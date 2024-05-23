Renewal of Safety Committee Certification

Be sure to check your "HandS" electronic user account frequently. If your mailing address, designated contact, company name or other key information has changed, and you haven't notified the bureau, your renewal form may have been misdirected. While redelivery attempts are made for returned hardcopy mail, few of these are successful. Employers should (a) notify the bureau in writing when key information changes to ensure proper form routing, and (b) contact the bureau's Health and Safety Division at least 30 working days before their policy renewal date so that another form can be prepared and sent. Remember, according to the law, renewal applications MUST be submitted between 90 and 15 calendar days prior to the annual policy or self-insurance renewal dates. Renewal Applications submitted outside these time limits may be returned.