Shapiro Administration Invests $10 Million to Implement Structured Literacy in Schools Across the Commonwealth and Help More Students Learn to Read

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe announced that $10 million in grant funding has been awarded to 54 schools in 21 counties to help them implement structured literacy curriculum in their classrooms. This funding will help schools build the systems, instructional capacity, and evidence-based resources necessary to meet structured literacy requirements under the law.

Governor Josh Shapiro has made it a top priority to help kids learn how to read through structured literacy – a systematic approach to reading instruction that provides a strong core of foundational skills that set students up for success.

“Research shows us that structured literacy is the most effective way to teach young learners how to read, and schools across the Commonwealth are eager to implement these teaching practices,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This grant funding will help educators access the evidence-based tools and resources they need to implement this educational programming with fidelity in their classrooms.”

Grants may be used to support activities including:

Purchasing High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) aligned to Structured Literacy and the Science of Reading.

Acquiring PDE-approved universal reading screening assessments for students in grades K–3.

Supporting educator participation in PDE-approved Structured Literacy professional development.

Developing local implementation plans that align curriculum, assessment, intervention, and professional learning.

Building sustainable literacy systems through coaching, data-based decision making, and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS-Reading).

Strengthening collaboration among district leaders, principals, literacy coaches, and instructional staff to ensure consistent implementation across schools.

The awardees can be found on PDE’s website.

“Ensuring Pennsylvania’s teachers are equipped with the resources they need to provide a modernized reading curriculum has been long needed in Pennsylvania’s literacy efforts,” said state Rep. Jesse Topper. “The grants being announced today will help deliver a student-focused literacy curriculum grounded in successfully proven methods and practices.”

In January, PDE hosted four webinars for school leaders focused on structured literacy resources and guidance. More than 1,000 participants attended these sessions, demonstrating the field’s deep commitment to structured literacy. PDE’s Structured Literacy landing page has also become a central hub for the field.

Additionally, the Department worked with the Reading Leadership Council to create a list of resources designed to help educators translate research into effective classroom practice – no matter where they are in their literacy journey. Educators can find a wealth of structured literacy resources on the PDE Standards Aligned System (SAS) website, including free and on-demand professional development, and Act 48 and Act 45-approved courses, which keep Pennsylvania teacher and administrative certificates active.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year.

The 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.