Municipal Code Change Ordinances

Municipality County Phone Number Proposed Changes Status

P

Palmer Township Northampton 610-258-4003 Requires a building permit for all structural and non-structural changes to residential basements. Under review by L&I as of 6/07/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05. Enacted 7/18/05.

Palmer Township Northampton 610-253-7191 Proposes to adopt provisions of the International Fire Code, 2009, that are not currently adopted by reference in the Uniform Construction Code or section 101.4.5 of the International Building Code, 2009. Under review by L&I as of 10/22/12. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/24/12. Revision submitted and under review by L&I as of 3/25/2014.



Some of the revisions found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving the ordinance mailed 4/7/2014.

Paupack Township Wayne 570-226-0632 Exempts from building permit requirements detached residential carports, garages and greenhouses with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or less, and sheds with a building area of 300 sq. ft. or less. Exempts from building permits only residential work exempted by section 403.62 (c) of the UCC regulation and the International Residential Code. Limits the validity of building permits to 18 months from the date of issuance. Under review by L&I as of 2/16/06. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/28/06. Enacted 4/12/06.

Penbrook Borough Dauphin 717-232-3733 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area equal to or greater than 200 square feet. Requires a permit for the construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 200 square feet if such accessory structure is provided with any utility service. Lists the types of alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt from the UCC and shall continue to be exempt and no permit will be required. Under review by L&I as of 7/9/2012. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/12/2012.

Penn Township Berks 717-838-1351 Requiring a building permit for alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt under the UCC except as continued to be exempt as follows: Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in the size of the existing opening. Replacement of hot water heater, boiler, or furnace, or the replacement of any part of a hot water heater, boiler or furnace with the same or greater efficiency rating, electrical and plumbing requirements. Re-roofing all of or any portion of existing roof. Addition or replacement of siding on the exterior of the residential structure. Non-structural repair of any portion of a deck, porch or stoop. Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle with a switch or receptacle which is the same or has a like rating. The addition of one appliance switch or receptacle. The repair or replacement of any nonstructural member. The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower, or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device. Under review by L&I as of 7/5/2017. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/19/2017.



PUBLIC MEETING:

8/28/2017

Penn Twp Municipal Building

840 N Garfield Rd

Bernville PA 19506

Penn Township Lancaster 717-665-4508 Requires a building permit for residential structures that convert an unfinished basement of an existing dwelling into usable residential space. Under review by L&I as of 12/20/2013. PUBLIC MEETING:

1/27/2014, 7:00 PM

Penn Township Municipal Building

97 North Penryn Road

Manheim, PA 17545 Enacted 2/24/14

Ord No. 2014-01

Peters Township Washington 724-941-4180 1. The ordinance proposes amendments to Section R-201, definitions, Patio Home. A detached single-family dwelling constructed with a clear separation between any adjacent units built of not less than 6 feet and not more than 15 feet.



2. The proposed ordinance relating to patio homes, requiring a fire-suppression system in accordance with NFPA 13D or 13R standards, Along exterior walls where the distance between buildings, including eaves, is less than 15 feet, glass block windows bearing ASTM 163 labels of a fixed design shall be used. Any exterior walls that are closer than 15 feet to each other shall have a one-hour fire separation. Under review by L&I as of 5/5/2017. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/5/2017.



PUBLIC MEETING:

7/10/2017, 7:30 PM

Council Chambers, Municipal Building

610 E McMurray Road

McMurray PA 15317

Peters Township Washington 724-941-4180 The ordinance proposes amendments to Section R-201, definitions, Patio Home. A detached single-family dwelling constructed with a clear separation between any adjacent units built of not less than 6 feet and not more than 15 feet.



The proposed ordinance relating to patio homes, requiring a fire-suppression system in accordance with NFPA 13D or 13R standards, Along exterior walls where the distance between buildings, including eaves, is less than 15 feet, glass block windows bearing ASTM 163 labels of a fixed design shall be used. Any exterior walls that are closer than 15 feet to each other shall have a one-hour fire separation. Under review by L&I as of 04/07/2017. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 05/05/2017.



