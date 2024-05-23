Skip to agency navigation
    State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES)

    SIDES and SIDES E-Response are web-based systems available to employers and TPAs - free of charge - that provide a secure, electronic, and nationally standardized format to respond to UC information requests. SIDES is designed for employers and TPAs that typically deal with a large volume of UC information requests, while SIDES E-Response is for employers with a limited number of UC claims throughout the year.

    Enroll in SIDES
    SIDES for Large & Small Businesses

    Employers and third-party administrators (TPAs) are all too familiar with the challenges associated with responding to paper-based unemployment compensation information requests. The State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) and SIDES E-Response are designed to make it easier and more efficient for employers and TPAs to respond to UC information requests.

    What are the benefits of SIDES and SIDES E-Response?

    SIDES and SIDES E-Response have the potential to significantly improve the UC information exchange process. While the best option depends on the specific needs of an employer, both systems offer significant benefits:

    • Saves time and money
    • Available for FREE
    • Reduces staff time
    • Reduces paperwork
    • Help keep UC rates as low as possible by reducing overpayments
    • Provides an electronic, nationally standardized data format
    • Includes data checks to ensure the exchange of complete and valid information
    • Provides tools for a healthier bottom line

    To sign up for this program, please complete the enrollment form. Enroll in SIDES (PDF)

    Please note that SIDES applications can only be accepted in the following formats: pdf, png, jpeg.

    SIDES Documents

