The PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE provides statewide professional learning, resource development and technical assistance for the statewide implementation of the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS) in response to the needs of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

For questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team at 717-606-1911 or by email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.

For additional support and/or follow-up services, contact your local Intermediate Unit PVAAS Point of Contact found below.

PVAAS Intermediate Unit Points of Contact​