PUBLIC MEETING:

Pequea Township Lancaster 717-299-5251 Adopts Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code. Under review by L&I as of 12/19/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/23/05. Enacted 2/15/06.

Pequea Township Lancaster 717-299-5251 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft or more. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 400 sq. ft. that have a utility connection. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions. Requires compliance with the sewer lateral requirements issued by the Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority in lieu of the requirements found in the International Plumbing Code and the International Residential Code. Under review by L&I as of 5/26/05. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/09/05. Enacted 8/17/05. Ordinance challenged; settled by parties on 5/18/06, after ordinance was amended.

Peters Township Washington 724-941-4180 I-Plumbing Code: Amend sections 306, 701-703, 708, 710, 803 and 1001. I-Residential Code: Amend sections P2604, P3002, P3005 and add a new section "P 3009 Inspection Ports." Under review by L&I as of 8/13/04. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/30/04. Enacted 11/22/04. Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 1/16/07.

​Philadelphia City

​Philadelphia

​215-686-1473

​Ordinance proposing amendments to the International Plumbing Code 2018.



Philadelphia IPC 2018 Amendments 2023



​Under review by L&I as of 08/16/2023

Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 11/6/2023.



PUBLIC MEETING:

December 14, 2023, 10:00 AM



City Council Chambers

Room 400, City Hall

Broad and Market Streets

Philadelphia PA 19107





​Philadelphia City

​Philadelphia

​215-686-2473

​Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 17, Special Inspections and Tests, and Chapter 33 Safeguards During Construction



Select the following link for a PDF of the proposed ordinance:



Philadelphia IBC Amendments



​Under review by L&I as of 3/25/2022



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/2/2022.



Public Meeting:

June 02, 2022, 10:00 AM

City Council Chambers

Room 400 City Hall

Broad and Market Streets

Philadelphia PA 19107



Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 17, Special Inspections and Tests, 1704.6, 1704.6.4, and 1704.6.5.



Requiring a design professional conducting structural observations under Section 1704.6.4 or 1704.6.5 to meet the provisions of Section 1704.2.1



Amendments to the International Building Code, 2018, relating to Chapter 33, Safeguards During Construction, to meet additional requirements relating to Section 3307.2 Removal of language in Section 3307.2.1

Adding language in Sections 3307.4.1 Excavation depth.

Renumbering of Sections 3307.4.1 and 3307.4.2

Adding language to Section 3307.4.3.1 Preconstruction surveys of historic buildings or structures

Adding language to Section 3307.9 Monitoring

Adding language to Section 3307.10 Notification Under review by L&I as of 4/20/2021.



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/28/2021.



Public Meeting:

June 09, 2021, 09:00 AM

The proceedings may be viewed online at the Philadelphia City CouncilOpens In A New Window website.



Anyone interested in giving testimony must call 215-682-9220 or email john.perzel@phila.gov by 3:00 PM on June 8, 2021.



Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Ordinance proposing the adoption of the International Plumbing Code 2018 with amendments.



Philadelphia IPC Amendments Under review by L&I as of 5/3/2019.

Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 6/08/2019.



PUBLIC MEETING:

June 11, 2019, 1:00 P.M.



Philadelphia City Hall

Room 400, City Hall

Broad and Market Streets

Philadelphia PA 19107

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Title 4 Philadelphia Code, entitled The Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, amending Subcode B, addition of Section B-903.2.11.7 Buildings 45 feet or more in height requiring automatic sprinkler system. Received 4/18/2018. PUBLIC MEETING:

10/23/2018

1:00 PM

City Council Chanbers

Room 400, City Hall

Broad and Market Sts

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Bill Nos. 180176 – Pursuant to Act 36, the City of Philadelphia is moving to enact an ordinance that adopts provisions of the 2018 ICC codes for the purpose of regulating the construction, alteration, repair and use of buildings in Philadelphia that do not meet the definition of "residential building" under section 103 of the UCC. Received 4/18/2018. PUBLIC MEETING:

5/24/2018, 10:00 AM

Room 400, City Hall

Broad and Market Sts

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Code Title 4; Subcode “B”, Chapter 33, Section B-3303 entitled “Demolition”, by amending requirements regarding site grading and use of mechanical equipment; and adding requirements regarding materials chutes, dust control fencing and storage of demolition debris; and making technical changes; all under certain conditions. Under review by L&I as of 9/12/2017



All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 09/13/2017.



Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Code Title 4; Subcode P (The Philadelphia Plumbing Code) governing the replacement of existing house drain (including house storm drain) piping by pipe-bursting methods. Under review by L&I as of 2/2/2017.



All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/23/2017.

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 1. The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, Title 4, Subcode A, Chapter 3 Permits requiring permits where the scope of work includes demolition, moving or removal of a structure greater than one story or greater than 500 square feet, a separate application and permit for such work shall be required. Where the scope of work includes more than one lot, a separate permit shall be required for each lot.



2. The ordinance proposes amendments detailing the required information for a Demolition Permit Application.



3. The ordinance proposes to amend Section A-305 Construction Documents, A-305.2.1.15.1 Site Safety Plan, 3. Description of the means and methods for protection of adjacent structures and public right-of-ways.



4. The ordinance proposes to amend Section A-305 Construction Documents, A-305.2.1.15.1 Site Safety Plan, 8. In cases where the demolition requires Special Inspections in accordance with Section B-3303, the site safety plan shall be prepared by a professional engineer licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The plan shall include the name and address of the licensed engineer and shall be signed, sealed and dated by the engineer in accordance with the professional licensing laws. Submission of the plan by the demolition contractor constitutes agreement by the contractor to follow and carry out the plan.



5. The ordinance proposes to amend Section 1704 Special Inspections and details the requirements related to specific demolition types.



6. The ordinance proposes to amend Section B-3306.2.2 relating to safeguards and protection of sidewalks and streets located within the safety zone for demolition. Under review by L&I as of 9/1/2016.



All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/6/2016.



PUBLIC MEETING:

3/15/2017, 10:00 AM

City Council

City Hall, 4th Floor

Broad & Market Streets

Phila, PA 19102

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Bill Nos. 160130, 160075, and 160138



Bill No. 160130 - The ordinance propose amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code to add sections requiring contractors, design professionals and developers to add additional fire-resistant material to structures containing truss construction and other light frame construction, under certain terms and conditions. – Modifies Section 701 of the IBC by requiring protection of exposed engineered lumber in commercial construction in a similar manner as Act 1 now requires for residential construction.



Bill No. 160075 – The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code by amending Section A, providing for the posting and public notice of the demolition of structures, and making related changes, all under certain terms and conditions.



Bill No. 160138 – The ordinance proposes amendments to the Philadelphia Building Construction and Occupancy Code, Title 9, Regulation of Business, Trades and Professions, and Title 14, Zoning and Planning, to preclude issuance of certain licenses and permits to any applicant who is delinquent in payments owed to the City, all under certain terms and conditions. Under review by L&I as of 3/11/2016.



Bill Nos. 160130, 160075, and 160138. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/25/2016.



PUBLIC MEETING:

Bill 160130, April 18, 2016, 10:00 am

Bill 160075, April 18, 2016, 10:00 am

Bill 160138, April 22, 2016, 10:00 am



Room 400 City Hall, Broad and Market Sts, Philadelphia PA

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-1437 UCC Ordinance Bill 150651 City of Philadelphia, adopting additional requirements in the Philadelphia Plumbing Code: Proposes a modification by making it mandatory that domestic food waste grinders be installed in dwelling units of all newly constructed buildings. Under review by L&I as of 10/2/2015. PUBLIC MEETINGL:

