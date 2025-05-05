Methodology, Research & Statewide Data

The methodology u​​sed in Pennsylvania for value-added assessment is based on the SAS EVAAS methodology. More simple models for value-added assessment (unlike SAS EVAAS) may yield results that may be confounded by measurement error and exclude students who have missing data in their assessment history. Pennsylvania’s implementation of EVAAS is called the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS). The EVAAS methodology has been published since 1998 and has been nationally peer reviewed. Following a pilot from 2002-2005, PVAAS has been implemented statewide in Pennsylvania since 2006.

In addition to Pennsylvania, SAS EVAAS is involved in the statewide implementation of district, school, and/or teacher-specific analytics and/or web reporting in Florida, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. SAS EVAAS has been involved with research on the effectiveness of teachers as measured by value-added analyses for over 25 years.