Examples of Prevailing Wage
Employers who fail to pay their employees the prevailing wage rate for their trade and occupation.
Employers who misclassify their employees as independent contractors in order to avoid paying employees the prevailing wage.
The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about the Prevailing Wage Law.
The following information represents a historical accounting of Prevailing Wage Act Collections.
Updated December 20, 2022.
Year
Contractors
% Collected
Intent Voluntary Debarment
Unintentional
Adjust
Assessed
Collected
2015
43
96%
1
21
21
$1,509,189.88
$1,458,432.36
2016
47
96%
6
39
2
$1,095,973.74
$1,047,991.42
2017
60
99%
5
48
7
$1,065,308.07
$1,057,991.25
2018
74
95%
4
57
13
$1,058,650.14
$1,006,335.76
2019
126
99%
2
58
66
$4,186,736.53
$4,150,548.94
2020
76
99%
3
39
34
$5,319,011.45
$5,304,092.51
2021
52
100%
0
23
29
$1,075,621.60
$1,075,621.60
2022
41
100%
0
25
16
$955,209.58
$955,209.58
Prevailing Wage/PennDOT Treatments
Work
Designation¹
Comments
Crack Sealing
|Maintenance
|Seal Coat
|Maintenance
|Slurry Seal
|Maintenance
|Ralumac application
|Maintenance
|Microsurfacing
|Maintenance
|Fog Seal
|Maintenance
|Scrub Seal
|Maintenance
|Ultrathin Friction Course
|Maintenance
|Repaving
|Construction
|Cold In-Place Recycling
|Construction
|Hot In-Place Recycling
|Construction
|Milling with and without Thin HMA Overlay (Wearing Course)
|Construction
|Leveling Course with Thin HMA Overlay
|Construction
|Base Repair
|Construction
|May be maintenance work if
incidental to pothole patching.
|Pavement Patching
|Maintenance
|Widening
|Construction
|Shoulder Upgrade
|Construction
|Routine cleaning of drainage features, including minor pipe repairs
|Maintenance
|Pipe Replacement is reconstruction and nonmaintenance.
|Repair of drainage features including pipe replacement.
|Construction
|Guide Rail
|Maintenance
|Construction
¹ The term construction includes construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration and/or repair work other than maintenance work and requires Pennsylvania prevailing wages. Work that is maintenance work is excluded from these wage requirements. A project that is comprised of both maintenance and non-maintenance will likely require Pennsylvania prevailing wages. 43 P.S. § 165-2(5).