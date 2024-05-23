An employer who wishes to appeal a contribution rate may do so by accessing the UCMS employer self-service portal at www.uctax.pa.gov. For employers unable to access UCMS, a written appeal will be accepted if received within 90 days of the mailing date of the contribution rate notice. Written appeals should be sent to the Department of Labor & Industry, Office of UC Tax Services, Employer Account Services, PO Box 68568, Harrisburg, PA 17106-8568. The appeal must be received electronically or postmarked within 90 days from the date of the contribution rate notice and must specify the reason(s) why the contribution rate assigned is incorrect. If the ninetieth day from the date of the contribution rate notice falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, an appeal received electronically or postmarked on the next business day will be accepted as timely.

If the Office of UC Tax Services issues a denial of a contribution rate appeal, the employer has the right to file a second-level appeal with the UC Tax Review Office.