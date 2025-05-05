This process is for teachers and administrators to document and verify that each student is linked accurately to one or more teachers – for the correct state assessment(s) and the appropriate proportion of instructional responsibility. The roster verification process is completed using the PVAAS web-based roster verification system, provided to LEAs by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Individual school districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, and cyber charter schools use roster verification to meet the requirements of teacher specific data as defined in Act 13. Other LEAs can use the roster verification process to yield growth and achievement metrics based on PSSAs and Keystone exams.

SY26-27 Roster Verification Phase Dates Roster Verification phase dates posted annually each fall

General Resources

These resources offer information to support educators through the PVAAS roster verification process.

Professional Learning for Roster Verification



e-Learning: Roster Verification Implementation and System Actions

This self-paced e-Learning provides information regarding the implementation of the PVAAS roster verification process within Pennsylvania. Also included are visual demonstrations of key tasks and actions for both administrators and teachers throughout the process.





PVAAS Roster Verification 1:1 Data Consultation

Use the link above to schedule a 30-minute 1:1 virtual consultation session for assistance with planning, preparation, and implementation of the roster verification process. When viewing the scheduling page, select the option for Roster Verification Assistance under the Working with PEERS or Roster Verification section. Note: you may need to select Show All Appointments if you do not see the appropriate section on your screen.

SY26-27 Live Webinars & On-Demand Webcasts