General Science is the science addressing universal properties and involving the fundamental concepts of life, physical, earth and space, forensic, and environmental sciences.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania General Science certificate is qualified to teach all general science courses in grades 7 through 12. An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach first-year core biology, chemistry, and physics courses. They may also teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for general science is qualified to teach courses in life science, physical science, earth and space science, forensic science, environmental science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). An educator with a General Science certificate also may teach first-year core courses in biology, chemistry, physics and earth and space science (e.g., Biology 1, Chemistry 1, Keystone Course, etc.).

NOTE: Other Instructional certificates also may teach STEM courses depending on course content and the type of credit being given.

Restrictions

An educator holding a General Science 7-12 certificate is not certified to teach Advanced, Honors, or Advanced Placement courses in biology, chemistry, physics, or earth and space science.

More information related to the agricultural sciences may be found in CSPG 30 - Agriculture.

Special Considerations:

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.