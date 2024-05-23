Skip to agency navigation
    Prevailing Wage

    L&I determines prevailing wage rates for the Pennsylvania construction industry and enforces the rates under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act. Additionally, classifications are imposed for heavy highway and building construction projects that use public funds over $25,000.

    Examples of Prevailing Wage

    Employers who fail to pay their employees the prevailing wage rate for their trade and occupation.

    Employers who misclassify their employees as independent contractors in order to avoid paying employees the prevailing wage.

    The examples provided above are not an exhaustive list of violations. Learn more about the Prevailing Wage Law.

    Statistics and Collections

    The following information represents a historical accounting of Prevailing Wage Act Collections.
    Updated December 20, 2022.

    ​Year

    ​Contractors

    ​% Collected

    ​Intent Voluntary Debarment

    ​Unintentional
    /Other

    ​Adjust

    ​Assessed

    ​Collected

    2015

    43

    96%

    1

    21

    21

    $1,509,189.88

    $1,458,432.36

    2016

    47

    96%

    6

    39

    2

    $1,095,973.74

    $1,047,991.42

    2017

    60

    99%

    5

    48

    7

    $1,065,308.07

    $1,057,991.25

    2018

    74

    95%

    4

    57

    13

    $1,058,650.14

    $1,006,335.76

    2019

    126

    99%

    2

    58

    66

    $4,186,736.53

    $4,150,548.94

    2020

    76

    99%

    3

    39

    34

    $5,319,011.45

    $5,304,092.51

    2021

    52

    100%

    0

    23

    29

    $1,075,621.60

    $1,075,621.60

    2022

    41

    100%

    0

    25

    16

    $955,209.58

    $955,209.58

     

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance by email or visit our Labor Law Complaince page. 

    Prevailing Wage/PennDOT Treatments

    Work

    Designation¹

    Comments

    Crack Sealing 

    		Maintenance 
    Seal CoatMaintenance 
    Slurry SealMaintenance 
    Ralumac applicationMaintenance 
    MicrosurfacingMaintenance 
    Fog SealMaintenance 
    Scrub SealMaintenance 
    Ultrathin Friction CourseMaintenance 
    RepavingConstruction 
    Cold In-Place RecyclingConstruction 
    Hot In-Place RecyclingConstruction 
    Milling with and without Thin HMA Overlay (Wearing Course)Construction 
    Leveling Course with Thin HMA OverlayConstruction 
    Base RepairConstructionMay be maintenance work if
    incidental to pothole patching.
    Pavement PatchingMaintenance 
    WideningConstruction 
    Shoulder UpgradeConstruction 
    Routine cleaning of drainage features, including minor pipe repairsMaintenancePipe Replacement is reconstruction and nonmaintenance.
    Repair of drainage features including pipe replacement.Construction 
    Guide Rail  
    • Partial Overhaul or Patching/Replacement of Damaged Parts In Kind
    		Maintenance 
    • Large-Scale Replacement or Upgrade.
    		Construction 

     

    ¹ The term construction includes construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration and/or repair work other than maintenance work and requires Pennsylvania prevailing wages. Work that is maintenance work is excluded from these wage requirements. A project that is comprised of both maintenance and non-maintenance will likely require Pennsylvania prevailing wages. 43 P.S. § 165-2(5).