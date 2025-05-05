For step-by-step instructions on how voters use the voting system in your county, visit our voting system demo page.
These training modules work best on Chrome or Internet Explorer.
Checking-In Voters
- Check-In Procedures Checklist
- Checking-In Voters Training Module
- Checking-In Voters – Test Your Knowledge
Voter Identification
Provisional Ballots
- Provisional Ballots Redesigned Training Module
- Provisional Ballots Legacy Edition Training Module
- Provisional Voting – Test Your Knowledge
Voters with Disabilities
Voters with Limited English Proficiency
Become a Poll Worker
Elections in Pennsylvania are made possible by thousands of regular citizens serving as poll workers. We all depend on responsible workers to run smooth elections.