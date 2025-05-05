Methodology, Research & Statewide Data

The methodology used in Pennsylvania for value-added assessment is based on the SAS EVAAS methodology. More simple models for value-added assessment (unlike SAS EVAAS) may yield results that may be confounded by measurement error and exclude students who have missing data in their assessment history. Pennsylvania’s implementation of EVAAS is called the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS). The EVAAS methodology has been published since 1998 and has been nationally peer reviewed. Following a pilot from 2002-2005, PVAAS has been implemented statewide in Pennsylvania since 2006.
In addition to Pennsylvania, SAS EVAAS is involved in the statewide implementation of district, school, and/or teacher-specific analytics and/or web reporting in Florida, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. SAS EVAAS has been involved with research on the effectiveness of teachers as measured by value-added analyses for over 25 years.
These resources offer information on how growth is measured and student-level projections are calculated, including full methodology details.
- PVAAS Methodologies: Measuring Growth & Projecting Achievement (PDF)
- Statistical Models and Business Rules of PVAAS Analyses (PDF)
- PVAAS Methodology Transition for SY24-25 Reporting (Full version)
- PVAAS Methodology Transition for SY24-25 Reporting (Abridged version)
These resources offer information specific to various methodology questions and topics.
These resources offer information related to value-added research.
These resources and data files are provided to illustrate state-wide achievement and growth data of Pennsylvania’s LEAs, districts, and schools in tested subjects and grades. (Note: no files are available for SY2019-2020 as state assessments were not administered during that school year.)
SY 24-25 Data - Updated March 2026 to include Across Grades Measures
- PVAAS District Value-Added with Across Grades, SY24-25 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Value-Added with Across Grades, SY24-25 (Excel)
- PVAAS District Student Groups with Across Grades, SY24-25 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Student Groups with Across Grades, SY24-25 (Excel)
SY 23-24 Data
- PVAAS Statewide Scatterplots, SY23-24 (PDF)
- PVAAS District Value-Added, SY23-24 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Value-Added, SY23-24 (Excel)
- PVAAS District Student Groups, SY23-24 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Student Groups, SY23-24 (Excel)
SY 22-23 Data
- PVAAS Statewide Scatterplots, SY22-23 (PDF)
- PVAAS District Value-Added, SY22-23 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Value-Added, SY22-23 (Excel)
- PVAAS District Student Groups, SY22-23 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Student Groups, SY22-23 (Excel)
SY 21-22 Data
- PVAAS Statewide Scatterplots, SY21-22 (PDF)
- PVAAS District Value-Added, SY21-22 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Value-Added, SY21-22 (Excel)
- PVAAS District Student Groups, SY21-22 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Student Groups, SY21-22 (Excel)
SY 20-21 Data
- PVAAS Statewide Scatterplots, SY20-21 (PDF)
- PVAAS District Value-Added, SY20-21 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Value-Added, SY20-21 (Excel)
- PVAAS District Student Groups, SY20-21 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Student Groups, SY20-21 (Excel)
SY 19-20 Data
N/A - state assessments not administered
SY 18-19 Data
- PVAAS Statewide Scatterplots, SY18-19 (PDF)
- PVAAS District Value-Added, SY18-19 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Value-Added, SY18-19 (Excel)
- PVAAS School Student Groups, SY18-19 (Excel)
SY 17-18 Data
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.