11/17/15, 10:00 AM

City Council Chambers

Room 400 City Hall

Broad and Market Streets

Philadelphia PA

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Bill Nos. 130684, 130685, 130691, and 130698. The ordinances propose amendments to the Philadelphia Fire Code; Building Code; Property Maintenance Code; Administrative Code; Health Code; Regulation of Business, Trades and Professions; and Officers and Employees. The changes proposed in these bills strengthen the existing regulations to vastly oversight and safety regulations for all aspects of construction and demolition by adding requirements for permits, construction licenses, inspections, increasing checks on hazardous materials and improved notice and signs at constructions and demolition sites. The changes also improve the rules regarding ethics, training and performance of the persons assigned to enforce the codes in Philadelphia. Code Sections affected: Subcode "A" (The Philadelphia Administrative Code) Sections: 104 (Workmanship), 106 (Definitions), 201 (Enforcement Authority, General), 202 (Duties and Powers of Code Officials), 301 (Applications for Permits), 302 (Permits), 402 (Permit Inspections), 504 (Stop Work Orders), 505 (Cease Operations Order), 506 (Code Violation Notices), 601 (Fines), 603 (Individual License), 901 (Fees), adding new sections 204 (Intergovernmental Cooperation) and a new Chapter 10 (Site Safety). Subcode "F" (The Philadelphia Fire Code) Section 104.2 (Authority at Fires & other emergencies). Subcode "B" (The Philadelphia Building Code) Section 1704 (Special Inspections), 3302 (Construction Safeguards), 3303 (Demolition), 3306 (Protection of Pedestrians), 3307 (Protection of Adjoining Properties). Subcode "PM" (The Philadelphia Property Maintenance Code) section 308 (Imminently Dangerous Structures). Title 6 of the Philadelphia Code (Health Code), section 600 (Asbestos Projects). Title 9 of the Philadelphia Code (Regulation of Businesses, Trades and Professions), section 1004 (Contractors, 2200 (Expediters), and by adding new sections, 1007, on Site Safety monitors. Title 20 of the Philadelphia Code, section 607 (Conflict of Interest) Under review by L&I as of 10/11/2013. Bill Nos. 130685 and 130688 do not fall within the scope of the PCCA and do not require department approval. Some of the changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. Â§ 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 11/14/2013. PUBLIC MEETING: 11/12/2013, 1:00 PM 11/13/2013, 10:00 AM 11/14/2013, 1:00 PM 11/18/2013, 1:00 PM All in Room 400 City Hall, Philadelphia PA 19107 Revision submitted and under review by L&I as of 12/16/2013 Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letters mailed. 12/23/2013, 1/07/2014, and 1/15/2014. PUBLIC MEETING: 1/23/2014, 2:00 PM, Room 400 City Hall, Philadelphia PA 19107

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-1437 Adopts plumbing code changes pertaining to: backflow protection; the types of pipe allowed for above-ground drainage and vents, underground sanitary drainage, and vents and subsoil drains; and, indirect and special wastes. Under review by L&I as of 2/28/11. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/1/11. PUBLIC MEETING:

4/28/11, 9:00 AM

1515 Arch Street

18th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19102 Enacted 4/28/11.



Challenged on 7/7/11.

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Increases the covered walkway design live load requirement to not less than 300 psf. Under review by L&I as of 10/01/08. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/03/08. PUBLIC MEETING:

12/03/08, 1:00 PM

Room 400, City Hall

Philadelphia, PA 19107 Enacted 12/22/08.

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Requires the installation of carbon monoxide alarms in new and existing R-3 and R-4 occupancies where fossil fuel-burning appliances are installed or where a garage is attached to the building. Under review by L&I as of 10/26/07. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/30/07. PUBLIC MEETING:

12/5/07, 10:00 AM

Room 400, City Hall

Philadelphia, PA 19107 Enacted 12/21/07.

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-1437 Requires that certain low-slope roofs be white in color or Energy Star-rated as reflective, and establishes certain exceptions. Under review by L&I as of 3/01/10. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/03/10. PUBLIC MEETING:

4/8/2010, 1:00 PM

Room 400, City Hall

Philadelphia, PA 19107 Enacted 5/5/10.

Philadelphia City Philadelphia 215-686-2473 Ordinance proposing changes to the 2018 International Plumbing Code which was adopted by the City on July 24, 2019.

