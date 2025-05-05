Children who come to kindergarten without all the skills they need often stay behind and struggle in school. Quality pre-kindergarten prepares children for reading and math, but also for paying attention, following directions and getting along with others.

Pre-kindergarten gives children a chance to learn, become excited about school and be better students.

By enrolling your eligible child in quality pre-kindergarten, your child has a better chance of being ready for kindergarten and grade school. This strong early start in pre-kindergarten means they have a better chance of doing well in school, going on to college or career training, and getting a good job. All of this can start by enrolling your child in a Pre-K Counts classroom!

