County Wages

We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format.
Please email workforceinfo@pa.gov with your comments.
Adams
Lackawanna
Allegheny
Lancaster
Armstrong
Lawrence
Beaver
Lebanon
Bedford
Lehigh
Berks
Luzerne
Blair
Lycoming
Bradford
McKean
Bucks
Mercer
Butler
Mifflin
Cambria
Monroe
Cameron
Montgomery
Carbon
Montour
Centre
Northampton
Chester
Northumberland
Clarion
Perry
Clearfield
Philadelphia
Clinton
Pike
Columbia
Potter
Crawford
Schuylkill
Cumberland
Snyder
Dauphin
Somerset
Delaware
Sullivan
Elk
Susquehanna
Erie
Tioga
Fayette
Union
Forest
Venango
Franklin
Warren
Fulton
Washington
Greene
Wayne
Huntingdon
Westmoreland
Indiana
Wyoming
Jefferson
York
Juniata
If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.