Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    County Wages

    Below is a listing of the Occupational Wages by County. Select your desired area from the table below to access the PDF document.

    We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format.
    Please email workforceinfo@pa.gov with your comments.

    Adams

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Lackawanna

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Allegheny

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Lancaster

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Armstrong

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Lawrence

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Beaver

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Lebanon

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Bedford

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Lehigh

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Berks

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Luzerne

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Blair

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Lycoming

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Bradford

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    McKean

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Bucks

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Mercer

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Butler

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Mifflin

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Cambria

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Monroe

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Cameron

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Montgomery

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Carbon

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Montour

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Centre

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Northampton

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Chester

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Northumberland

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Clarion

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Perry

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Clearfield

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Philadelphia

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Clinton

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Pike

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Columbia

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Potter

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Crawford

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Schuylkill

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Cumberland

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Snyder

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Dauphin

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Somerset

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Delaware

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Sullivan

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Elk

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Susquehanna

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Erie

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Tioga

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Fayette

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Union

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Forest

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Venango

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Franklin

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Warren

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Fulton

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Washington

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Greene

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Wayne

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Huntingdon

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Westmoreland

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Indiana

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    Wyoming

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Jefferson

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		 

    York

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Juniata

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    		      

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.