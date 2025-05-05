This process is for teachers and administrators to document and verify that each student is linked accurately to one or more teachers – for the correct state assessment(s) and the appropriate proportion of instructional responsibility. The roster verification process is completed using the PVAAS web-based roster verification system, provided to LEAs by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Individual school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and cyber charter schools use roster verification to meet the requirements of teacher specific data as defined in Act 13. Other LEAs can use the roster verification process to yield growth and achievement metrics based on PSSAs and Keystone exams.
|SY26-27 Roster Verification Phase Dates
Roster Verification phase dates posted annually each fall
General Resources
These resources offer information to support educators through the PVAAS roster verification process.
- Act 13 Roster Verification Seasonal Calendar (PDF)
- How to Build PVAAS Rosters Manually (PDF)
- How to Use the PVAAS Roster Verification Phases Effectively (PDF)
- Roster Verification Checklists
- Emails Sent to All LEA/District/School Staff During Roster Verification
- Roster Verification Guide to Implementation (PDF)
Professional Learning for Roster Verification
- e-Learning: Roster Verification Implementation and System Actions
This self-paced e-Learning provides information regarding the implementation of the PVAAS roster verification process within Pennsylvania. Also included are visual demonstrations of key tasks and actions for both administrators and teachers throughout the process.
- PVAAS Roster Verification 1:1 Data Consultation
Use the link above to schedule a 30-minute 1:1 virtual consultation session for assistance with planning, preparation, and implementation of the roster verification process. When viewing the scheduling page, select the option for Roster Verification Assistance under the Working with PEERS or Roster Verification section. Note: you may need to select Show All Appointments if you do not see the appropriate section on your screen.
SY26-27 Live Webinars & On-Demand Webcasts
Start preparing now for a smooth and efficient PVAAS Roster Verification process! We’ll explore key decisions around teacher eligibility and instructional responsibility, and give an overview of timelines, administrator roles, and critical data collections – all of which will support accurate teacher-specific measures for Act 13 reporting. These decisions today can help you set up your systems for a smooth process from pre-populating accurate teacher rosters to calculating concurrent enrollment and sharing instructional responsibility. Join us for insights, planning tips, and opportunities for questions throughout the session.
- Attend Live Webinar on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after October 27, 2026
Register for Get a Jump Start on Roster Verification for PVAAS Teacher Reporting live webinar or view on-demand webcast
A successful data upload eases the lift of PVAAS Roster Verification for educators across your LEA/district, and collaboration between the PIMS Administrator and educational leaders is key! Join us to explore how the Staff Student Subtest collection supports accurate roster pre-population in PVAAS and the program decisions your team needs to make to ensure complete, reliable data. Opportunities for questions will occur throughout the session.
- Attend Live Webinar on Thursday, February 4, 2027 – 1:00pm-2:00pm
- View On-Demand Webcast after February 11, 2027
Register for Roster Verification for PVAAS Teacher Reporting: Make the Most Out of PIMS live webinar or view on-demand webcast
It’s soon time to verify rosters! We’ll help you enter the PVAAS roster verification season with a plan for engaging educators and administrators in the process. We’ll outline steps you and your team members need to take during each phase of roster verification. You’ll leave with a checklist resource to help focus your tasks and keep your team on track for the timely completion of roster verification. Throughout the session we’ll address your questions; feel free to stay on for the open Q&A at the end to be sure you are prepared to tackle roster verification efficiently!
- Attend Live Webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2027 – 9:00am-10:00am
- View On-Demand Webcast after April 15, 2027
Register for Ready, Set, Roster: Ensuring a Successful RV Season live webinar or view on-demand webcast
PIMS Staff Student Subtest Collection Information
The PIMS Staff Student Subtest Collection is used to pre-populate rosters in the PVAAS web-based roster verification system. Access PIMS resources and help on the PDE website.
- PIMS Collections for PVAAS SY26-27 dates posted in fall 2026
Please reference PIMS Manuals 1 and 2 for details and information about the Staff Student Subtest collection. The PIMS Manuals are located on the PIMS Manuals and Calendar site. Details on the Staff Student Subtest Template fields and definitions can be found in PIMS Manual, volume 1. Refer to the Table of Contents for Student Domain, Staff Student Subtest Template for Act 13 Educator Effectiveness. A complete list of the Subtest identifiers and the Test Descriptions can be found in Appendix AK of PIMS Manual, volume 2.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.