Proposes changes to:

P-311.1 General

P-603.2 Separation of water distribution piping, building sewer, building drains, storm sewer or storm drainage piping.

P-608.1.1 Backflow containment assemblies required.

Table P-702.3 and Table P-702.3

P-717.11 Easement required.

P-919.1 Scope

Table P-1102.4

P-1115.11 Easement required.



City of Philadelphia Plumbing Code Changes 9-2019 Under review by L&I as of 8/30/2019.

Proposed changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b.1); approval letter mailed 10/23/2019.



PUBLIC MEETING

12/2/2019

3:00 PM

City Council Chambers

Room 400, City Hall

Broad and Market Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19107



Pike Township Berks 610-286-1622

ext. 103 Amends the International Plumbing Code by establishing new categories of wells and creating plumbing criteria for wells drilled within these categories. Under review by L&I as of 7/03/07. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/9/2007. PUBLIC MEETING:

9/4/07, 7:30 PM

Pike Twp. Mun. Bldg

810 Hill Church Road

Boyertown, PA 19512 Enacted 9/04/07. Ordinance challenged 10/4/07. Hearing on ordinance challenge to be held 12/21/07. Dismissed as moot on 12/22/11

Pine Grove Borough Schuylkill 570-345-3555 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes a number of exceptions. Under review by L&I as of 3/30/10. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/1/10.

Plainfield Township Northampton 610-866-9663 Requires a permit for the replacement of shingles on a residential dwelling if the replacement requires the cutting away of a load-bearing wall, partition or portion of a wall or roof structure, or, the removal or cutting of any structural beam or load-bearing support. Under review by L&I as of 11/26/12. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/30/12. Approval letter mailed 12/03/12. Public Hearing: 2/13/2013 7:00 PM Plainfield Twp Municipal Bldg

6292 Sullivan Trail

Nazareth, PA 18064 Enacted 2/13/2013

Plainfield Township Northampton 610-866-9663 Requires a permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the IRC 2003 Chapter 1 Section 105, or any subsequent edition thereof or amendments thereto, unless otherwise exempted by this Section. Requires a permit for utility and miscellaneous use structures in excess of 500 square feet that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings. Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without first securing the permits required by this Section is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC, unless the alteration or erection would otherwise have been exempt from the permit requirements pursuant to IRC Code, Section R 105.2. Under review by L&I as of 10/10/13. Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); disapproval letter mailed 10/24/2013 Resubmitted and reviewed 12/06/2013. Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/09/2013 Public Hearing: 3/12/2014 7:00 PM Plainfield Twp Municipal Bldg

6292 Sullivan Trail

Nazareth, PA 18064

Plainfield Township Northampton 610-866-9663 Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the IRC-2003 Chapter 1 Section 105, or any subsequent edition thereof or amendments thereto, unless otherwise exempted by this Section. Requires permits for all utility and miscellaneous use structures that are accessory to detached one-family dwellings, in excess of 500 square feet. Occupancy of any structure which is altered or erected without first securing the permits required by this Section is hereby declared unlawful and a violation of the UCC. Under review by L&I as of 10/24/2013. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/9/2013.

Pleasant Hills Borough Allegheny 412-655-6036 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 144 sq. ft. (Also contains related zoning provisions not subject to Department review.) Under review by L&I as of 6/21/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/23/05. Enacted 7/18/05.

Plum Borough

Allegheny 412-795-6800 Requires a building permit for:

All residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area exceeding 200 sq. ft. The construction, erection, or placement of any accessory structure which is less than 200 square feet is such accessory structure is provided with any utility service. The construction of all decks, regardless of size, location and/or height. All alterations or repairs to residential buildings which are exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004; however, the following types of alterations and repairs shall continue to be exempt. And no permit will be required: Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in size of existing opening

Re-roofing of less than 25% of total area

Replacement of hot water heaters, boiler, or furnace, or the replacement of any part of a hot water heater, boiler, or furnace with the same electrical and plumbing requirements.

Addition or replacement of siding on the exterior of the residential structure.

