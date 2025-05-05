Grant funds may be used to support activities such as:
- Purchasing High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) aligned to Structured Literacy and the Science of Reading.
- Acquiring PDE-approved universal reading screening assessments for students in grades K–3.
- Supporting educator participation in PDE-approved Structured Literacy professional development.
- Developing local implementation plans that align curriculum, assessment, intervention, and professional learning.
- Building sustainable literacy systems through coaching, data-based decision making, and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS-Reading).
- Strengthening collaboration among district leaders, principals, literacy coaches, and instructional staff to ensure consistent implementation across schools.
Consistent with PDE's implementation approach, the grants are intended to support, not prescribe local decisions. Districts retain responsibility for selecting instructional materials, professional development, and implementation strategies that best meet their local context, provided those selections align with PDE-approved resources and the requirements established in Article XV-N.
The grants are also designed to work in concert with Pennsylvania's statewide system of support. Through PaTTAN and the Intermediate Units, LEAs receiving grant funding will have access to implementation resources, technical assistance, professional learning, and coaching supports that promote high-fidelity implementation and continuous improvement.
Funding priorities are intended to ensure equitable access to the core components of effective reading instruction while building long-term district capacity to improve reading outcomes for all students.
2026 Grant Awardees
|LEA
|School(s)
|Award Amount
|Apollo-Ridge SD
|Apollo-Ridge Elementary School
|$208,669
|Armstrong SD
|Elderton Elementary School, Lenape Elementary School, Shannock Valley Elementary School, West Hills Primary School
|$821,794
|Bedford Area SD
|Bedford Elementary School
|$345,849
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|Berlin Brothersvalley Elementary School
|$140,401
|Bermudian Springs SD
|Bermudian Springs Elementary School
|$317,511
|Central Valley SD
|Center Grange Primary School, Todd Lane Elementary School
|$415,405
|Chartiers-Houston SD
|Allison Park Elementary School
|$231,854
|Chichester SD
|Boothwyn Elementary School, Hilltop Elementary School, Linwood Elementary School, Marcus Hook Elementary School
|$534,553
|Cranberry Area SD
|Cranberry Elementary School
|$193,212
|Dallastown Area SD
|Dallastown Elementary School, Leaders Height Elementary School, Loganville-Springfield Elementary School, Ore Valley Elementary School, York Township Elementary School
|$1,112,900
|Exeter Township SD
|Jacksonwalk Elementary School, Lorane Elementary School, Owatin Creek Elementary School
|$624,074
|Fort Cherry SD
|Fort Cherry Elementary Center
|$180,975
|Freedom Area SD
|Freedom Area Elementary School
|$204,160
|Glendale SD
|Glendale Elementary School
|$113,351
|Homer-Center SD
|Homer-Center Elementary School
|$140,401
|Juniata Valley SD
|Juniata Valley Elementary School
|$111,419
|Midd-West SD
|Middleburg Elementary School, West Snyder Elementary School
|$363,882
|Mifflin County SD
|Easy Derry Elementary School, Indian Valley Elementary School, Lewistown Elementary School, Strodes Mills Elementary School
|$853,352
|Northern Lehigh SD
|Peters Elementary School, Slatington Elementary School
|$320,088
|Northwest Area SD
|Northwest Area Primary School (K-2), Northwest Area Intermediate School (3-6)
|$168,094
|Penn Manor SD
|Central Manor Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School, Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Letort Elementary School, Martic Elementary School, Pequea Elementary School
|$954,466
|Penn-Delco SD
|Aston Elementary School, Coebourn Elementary School, Parkside Elementary School, Pennell Elementary School
|$536,485
|Penns Manor Area SD
|Penns Manor Elementary School
|$121,079
|Philadelphia Academy CS
|Philadelphia Academy CS
|$200,940
|Upper Moreland Township SD
|Upper Moreland Elementary School
|$673,665
|Vida Charter School
|Vida Charter School
|$111,419