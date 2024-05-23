The .gov means its official.

There are three ways to request relief from charges:

Employers will need to file a protest through their dashboard in the UC system for benefits.

Complete the applicable sections on the reverse of Form UC-44FR, providing ALL requested information, including:

The claimant’s name and social security number



Employer’s name and UC account number

The last day the claimant worked



Detailed separation information or information about the claimant’s part-time employment, with supporting documentation

Name and contact information of the person completing the form

You may also request relief from charges by letter. Your correspondence must include all the above information in order to be processed as a request for relief.

You may e-mail or fax a request for relief from charges to the department. If you use Form UC-44FR and send it by fax, both sides of the form must be faxed. Whether you use the form or a letter, include the claimant’s name and social security number and the employer’s name and UC account number on all faxed pages.

A request for relief from charges must be filed by the “LAST DATE FOR TIMELY REQUEST” indicated on Form UC-44FR to be timely. If a request is faxed to the department, the filing date is the date of receipt indicated by the department’s fax machine.

Requests for relief can be e-mailed or faxed to:



RA-LI-Fax7177246952@pa.gov

OR

UIEMPCHARGE@PA.GOV

or send a Fax to 717-724-6952.