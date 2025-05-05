Grant funds may be used to support activities such as:

Purchasing High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM ) aligned to Structured Literacy and the Science of Reading.

aligned to Structured Literacy and the Science of Reading. Acquiring PDE-approved universal reading screening assessments for students in grades K–3.

Supporting educator participation in PDE-approved Structured Literacy professional development.

Developing local implementation plans that align curriculum, assessment, intervention, and professional learning.

Building sustainable literacy systems through coaching, data-based decision making, and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS-Reading).

Strengthening collaboration among district leaders, principals, literacy coaches, and instructional staff to ensure consistent implementation across schools.

Consistent with PDE's implementation approach, the grants are intended to support, not prescribe local decisions. Districts retain responsibility for selecting instructional materials, professional development, and implementation strategies that best meet their local context, provided those selections align with PDE-approved resources and the requirements established in Article XV-N.

The grants are also designed to work in concert with Pennsylvania's statewide system of support. Through PaTTAN and the Intermediate Units, LEAs receiving grant funding will have access to implementation resources, technical assistance, professional learning, and coaching supports that promote high-fidelity implementation and continuous improvement.

Funding priorities are intended to ensure equitable access to the core components of effective reading instruction while building long-term district capacity to improve reading outcomes for all students.