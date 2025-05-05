Music Education is the science or art of teaching music and music appreciation programs at various educational levels and provides the means to expand interest, challenge abilities, recognize social responsibilities and privileges and foster physical, emotional, intellectual, and aesthetic growth.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for music education is qualified to teach all music courses in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate for music education is qualified to teach all aspects of music in grades PK-12, including; music appreciation, composition, arranging, jazz, humanities, music media arts, critical response, instrumental and vocal techniques, aesthetics, and conducting. The educator is also certified to direct choral and/or instrumental ensembles, marching band, and orchestra.



A person holding PreK-4 and/or Grades 4-8 certification may teach music within a self-contained classroom when such instruction is integrated with the general education of that self-contained classroom.

A person holding a certificate in Special Education may teach music within a self-contained special education class when such instruction is integrated with the special education instruction provided within the self-contained special education classroom.

However, when elementary or special education students are grouped for separately scheduled music classes, the assigned teacher must hold the Music PK-12 certificate.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may

Provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.