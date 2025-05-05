Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 70 - Grades 4-8

    ​Instructional Area Code 3100
    Concentration Area Codes 01, 05, 08, 09
    Modified: June 21, 2023

    The Grades 4-8 certificate focuses on delivering all elementary subject matter in fourth through sixth grades, to diverse, pre-adolescent, and adolescent populations in inclusive settings. This certificate includes a concentration in one or more core content subject areas for instruction in grades seven and eight as shown in the chart below.  

    ​Instructional Area Code
    		​Certificate Title
    ​3100-01​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, Mathematics 7-8)
    ​3100-05​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, Science 7-8)
    ​3100-08​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, Social Studies 7-8)
    ​3100-09​Grades 4-8 (All subjects 4-6, English Language Arts and Reading 7-8)

    Grade-Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Grades 4-8 is qualified to teach all core subject areas in grades four through six and the certificate holder's concentration area(s) in grades seven and eight. 

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Grades 4-8 is qualified to teach the elementary content areas of mathematics, science, English/Language Arts, social studies, and reading at the fourth through sixth grade level. Grades 4-8 certified teachers are qualified to teach art, music, business, computer and information technology, library science, and health and physical education to their students within a grade four through six self-contained classroom.

    Concentration Areas: Educators must hold the specific Grades 4-8 content area concentrations in mathematics, science, English/Language Arts and reading, or social studies to teach grades seven and eight content specific content.

    With recommended trainings, educators holding Grades 4-8 certification with Math and/or Science Concentration may teach STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses.  (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

    Title I Reading Implementation: The implementation of remedial/diagnostic activities by Grades 4-8 certified teachers directed by a certified reading specialist is permitted. The Grades 4-8 certified teacher may carry out the prescriptions provided by the directing reading specialist, but can neither diagnose nor determine the remedial plan of action for students without the involvement of a certified reading specialist.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    An LEA may make a written request to the Secretary of Education for an exception to certification grade and age level limitations between Early Childhood, Elementary/Middle, for individual teachers on a case-by-case basis (22 Pa. Code §49.85 – Limitations).  The school entity shall submit a written request that provides justification for the exception to PDE's Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality. If approved, PDE will issue a letter of response that will contain a set time period for the exception to remain valid.

    Certificate Clarifications

    The Elementary K-6 certificate remains valid for kindergarten through grade six but is no longer issued as of Aug. 31, 2013.  A person holding an Elementary K-6 certificate may be assigned to kindergarten (age 4), kindergarten (age 5), and first through sixth grades.  The Elementary K-6 certification may not be used in a seventh or eighth grade program.

    The Mid-Level 6-9 certificates remain valid for grades six through nine in the specified content area(s) – English, social studies, mathematics, and science, but are no longer issued as of Aug. 31, 2013.

    Restrictions 

    Effective September 1, 2003, an educator holding a Grades 4-8 certificate is not certified to teach computer and technology courses outside of their self-contained classroom. Computer and technology instruction in grades K-12 requires Business, Computer, and Information Technology K-12 certification. This includes keyboarding, word processing, information processing, working with a database, spreadsheet manipulation, desktop publishing, accessing shared information resources via networks or Internet, multimedia, web page design, and other emerging software. Access CSPG 33 - Business, Computer and Information Technology for more information. As of August 1, 2011, newly assigned technology and computer education teachers may not be Elementary K-6, Grades PK-4, or Grades 4-8 certified teachers.

    Grades 4-8 certified educators may teach computer science to students in grades four to six with recommended trainings. In addition, Grades 4-8 certified educators with Math and/or Science concentration (3100-01) may teach computer science to seventh and eighth grade students only if they were teaching computer science at the seventh and eighth grade level at the same LEA when the Computer Science 7-12 certification requirement went into effect on December 31, 2022 for as long as they remain with that LEA.  Review CSPG 71 - Computer Science 7-12 for more information.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Grades 4-8

    Pa. Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 Pa Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.142, §49.85

    Chapter 14: §14.21(b) (1)

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #70
    ​6/21/2023
    • ​Updated formatting and terminology.
    • Add information regarding STEM instruction.
    • Clarified restrictions regarding computer and technology instruction, as well as computer science instruction.
    ​2/1/2014

    ​Created certificate area of Grades 4-8 replacing Middle Level 7-9 (CSPG #51, #52, #53 & #54); Elementary K-6 (CSPG #41). Elementary K-6 certificate and the Mid-Level 7-9 certificates are no longer issued as of 9/1/2013 and are replaced by the Grades 4-8 certificates with specific content area concentrations.

