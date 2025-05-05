The PVAAS Statewide Team for PDE provides statewide professional learning, resource development and technical assistance for the statewide implementation of the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS) in response to the needs of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
For questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team at 717-606-1911 or by email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
For additional support and/or follow-up services, contact your local Intermediate Unit PVAAS Point of Contact found below.
PVAAS Intermediate Unit Points of Contact
|IU
|Name
|01
|Teresa Brown
|teresa.brown@iu1.org
|01
|Jenny Lent
|jenny.lent@iu1.org
|01
|Ron Gallagher
|ronald.gallagher@iu1.org
|02
|Ted Dwyer
|tdwyer1@pghschools.org
|02
|Oscar Diaz
|odiaz1@pghschools.org
|02
|Alyssa Ford-Heywood
|afordheywood1@pghschools.org
|02
|Jennifer Jacobs
|jjacobs2@pghschools.org
|02
|Ann Fillmore
|afillmore1@pghschools.org
|03
|Brian Stamford
|brian.stamford@aiu3.net
|03
|Michele Burgess
|michele.burgess@aiu3.net
|03
|Paul Cindric
|paul.cindric@aiu3.net
|04
|David Zupsic
|david.zupsic@miu4.org
|04
|Halee McCance
|halee.mccance@miu4.org
|04
|Diane McGaffic
|diane.mcgaffic@miu4.org
|04
|Shannon Smith
|shannon.smith@miu4.org
|05
|Becca Kelley
|becca_kelley@iu5.org
|05
|Laura Patterson
|laura_patterson@iu5.org
|06
|Robin Fillman
|rfillman@riu6.org
|07
|Jessica Zuk
|jzuk@wiu7.org
|08
|Janel Vancas
|jvancas@iu08.org
|08
|Lydia Dobrowolsky-Casale
|ldobrocasale@iu08.org
|09
|Kelly Compton
|kcompton@iu9.org
|10
|Dawn Hayes
|dhayes@ciu10.org
|11
|Tim Miller
|tmiller@tiu11.org
|12
|Corinne Conner
|ceconner@iu12.org
|12
|Ryan Kaiser
|rdkaiser@iu12.org
|13
|Gregg McGough
|Gregory_McGough@iu13.org
|14
|Dan Richards
|danric@berksiu.org
|14
|Jennifer Joyce
|jenjoy@berksiu.org
|15
|Ami Healy
|ahealy@caiu.org
|15
|Michelle Trostle
|mtrostle@caiu.org
|16
|Terri Locke
|tlocke@csiu.org
|17
|Mandi Fair
|afair@iu17.org
|17
|Ashley Muchler
|amuchler@iu17.org
|18
|Bob Barletta
|bbarletta@liu18.org
|18
|Rich Mackrell
|rmackrell@liu18.org
|18
|Deanna Mennig
|dmennig@liu18.org
|19
|Chris Mendicino
|cmendicino@iu19.org
|19
|Olivia Paris
|oparis@iu19.org
|19
|Eliza Vagni
|evagni@iu19.org
|20
|Heather Heimer
|hheimer@ciu20.org
|20
|Keri Ramsay
|kramsay@ciu20.org
|21
|Christin Adams
|adamsc@cliu.org
|21
|Eric Lech
|leche@cliu.org
|21
|Tonya Swavely
|swavelyt@cliu.org
|21
|Kelli Tremba
| trembak@cliu.org
|22
|Rachel Holler
|rholler@bucksiu.org
|22
|Chad Evans
|cevans@bucksiu.org
|23
|Mike Webb
|mwebb@mciu.org
|24
|Dara Kline
|darak@cciu.org
|25
|Sara Jeffries
|sjeffries@dciu.org
|25
|Joyce Mundy
|jmundy@dciu.org
|26
|Amadi Hayes (accounts, roster verification)
|ahayes@philasd.org
|26
|Leta Johnson-Garner (accounts, roster verification)
|ljohnson@philasd.org
|26
|Amber Paige (training and support)
|arpaige@philasd.org
|26
|Chandra Singh (accounts, roster verification)
|csingh@philasd.org
|26
|Joe Taylor (training, support)
|jctaylor@philasd.org
|27
|Michelle McKinley
|michelle.mckinley@bviu.org
|27
|Sam Taylor
|samuel.taylor@bviu.org
|28
|Lacie Cook
|lcook@iu28.org
|28
|Susan Griffith
|sgiffith@iu28.org
|29
|Deborah Stivers
|stivd@iu29.org
|29
|Annie Milewski
|milee@iu29.org
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
