The Grades 4-8 certificate focuses on delivering all elementary subject matter in fourth through sixth grades, to diverse, pre-adolescent, and adolescent populations in inclusive settings. This certificate includes a concentration in one or more core content subject areas for instruction in grades seven and eight as shown in the chart below.

​Instructional Area Code

​Certificate Title

​3100-01 ​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, Mathematics 7-8) ​3100-05 ​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, Science 7-8) ​3100-08 ​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, Social Studies 7-8) ​3100-09 ​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, English Language Arts and Reading 7-8)

Grade-Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Grades 4-8 is qualified to teach all core subject areas in grades four through six and the certificate holder's concentration area(s) in grades seven and eight.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Grades 4-8 is qualified to teach the elementary content areas of mathematics, science, English/Language Arts, social studies, and reading at the fourth through sixth grade level. Grades 4-8 certified teachers are qualified to teach art, music, business, computer and information technology, library science, and health and physical education to their students within a grade four through six self-contained classroom.

Concentration Areas: Educators must hold the specific Grades 4-8 content area concentrations in mathematics, science, English/Language Arts and reading, or social studies to teach grades seven and eight content specific content.

With recommended trainings, educators holding Grades 4-8 certification with Math and/or Science Concentration may teach STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

Title I Reading Implementation: The implementation of remedial/diagnostic activities by Grades 4-8 certified teachers directed by a certified reading specialist is permitted. The Grades 4-8 certified teacher may carry out the prescriptions provided by the directing reading specialist, but can neither diagnose nor determine the remedial plan of action for students without the involvement of a certified reading specialist.



Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

An LEA may make a written request to the Secretary of Education for an exception to certification grade and age level limitations between Early Childhood, Elementary/Middle, for individual teachers on a case-by-case basis (22 Pa. Code §49.85 – Limitations). The school entity shall submit a written request that provides justification for the exception to PDE's Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality. If approved, PDE will issue a letter of response that will contain a set time period for the exception to remain valid.

Certificate Clarifications

The Elementary K-6 certificate remains valid for kindergarten through grade six but is no longer issued as of Aug. 31, 2013. A person holding an Elementary K-6 certificate may be assigned to kindergarten (age 4), kindergarten (age 5), and first through sixth grades. The Elementary K-6 certification may not be used in a seventh or eighth grade program.

The Mid-Level 6-9 certificates remain valid for grades six through nine in the specified content area(s) – English, social studies, mathematics, and science, but are no longer issued as of Aug. 31, 2013.



Restrictions

Effective September 1, 2003, an educator holding a Grades 4-8 certificate is not certified to teach computer and technology courses outside of their self-contained classroom. Computer and technology instruction in grades K-12 requires Business, Computer, and Information Technology K-12 certification. This includes keyboarding, word processing, information processing, working with a database, spreadsheet manipulation, desktop publishing, accessing shared information resources via networks or Internet, multimedia, web page design, and other emerging software. Access CSPG 33 - Business, Computer and Information Technology for more information. As of August 1, 2011, newly assigned technology and computer education teachers may not be Elementary K-6, Grades PK-4, or Grades 4-8 certified teachers.

Grades 4-8 certified educators may teach computer science to students in grades four to six with recommended trainings. In addition, Grades 4-8 certified educators with Math and/or Science concentration (3100-01) may teach computer science to seventh and eighth grade students only if they were teaching computer science at the seventh and eighth grade level at the same LEA when the Computer Science 7-12 certification requirement went into effect on December 31, 2022 for as long as they remain with that LEA. Review CSPG 71 - Computer Science 7-12 for more information.