Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts
Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts (Pre-K Counts) provides quality half-day and full-day pre-kindergarten to eligible 3 and 4 year olds in Pennsylvania.
Pre-K Counts is designed for children who:
- Are between age 3 and until the entry age for kindergarten;
- Are at risk of school failure and living in families earning up to 300 percent of the federal income poverty level (such as a family of four earning $96,450.00) who may also be English language learners or have special needs.
Pennsylvania's Pre-K Counts: Providing a Strong Start in School (YouTube)
Children who come to kindergarten without all the skills they need often stay behind and struggle in school. Quality pre-kindergarten prepares children for reading and math, but also for paying attention, following directions and getting along with others.
Pre-kindergarten gives children a chance to learn, become excited about school and be better students.
By enrolling your eligible child in quality pre-kindergarten, your child has a better chance of being ready for kindergarten and grade school. This strong early start in pre-kindergarten means they have a better chance of doing well in school, going on to college or career training, and getting a good job. All of this can start by enrolling your child in a Pre-K Counts classroom!
- Have teachers with the education and expertise to teach young children;
- Use a curriculum that will help your child grow, academically and socially;
- Regularly review your child's progress and choose teaching and learning activities that are best for your child;
- Help you and your child adjust to pre-kindergarten and smoothly move on to kindergarten;
- Offer a small class size (20 students per one teacher and one aide) so that your child can have plenty of one-on-one time with the teachers.
Pre-K Counts is free to eligible families. Providers may charge for non Pre-K Counts programming such as wraparound child care.
Contact the Pre-K Counts program directly for enrollment information. There are Pre-K Counts classrooms in most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Go to COMPASS Homepage
Scroll down to Looking for Other Resources?
Then select Find Early Learning Programs and Child Care Providers
Complete fields for the Search using Advanced Search and select PA Pre-K Counts under Early Learning Programs and select Find a Provider
Act 45, establishing PA Pre-K Count (PDF)
General Info about Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP) & How to Apply
Head Start Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center
How to apply for Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts
PA Pre-K Counts Statutes, Regulations and Guidelines (PDF)
PA Pre-K Counts Providers (Excel)
PA Pre-K Counts Brochure in English (PDF)
PA Pre-K Counts Brochure in Spanish (PDF)
PA Pre-K Counts Flyer (PDF)
PA Pre-K Counts Flyer - Spanish Version (PDF)
Pennsylvania Head Start Association
Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning administers the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program. This program, for existing Head Start grantees, provides state funds to supplement federal allocations to expand high quality pre-kindergarten Head Start services for eligible children throughout Pennsylvania. Head Start Programs may enroll additional three or four year old children and/or expand full day and full year service opportunities for children and families.
Participating Head Start programs have demonstrated the need for additional Head Start services in their service area; the ability to expand, either independently or in cooperation with a local school district, a licensed child care center or registered family child care home; the ability to comply with federal Head Start and state child care requirements for Head Start provided extended day services, if applicable; and the ability to work collaboratively with child care, if a child care collaboration is used for extended day services.