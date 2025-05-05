Introduction



The purpose of this CSPG is to accommodate staffing in elementary and secondary school settings for select certifications.

Certification Staffing and Assignments

An educator holding a certificate endorsed for a subject area which is limited to the secondary grades (7-12) is qualified for assignment in sixth grade in the subject area of the certificate they hold.

An educator holding a PK-4 certification is qualified for assignment in Grades 5 & 6.

Restriction



This CSPG does not apply to special education. Educators who are certified in Special Education 7-12 may not use their certificate at the sixth grade level without also holding a Special Education PK-8 or Special Education PK-12 certificate.

