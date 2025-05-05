Skip to agency navigation
    The PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE provides statewide professional learning, resource development and technical assistance for the statewide implementation of the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS) in response to the needs of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

    For questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team at 717-606-1911 or by email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.

    For additional support and/or follow-up services, contact your local Intermediate Unit PVAAS Point of Contact found below.

    PVAAS Intermediate Unit Points of Contact​

    IUNameEmail
    ​01
    		​Teresa Brown
    		​teresa.brown@iu1.org 
    01
    		Jenny Lentjenny.lent@iu1.org
    ​01
    		​Ron Gallagher
    		​ronald.gallagher@iu1.org 
    02Ted Dwyertdwyer1@pghschools.org
    02
    		Oscar Diaz
    		odiaz1@pghschools.org
    ​02​Alyssa Ford-Heywood
    		afordheywood1@pghschools.org
    02​Jennifer Jacobs
    		jjacobs2@pghschools.org
    ​02​Ann Fillmore
    		afillmore1@pghschools.org
    03Brian Stamfordbrian.stamford@aiu3.net
    03Michele Burgessmichele.burgess@aiu3.net
    03Paul Cindricpaul.cindric@aiu3.net
    04David Zupsicdavid.zupsic@miu4.org
    ​04
    		​Halee McCance
    		halee.mccance@miu4.org
    ​04
    		​Diane McGaffic
    		diane.mcgaffic@miu4.org
    ​04
    		​Shannon Smith
    		shannon.smith@miu4.org 
    05Becca Kelleybecca_kelley@iu5.org
    ​05
    		​Laura Patterson
    		​laura_patterson@iu5.org
    06
    		Robin Fillman
    		rfillman@riu6.org
    07Jessica Zukjzuk@wiu7.org
    08Janel Vancas
    		jvancas@iu08.org
    ​08
    		​Lydia Dobrowolsky-Casale
    		ldobrocasale@iu08.org
    ​09
    		​Kelly Compton
    		​kcompton@iu9.org
    10
    		Dawn Hayes
    		dhayes@ciu10.org
    11Tim Millertmiller@tiu11.org
    ​12
    		​Corinne Conner
    		​ceconner@iu12.org
    ​12
    		​Ryan Kaiser​
    		rdkaiser@iu12.org
    13
    		Gregg McGough
    		Gregory_McGough@iu13.org
    14Dan Richardsdanric@berksiu.org
    14Jennifer Joycejenjoy@berksiu.org
    ​15
    		​Ami Healy
    		​ahealy@caiu.org
    ​15
    		​Michelle Trostle
    		mtrostle@caiu.org​
    ​16
    		​Terri Locke
    		​tlocke@csiu.org
    17Mandi Fairafair@iu17.org
    17Ashley Muchleramuchler@iu17.org
    18Bob Barletta​
    		bbarletta@liu18.org
    18Rich Mackrellrmackrell@liu18.org
    18Deanna Mennigdmennig@liu18.org
    19Chris Mendicinocmendicino@iu19.org
    19Olivia Parisoparis@iu19.org
    19
    		Eliza Vagnievagni@iu19.org
    20Heather Heimerhheimer@ciu20.org
    20
    		Keri Ramsay 
    		kramsay@ciu20.org
    ​21​Christin Adams
    		​adamsc@cliu.org
    21
    		Eric Lech
    		leche@cliu.org
    ​21
    		​Tonya Swavely
    		swavelyt@cliu.org
    ​21​Kelli Tremba
    		​ trembak@cliu.org
    22
    		Rachel Hollerrholler@bucksiu.org
    22Chad Evans
    		cevans@bucksiu.org
    23Mike Webbmwebb@mciu.org
    24Dara Klinedarak@cciu.org
    ​25
    		​Sara Jeffries
    		​sjeffries@dciu.org
    25Joyce Mundyjmundy@dciu.org
    ​26
    		​Amadi Hayes (accounts, roster verification)
    		ahayes@philasd.org
    26
    		Leta Johnson-Garner (accounts, roster verification)ljohnson@philasd.org
    26Amber Paige (training and support)arpaige@philasd.org
    ​26
    		​Chandra Singh (accounts, roster verification)
    		​csingh@philasd.org
    26​
    		J​oe Taylor (training, support)
    		​jctaylor@philasd.org
    27Michelle McKinley
    		michelle.mckinley@bviu.org
    27Sam Taylorsamuel.taylor@bviu.org
    28Lacie Cooklcook@iu28.org
    ​28
    		​Susan Griffith
    		sgiffith@iu28.org
    29Deborah Stivers
    		stivd@iu29.org
    29Annie Milewskimilee@iu29.org

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.