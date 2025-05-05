Early Intervention supports services and resources for children that enhance daily opportunities for learning provided in settings where a child would be if they did not have a developmental delay and disability, provides families' independence and competencies, and respects families' strengths, values and diversity. Supports and services are designed to meet the developmental needs of children with a disability, as well as the needs of the family related to enhancing the child's development in one or more of the following areas:
- Physical development, including vision and hearing
- Cognitive development
- Communication development
- Social or emotional development
- Adaptive development
Eligibility and Services
Children from birth to age five who have special needs due to developmental delays and disabilities are eligible to receive Early Intervention services.
The services provided to children and their families differ based upon the individual needs and strengths of each child and the child's family. Services may be provided in the child's home, child care center, nursery school, play group, Head Start program, early childhood special education classroom or other settings familiar to the family. Early Intervention supports and services are embedded in typical routines and activities, within the family, community and/or early care and education settings. This approach provides frequent, meaningful practice and skill-building opportunities.
Costs
Early Intervention services are provided at no cost to families.
Laws and Regulations
- Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)
- Act 212 of 1990
- Federal Part C (Infants/Toddlers)
- PA Chapter 4226 (Infant/Toddler)
- Federal Part B 619 Part B (Preschool)
- PA Chapter 14 (Preschool)
Family Support Programs
The Pennsylvania Children's Trust Fund (PA CTF) is dedicated to funding innovative and creative community-based child abuse and neglect prevention programs. Specific emphasis for funding is placed on primary prevention programs that focus on the prevention of abuse before it occurs for the first time. PA CTF was established pursuant to Act 151 of 1988, the Children's Trust Fund Act.
PA CTF is led by a 15-member Board of Directors and administered by the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL). The PA CTF Board consists of three members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, three members of the Pennsylvania Senate and nine citizens appointed by the Governor and confirmed by majority vote of the Senate. The Deputy Secretary for OCDEL under the Departments of Human Services and Education serves as the Executive Director to the Board.
The Pennsylvania Children's Trust Fund is funded through revenue generated from:
- A $10 surcharge on all marriage licenses and divorce complaints filed in the Commonwealth.
- An option to donate $5 to the Children's Trust Fund when renewing vehicle registrations, driver's licenses, or state identifications online though PennDOT.
- Income-tax check-off option. Taxpayers can contribute all or a portion of their Pennsylvania tax refund; and
- Interest and donations.
Pennsylvania's CTF has been investing in child abuse and neglect prevention efforts since 1990.
For more information, please visit the Pennsylvania Children's Trust Fund.
Since 1992, Pennsylvania's Family Centers have integrated and provided community services to help families become healthier, better educated, and self-sufficient. Family Centers help parents:
- Learn about their children's development.
- Engage in parent education and child development activities.
- Access health care information as well as assistance regarding health care services and insurance.
- Access education, training, and employment information.
- Receive information and assistance on other community resources, such as well-baby care, immunizations, and early intervention services.
Since each Family Center takes a unique approach to meeting their community's needs, not all services are available in every center. However, Family Center services may include:
- Evidence-Based Home Visiting
- Adult Education
- Job Training and Placement
- Language Skills
- Literacy Programs
- Parent Support Groups
- Parenting Skills Programs
- Child Health and Development Screenings
- Family Activities
- Toy and Book Lending Libraries
- Child Care Programs
- Summer and After-School Activities
