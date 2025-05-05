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    PVAAS

    Methodology, Research & Statewide Data

    SAS EVAAS provides value-added modeling and projection analyses for the assessment of academic growth and to ensure students are on the path t​o proficiency and beyond. 

    The methodology u​​sed in Pennsylvania for value-added assessment is based on the SAS EVAAS methodology. More simple models for value-added assessment (unlike SAS EVAAS) may yield results that may be confounded by measurement error and exclude students who have missing data in their assessment history. Pennsylvania’s implementation of EVAAS is called the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS). The EVAAS methodology has been published since 1998 and has been nationally peer reviewed. Following a pilot from 2002-2005, PVAAS has been implemented statewide in Pennsylvania since 2006.

    In addition to Pennsylvania, SAS EVAAS is involved in the statewide implementation of district, school, and/or teacher-specific analytics and/or web reporting in Florida, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. SAS EVAAS has been involved with research on the effectiveness of teachers as measured by value-added analyses for over 25 years. 

    These resources offer information on how growth is measured and student-level projections are calculated, including full methodology details.

    These resources offer information specific to various methodology questions and topics.

    These resources offer information related to value-added research.

    These resources a​​​​nd data files are provided to illustrate state-wide achievement and growth data of Pennsylvania’s LEAs, districts, and schools in tested subjects and grades. (Note: no files are available for SY2019-2020 as state assessments were not administered during that school year.)​

    SY 24-25 Data - Updated March 2026 to include Across Grades Measures

    SY 23-24 Data

    SY 22-23 Data

    SY 21-22 Data

    SY 20-21 Data

    SY 19-20 Data

    N/A - state assessments not administered

    SY 18-19 Data

    SY 17-18 Data

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.