    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 104 - Expansion of Assignment for Specific Certifications

    Modified: December 3, 2025

     

    Introduction

    The purpose of this CSPG is to accommodate staffing in elementary and secondary school settings for select certifications. 

    Certification Staffing and Assignments

    An educator holding a certificate endorsed for a subject area which is limited to the secondary grades (7-12) is qualified for assignment in sixth grade in the subject area of the certificate they hold.

    An educator holding a PK-4 certification is qualified for assignment in Grades 5 & 6.

    Restriction

    This CSPG does not apply to special education. Educators who are certified in Special Education 7-12 may not use their certificate at the sixth grade level without also holding a Special Education PK-8 or Special Education PK-12 certificate.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #104
    12/3/2025
    • Updated to include Grades PK-4 for Grades 5&6 assignment per Act 47 of 2025. 
    ​4/5/2023
    • Retitled CSPG to better reflect policy.
    • Added restriction on special education certificates to be consistent with CSPG #61.
    ​8/2013
    • Modified CSPG to reflect current practice of the past several years.
    • Mid-level grades 7-9 certificate holders are qualified for assignments in their content area only at the sixth grade level as stated in CSPG # 51, 52, 53, and 54.