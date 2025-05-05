Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PA Structured Literacy Grants

    The Pennsylvania Structured Literacy Grants provide financial assistance to eligible school districts, charter schools, and other public school entities to support the implementation of Pennsylvania's Structured Literacy legislation. Grant funding is intended to help LEAs build the systems, instructional capacity, and evidence-based resources necessary to meet the requirements of Article XV-N by the 2027–2028 school year.

    Grant funds may be used to support activities such as:

    • Purchasing High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) aligned to Structured Literacy and the Science of Reading.
    • Acquiring PDE-approved universal reading screening assessments for students in grades K–3.
    • Supporting educator participation in PDE-approved Structured Literacy professional development.
    • Developing local implementation plans that align curriculum, assessment, intervention, and professional learning.
    • Building sustainable literacy systems through coaching, data-based decision making, and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS-Reading).
    • Strengthening collaboration among district leaders, principals, literacy coaches, and instructional staff to ensure consistent implementation across schools.

    Consistent with PDE's implementation approach, the grants are intended to support, not prescribe local decisions. Districts retain responsibility for selecting instructional materials, professional development, and implementation strategies that best meet their local context, provided those selections align with PDE-approved resources and the requirements established in Article XV-N.

    The grants are also designed to work in concert with Pennsylvania's statewide system of support. Through PaTTAN and the Intermediate Units, LEAs receiving grant funding will have access to implementation resources, technical assistance, professional learning, and coaching supports that promote high-fidelity implementation and continuous improvement.

    Funding priorities are intended to ensure equitable access to the core components of effective reading instruction while building long-term district capacity to improve reading outcomes for all students.

    2026 Grant Awardees

    LEASchool(s)Award Amount
    Apollo-Ridge SDApollo-Ridge Elementary School $208,669
    Armstrong SDElderton Elementary School, Lenape Elementary School, Shannock Valley Elementary School, West Hills Primary School $821,794
    Bedford Area SDBedford Elementary School $345,849
    Berlin Brothersvalley SDBerlin Brothersvalley Elementary School $140,401
    Bermudian Springs SDBermudian Springs Elementary School $317,511
    Central Valley SDCenter Grange Primary School, Todd Lane Elementary School $415,405
    Chartiers-Houston SDAllison Park Elementary School $231,854
    Chichester SDBoothwyn Elementary School, Hilltop Elementary School, Linwood Elementary School, Marcus Hook Elementary School $534,553
    Cranberry Area SDCranberry Elementary School $193,212
    Dallastown Area SDDallastown Elementary School, Leaders Height Elementary School, Loganville-Springfield Elementary School, Ore Valley Elementary School, York Township Elementary School $1,112,900
    Exeter Township SDJacksonwalk Elementary School, Lorane Elementary School, Owatin Creek Elementary School $624,074
    Fort Cherry SDFort Cherry Elementary Center $180,975
    Freedom Area SDFreedom Area Elementary School $204,160
    Glendale SDGlendale Elementary School $113,351
    Homer-Center SDHomer-Center Elementary School $140,401
    Juniata Valley SDJuniata Valley Elementary School $111,419
    Midd-West SDMiddleburg Elementary School, West Snyder Elementary School $363,882
    Mifflin County SDEasy Derry Elementary School, Indian Valley Elementary School, Lewistown Elementary School, Strodes Mills Elementary School $853,352
    Northern Lehigh SDPeters Elementary School, Slatington Elementary School $320,088
    Northwest Area SDNorthwest Area Primary School (K-2), Northwest Area Intermediate School (3-6)$168,094
    Penn Manor SDCentral Manor Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School, Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Letort Elementary School, Martic Elementary School, Pequea Elementary School $954,466
    Penn-Delco SDAston Elementary School, Coebourn Elementary School, Parkside Elementary School, Pennell Elementary School $536,485
    Penns Manor Area SDPenns Manor Elementary School $121,079
    Philadelphia Academy CSPhiladelphia Academy CS $200,940
    Upper Moreland Township SDUpper Moreland Elementary School $673,665
    Vida Charter SchoolVida Charter School $111,419