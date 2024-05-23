Bureau of Workers' Compensation

Health and Safety (HandS)

HandS is moving to WCAIS!

We are pleased to announce the online Health and Safety (Hands) Application will be integrated with the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).

WCAIS will be your one-stop shop for all Health & Safety application processes, procedures, and business.

Our mission is to set the standard of excellence in service to the Pennsylvania workers’ compensation community.

Be on the lookout for additional details coming soon!