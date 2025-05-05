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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 46 - General Science (7-12)

    ​Instructional Area Code 8450
    Modified: June 27, 2025

    General Science is the science addressing universal properties and involving the fundamental concepts of life, physical, earth and space, forensic, and environmental sciences.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania General Science certificate is qualified to teach all general science courses in grades 7 through 12. An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach first-year core biology, chemistry, and physics courses. They may also teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for general science is qualified to teach courses in life science, physical science, earth and space science, forensic science, environmental science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). An educator with a General Science certificate also may teach first-year core courses in biology, chemistry, physics and earth and space science (e.g., Biology 1, Chemistry 1, Keystone Course, etc.).

    NOTE: Other Instructional certificates also may teach STEM courses depending on course content and the type of credit being given.

    Restrictions

    An educator holding a General Science 7-12 certificate is not certified to teach Advanced, Honors, or Advanced Placement courses in biology, chemistry, physics, or  earth and space science.

    More information related to the agricultural sciences may be found in CSPG 30 - Agriculture

    Special Considerations:

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Standards and Guidelines for Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04, 11/13, 3/14.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #46
    6/27/2025
    • Added that an educator may teach first-year core courses in biology, chemistry, and physics.
    • Effective date: 7/11
    6/8/2023​
    • Added forensic science, environmental science, and STEM to certification assignment.
    • Updated formatting.
    ​3/1/2014
    • Added science definitions for Life Science, Physical Science, Earth and Space Science, General Science.
    • Clarified Restrictions: The holder of a General Science certificate is not qualified to teach Biology, Chemistry, Physics or Advanced Earth and Space Science.
    • Clarified Special Considerations.
    ​6/1/2005​Provided clarification that a General Science certificate may be used to teach introduction to Earth and Space Science, but not advanced Earth and Space Science.
    ​7/1/2004
    • ​CSPG #33 was divided into specific CSPG’s for 5 science certificate areas: CSPG #32-Biology; CSPG #34-Chemistry; CSPG #40-Earth & Space Science; CSPG # 46- General Science; CSPG #56-Physics
    • Definitions and category clarifications were removed.
    ​6/1/1992​CSPG #33
    Listed definitions for all areas of sciences and corresponding appropriate certifications.
    ​3/1/1975

    ​CSPG #33

    • Comprehensive general science courses may be taught by any valid science certificate.
    • Introductory science courses at the junior high grade level may be taught by any valid science certificate, except:
      • To teach Earth & Space Science
        • an Earth & Space Science certificate is needed; or
        • a Geography certificate in the area of physical geography; or
        • a Physical Science certificate.
    • High school science must be taught by the specific science certificate.
    • Planetarium activities – certificate in any area of science.