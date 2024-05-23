Employers and third-party administrators (TPAs) are all too familiar with the challenges associated with responding to paper-based unemployment compensation information requests. The State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) and SIDES E-Response are designed to make it easier and more efficient for employers and TPAs to respond to UC information requests.

What are the benefits of SIDES and SIDES E-Response?



SIDES and SIDES E-Response have the potential to significantly improve the UC information exchange process. While the best option depends on the specific needs of an employer, both systems offer significant benefits:

Saves time and money

Available for FREE

Reduces staff time

Reduces paperwork

Help keep UC rates as low as possible by reducing overpayments

Provides an electronic, nationally standardized data format

Includes data checks to ensure the exchange of complete and valid information

Provides tools for a healthier bottom line

To sign up for this program, please complete the enrollment form. Enroll in SIDES (PDF)



Please note that SIDES applications can only be accepted in the following formats: pdf, png, jpeg.