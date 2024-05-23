Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Worker's Compensation Fee Schedule

    Workers' compensation fee schedules are a set of guidelines that show the maximum fees that are allowed to be charged for medical services provided to injured workers under the workers' compensation system in Pennsylvania.  

     

    Web Page Updated: 10/01/2024

    PART A (Tables A through J) and PART B

    This site provides the 2024 Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule for Part A (Tables A through J) and Part B medical providers.

    Please read the Fee Schedule Update Memo which accompanies the  October 2024 updates. The memo is available in PDF format.

    If you are unable to access this memo using the free Adobe Acrobat Reader, please contact us for a hard copy of this memo at: 717-772-1900.

    Questions or comments may be sent to ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov.

    Important Notes and Instructions

    • Pursuant to the October 14, 2021, Commonwealth Court opinion rendered in Pennsylvania Physical Therapy Ass’n v. Oleksiak, the Bureau has updated the workers’ compensation fee schedule.
    • Table I is not available online. To obtain Table I, please contact the Bureau of Workers' Compensation by emailing ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov or calling at 717-772-1900.
    • The Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule is best viewed at 800 x 600 pixels.
    • Please be patient when accessing these pages. The size of the Part B Fee Schedule and some of the Part A Tables are large and require some time to load. 