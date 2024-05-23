Workers' Compensation Health & Safety
Contact Information
Sean Trepiccione, Chief
717-886-9125
717-329-8134
strepiccio@pa.gov
Eric Reiner, Program Analyst 1
717-886-9159
erreiner@pa.gov
Safety Committee Certification Process and Requirements Certification and Education Section
For information about the Health & Safety Division's processes and requirements, e-mail the Health & Safety Division at ra-li-bwc-safety@pa.gov or contact any of the division personnel below:
Eric Hoffman, Manager
717-886-9162
Chatana Purdy
717-886-9154
Barbara White
717-886-9153
|Bianca D’Ignazio
|717-886-9163
|bdignazio@pa.gov
Jamie Mottram
717-886-9128
|jmottram@pa.gov
Arranging Committee Training Assistance: To arrange for free training in the four topics (accident investigation, hazard inspection, safety committee operation, and substance abuse & opioid painkiller use ) required for initial workplace safety committee certification or annual certification renewal, call 717-772-1635 or e-mail Ra-li-bwc-PATHS@pa.gov.
Schedule Classes
717-772-1635
Obtain Class Information
717-772-1635
Eric Hoffman
717-886-9162
Dara DeRoiste
717-886-9167
Juan Mayo
717-886-9160
Linda Quinby
717-886-9164
Joseph Zinobile
717-886-9156
|jozinobile@pa.gov
Safety Committee Certification Process Resources
Return-to-Work
Workplace injuries, illnesses, and accidents are costly to employers, workers, and the compensation partnership. Although preventing injuries is the best way to protect workers and to control workers’ compensation costs, employers and workers need a way to manage injuries if they occur.
Return-to-Work (RTW) is a proactive approach, endorsed by many health care providers, designed to help restore injured workers to their former lifestyle in the safest and most effective manner possible. A partnership among workers, union representatives, employers, and health care providers is developed in a collaborative effort to return the injured worker back to his or her pre-injury status.
This information is designed to assist Pennsylvania employers and employees with the process of establishing Return-to-Work programs. It includes a step-by-step guide for establishing a Return-to-Work program and samples of power point presentations, forms, letters, and much more.
Report Processing & Audit Section
Michelle Muncie, Manager
717-886-9155
Jeff Burd
717-886-9161
John Bair
717-886-9157
|jrbair@pa.gov
Twyla Jones
717-886-9118
|twjones@pa.gov
Contact Us
The following resources are available to answer your WCAIS questions. Please contact the appropriate program area:
Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
Information Services Helpline:
Toll-Free inside PA: 800-482-2383
Local outside PA: 717-772-4447
Email: RA-LI-BWC-Helpline@pa.gov
Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA)
Questions regarding disputes in litigation should be directed to the assigned Judge's office.
Email: WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov
Phone: 844-237-6316
Workers' Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB)
Email: RA-LI-WCAB@pa.gov
Phone: 717-783-7838
Box Score
Safety Committee Initial Certifications and Certification Renewals For
5 Percent Workers' Compensation Discount
Total Number of Initially-Cerftified Committees:
13,328
|Total Number of Certified Committees Renewed:
12,277
Committees Certified for 1 Policy Period
11,401
Committees Certified for 2 Policy Periods
10,552
Committees Certified for 3 Policy Periods
9,757
Committees Certified for 4 Policy Periods
8,840
Committees Certified for 5 Policy Periods
8,155
Committees Certified for 6 Policy Periods
7,540
Committees Certified for 7 Policy Periods
6,939
Committees Certified for 8 Policy Periods
6,395
Committees Certified for 9 Policy Periods
5,915
Committees Certified for 10 Policy Periods
5,406
Committees Certified for 11 Policy Periods
4,937
Committees Certified for 12 Policy Periods
4,493
Committees Certified for 13 Policy Periods
4,011
Committees Certified for 14 Policy Periods
3,527
Committees Certified for 15 Policy Periods
3,150
Committees Certified for 16 Policy Periods
2,784
Committees Certified for 17 Policy Periods
2,404
Committees Certified for 18 Policy Periods
2,023
Committees Certified for 19 Policy Periods
1,713
Committees Certified for 20 Policy Periods
1,479
Committees Certified for 21 Policy Periods
1,245
Committees Certified for 22 Policy Periods
1,040
Committees Certified for 23 Policy Periods
778
Committees Certified for 24 Policy Periods
540
Committees Certified for 25 Policy Periods
262
Committees Certified for 26 Policy Periods
6
Committees Certified for 27 Policy Periods
Approximate Cumulative Total of Employer Premium Savings for:
Initial Savings - $94,996,318*
Renewal Savings - $824,163,305*
TOTAL - $919,159,623*
Committees Represent Total of 1,650,406 Employees
*As of August 30, 2024