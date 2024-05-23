State-Certified Worplace Safety Committee Program

Just complete and submit an application to the bureau's Health and Safety Division for review between 90 and 30 days in advance of your workers' compensation policy renewal date or, if you are a self-insured employer, between 90 and 30 days of your self-insurance application renewal date. You will receive notification if you've been approved or if there are areas where additional information is needed.

Online Filing using HandS

PDF Application (LIBC-372)

Upon completion of the PDF application (LIBC-372), please mail to:

Health & Safety Division

Bureau of Workers' Compensation

Certification Section

651 Boas Street, 8th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17121