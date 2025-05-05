Early Intervention

The Pennsylvania Children's Trust Fund (PA CTF) is dedicated to funding innovative and creative community-based child abuse and neglect prevention programs. Specific emphasis for funding is placed on primary prevention programs that focus on the prevention of abuse before it occurs for the first time. PA CTF was established pursuant to Act 151 of 1988, the Children's Trust Fund Act.

PA CTF is led by a 15-member Board of Directors and administered by the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL). The PA CTF Board consists of three members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, three members of the Pennsylvania Senate and nine citizens appointed by the Governor and confirmed by majority vote of the Senate. The Deputy Secretary for OCDEL under the Departments of Human Services and Education serves as the Executive Director to the Board.

The Pennsylvania Children's Trust Fund is funded through revenue generated from:



A $10 surcharge on all marriage licenses and divorce complaints filed in the Commonwealth.



An option to donate $5 to the Children's Trust Fund when renewing vehicle registrations, driver's licenses, or state identifications online though PennDOT.



Income-tax check-off option. Taxpayers can contribute all or a portion of their Pennsylvania tax refund; and

Interest and donations.

Pennsylvania's CTF has been investing in child abuse and neglect prevention efforts since 1990.



For more information, please visit the Pennsylvania Children's Trust Fund.