Worker's Compensation Fee Schedule

This site provides the 2024 Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule for Part A (Tables A through J) and Part B medical providers.

Please read the Fee Schedule Update Memo which accompanies the October 2024 updates. The memo is available in PDF format.

If you are unable to access this memo using the free Adobe Acrobat Reader, please contact us for a hard copy of this memo at: 717-772-1900.

Questions or comments may be sent to ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov.