    ​8/1/2012

    ​CSPG #41 – Elementary Education K-6

    • Elimination of administrative decision of 2004-05 to allow Elementary K-6 certified teachers to provide full computer education at the elementary grade level. Elementary certified teachers (and Grades PK-4 teachers) may not provide computer education except in or to a self-contained classroom, or as part of the implementation of the elementary classroom content.
    • Clarification of memo issued 6/2002: Teachers hired to teach computer education on any Instructional I or II certificate prior to 9/1/2003 under CSPG #113 of 12/1990 may continue in such an assignment. If a break occurs in the assignment within the district to teach computer education then the assignment must be filled by one of the appropriate certificates listed in CSPG #33.
    • Removal of Bridge certificate program options as a special consideration – final program expiration was 7/1/2008 (programs initiated 7/1/2005) and 7/1/2009 (programs initiated 7/1/2006).
    • Elementary K-6 certified teachers may not be assigned to seventh and eighth grade level assignments after 6/1/2006 (or if completing the Bridge certificate program may not be assigned to seventh and eighth grade after the Bridge program three-year window of 7/1/2008-09).
    ​5/1/2005

    ​Elementary K-6 certified teachers may teach remedial reading other than diagnostic/prescriptive reading to students whose grade norms fall below seventh grade (may teach Title I Reading under Reading Specialist direction).

    ​7/1/2004

    ​CSPG #41 – Elementary Education K-6

    • Previously CSPG #48 of 3/1988-Elementary Education and Assignment Scope
    • Elementary K-6 certified teachers may be assigned to teach developmental reading at grade levels K-6 only; provision of CSPG # 48 of 3/1988 for Elementary K-6 certified teachers to teach developmental reading in kindergarten through grade six was eliminated.
    • CSPG #83 and #84 of 1/1987 combined into the contents of CSPG #41 of 7/2004.
    ​1/1/2003

    Mid-Level 7-9 Praxis tests made available to add certificates in any of the following areas: Mid-Level Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies or Science.

    ​3/1/1988

    ​CSPG #48 – Elementary Education and Assignment Scope Elementary K-6 certified teachers many not teach remedial reading classes but may teach developmental reading at any grade level, (kindergarten through twelve).

    ​1/1/1987

    ​CSPG #83 – Elementary Teachers to Instruction Specialized Areas

    • Elementary Education certificate may be used to teach specialized subject areas to students assigned within the self-contained classroom: art, developmental reading, music, and health and physical education.
    • When students from numerous self-contained classrooms are regrouped to constitute a “special subject” classroom, the teacher certificated for elementary education is not qualified for instructional assignment in: agriculture, art, environmental education, foreign languages, health, home economics, industrial arts, library science, music, and physical education.
    ​1/1/1987

    ​CSPG #84 – Elementary Teachers to Instruct at the Secondary Grade Level

    • Elementary certificates (K-8) issued prior to 7/1/1969 were valid for teaching elementary subjects in kindergarten through eighth grade in an eight-four school organization or seventh and eighth grade in a six-three-three school organization; valid for teaching elementary subjects in an approved elementary or middle school.
    • Elementary K-6 certified teachers may be used to perform the duties of an elementary teacher at any specific grade level at a designated grade within an approved elementary school or middle school.
    • Elementary K-6 certified teachers may teach elementary level subjects to students at the secondary level (except special education students) in correction education programs, and in detention centers and homes when grade level achievement norms of such students are below grade seven.
    ​2/1/1961

    ​Regulations – College Certificates in Elementary Education

    • Lists basic requirements for issuance of an Elementary certificate:
      • Gives information on endorsements that can be added and refers to conditions for teaching at the secondary level with an elementary certificate.