Repair or replacement of any nonstructural portion of a deck or porch stoop.

Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle.

The repair or replacement of any nonstructural member.

The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower, or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device. Under review by L&I as of 9/30/2015 PUBLIC MEETING: 11/2/2015, 6:00 PM

Council Chambers

Plum Boro Municipal Building

4575 New Texas Road

Pittsburgh PA 15239

Plymouth Township Montgomery 610-940-1050 Establishes installation and inspection requirements for small wind energy, geothermal heating/cooling and photovoltaic systems. Under review by L&I as of 4/4/11. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/05/11. PUBLIC MEETING:

May 9, 2011, 6:30 PM

Twp. Municipal Bldg

700 Belvoir Road

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462



Enacted 5/9/2011



Ordinance challenged on 6/8/11.

Porter Township Pike 570-775-7737 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 300 sq. ft or more. Under review by L&I as of 3/09/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/17/05. Enacted 5/2/05.

Pottstown Borough Montgomery 610-323-7436 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft.



Requires a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any accessory structure, which is less than 120 sq. ft. if such structure is provided with any utility service. The permit is for the purpose of inspection of the utility or utilities being installed or provided to the accessory structure.



Requires a permit for the construction, alterations or repairs to sewer and water laterals, plumbing, supply, waterline, sanitary drainage and venting systems.



Alterations or repairs to residential buildings, which are exempt from the UCC by Act 92 of 2004; provided, however, that the following types of alterations and repairs shall continue to be exempt and no permit will be required: Replacement of windows and doors when there is no change in the size of the existing opening.

Re-roofing of less than 25% of the total existing roof square footage.

Addition or replacement of siding of less than 25% of the total existing roof square footage.

Repair or replacement of any non-structural portion of a deck or porch stoop.

Replacement of an appliance switch or receptacle with a switch or receptacle, which is the same or has the same rating.

The repair or replacement of any non-structural member.

The repair or replacement of any sink, toilet, tub, shower or similar plumbing fixture without relocation of any drain or venting device. Under review by L&I as of 3/10/14. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/14/2014. PUBLIC MEETING:

4/14/2014, 7:30 PM

Pottstown Borough Hall

100 E High Street

Pottstown PA

Pottsville City Schuylkill 570-622-1234, ext 325 Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs not involving structural change or a change in a means of egress and establishes a number of exceptions. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 120 sq. ft. Under review by L&I as of 10/30/06. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/02/06. Public hearing to be held 12/11/06. Enacted 12/11/06.

R

Reading Township Adams 717-677-7356 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft. or more. Under review by L&I as of 9/20/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/28/05. Enacted 11/14/05.

Red Hill Borough Montgomery 610-391-2160 Amends UCC codifying Sections R110.4 (Temporary Occupancy) and R110.5 (Revocation) of the International Residential Code (2009 Edition) into the Codified Ordinances of Red Hill Borough. Provides for the extension and/or revocation of temporary occupancy permits. Under review by L&I as of 2/7/12. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/14/12. Public Hearing: March 14, 2012, 7:30 p.m. Red Hill Borough Hall 56 West Fourth Street, Red Hill, PA 18076 Amendments to original submission and approval submitted for L&I review 4/30/2012. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed Approval letter mailed 5/3/2012. Public Hearing: June 13, 2012, 7:30 p.m. Red Hill Borough Hall 56 West Fourth Street, Red Hill, PA 18076

Richmond Township Berks 610-775-7185 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 500 sq. ft or more. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 500 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection for the purpose of inspection for the utility or utilities being installed. The exemptions from a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs meet and continue to be exempt per UCC Act 92 or 2004 that establishes a number of exceptions.

