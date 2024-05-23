Worker's Compensation Fee Schedule

PART A (Tables A through J) and PART B
This site provides the 2024 Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule for Part A (Tables A through J) and Part B medical providers.
- Table A: Prospective Payment System (390001-390125, 390127-99993)
- Table B: Federal Register Table 5 (1-200, 201-400, 401-495)
- Table C: Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Table D: Home Health Agency (397001-397302, 397400-99991)
- Table EF-1: Ambulatory Surgical Center List
- Table F: Ambulatory Surgical Center List
- Table G: Physical Therapy Per Visit Based Provider & OP End Stage Renal Dialysis Table
- Table H: Pharmacy RCC
- Table J: Out-of-State RCC
Please read the Fee Schedule Update Memo which accompanies the October 2024 updates. The memo is available in PDF format.
If you are unable to access this memo using the free Adobe Acrobat Reader, please contact us for a hard copy of this memo at: 717-772-1900.
Questions or comments may be sent to ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov.
Important Notes and Instructions
- Pursuant to the October 14, 2021, Commonwealth Court opinion rendered in Pennsylvania Physical Therapy Ass’n v. Oleksiak, the Bureau has updated the workers’ compensation fee schedule.
- Table I is not available online. To obtain Table I, please contact the Bureau of Workers' Compensation by emailing ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov or calling at 717-772-1900.
- The Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule is best viewed at 800 x 600 pixels.
- Please be patient when accessing these pages. The size of the Part B Fee Schedule and some of the Part A Tables are large and require some time to load.