Repeal of Ordinance No. 92 All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. §7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/10/2012. PUBLIC MEETING: 5/14/2012 7 p.m. Richmond Township Building 11 Kehl Drive Fleetwood, PA Enacted on 5/14/2012

Roaring Brook Township Lackawanna 570-585-1200 Requires plans sealed by a licensed design professional for new residential dwellings and additions to residential dwellings that exceed 1,000 sq. ft. Under review by L&I as of 7/9/09. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/14/09. PUBLIC MEETING:

9/3/09, 7:30 PM

Municipal Building

430 Blue Shutters Road

Moscow, PA 18444 Enacted 10/1/09. Ordinance challenged 10/29/09. Hearing to be held on 7/21/10, 10:00 AM at:

Twp. Municipal Bldg.

430 Blue Shutters Rd

Moscow, PA 18444 Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 8/18/10.

Robinson Township Allegheny 412-281-5227 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 9 exceptions. Under review by L&I as of 7/19/06. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/01/06. Enacted 9/11/06.

Rockland Township Berks 610-987-9288 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft or more. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of less than 200 sq. ft. and that have a utility connection. Under review by L&I as of 12/10/04. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/28/04. Enacted 2/8/05.

Rosslyn Farms Borough

Allegheny 412-262-3970 Requires a building permit for any structure that is accessory to a detached one-family dwelling with an area greater than 200 square feet, including, but not limited to, a carport, detached garage, greenhouse and shed. Under review by L&I as of 8/13/2019.



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/14/2019.

Ross Township Allegheny 412-931-7055 Proposing requirements for uncertified buildings relating to issuance of a certificate of occupancy; meeting requirements of the International Existing Building Code; or meeting requirements relating to story height, egress, fire safety requirements, accessibility, and structural requirements. Under review by L&I as of 6/9/2017.



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/13/2017.



PUBLIC MEETING:

7/17/2017, 7:30 PM

Ross Township Municipal Building

1000 Ross Municipal Drive

Pittsburgh PA 15237-2725

Ruscombmanor Township Berks 610-376-7252 Exempts from a building permit all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are less than 200 sq. ft. and that will have no utility service connections. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures that are greater than 199 square feet and that exceed one story in height. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes 9 exceptions. Under review by L&I as of 11/18/04. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/24/04. Enacted 4/01/05.

S

Salisbury Township Lehigh 484-661-5812 Requires a fire lock box to be installed outside of most non-residential buildings. Under review by L&I as of May 23, 2011.



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/24/11.



PUBLIC MEETING:

6/23/11 7:00 PM

Municipal Building

2900 S. Pike Avenue

Allentown, PA 18103 Ordinance Challenged Amendment to Ordinance under review by L&I as of 2/29/2012 Changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 03/09/2012. Amendment to Ordinance under review by L&I as of 3/09/2012 Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 03/09/2012. Public Meeting:04/12/2012 7:00 PM Municipal Building

2900 S. Pike Avenue

Allentown, PA 18103

Schuylkill Township Chester 610-933-5843 Requires fire suppression systems in most new buildings and structures and in existing buildings when more than 1000 sq. ft. of floor area is added or altered. Under review by L&I as of 1/18/05. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 1/20/05. Enacted 3/02/05. Ordinance challenged; upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 11/15/05. Appealed to Chester Co. Court of Common Pleas which upheld challenge on 8/29/06. Appealed to Commonwealth Court which upheld the challenge on 9/06/07.



Appealed to PA Supreme Court which upheld lower court ruling on 10/19/10. Ordinance rendered null and void.

Schwenksville Borough Montgomery 610-987-9290 Requires smoke alarms to be retrofitted in all residential dwellings and all other residential occupancies. Under review by L&I as of 9/05/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 9/13/05. Enacted 10/13/05.

Schwenksville Borough Montgomery 610-987-9290 Amending Chapter 71 of the Schwenksville Borough Codified Code to add Subsections E, F, G, H, I, J, and K to Section 71-5 of the code.



Requires a permit to construct, enlarge, alter, repair, move, demolish or change the occupancy of a structure; or erect, install, enlarge, repair a structure, repair roof in excess of 25% of the roof, remove, convert or replace an electrical, gas, mechanical, plumbing system regulated by the UCC.



Requires a permit for an accessory structure 250 square feet and larger.



Requires a permit to repair or replace a sewer lateral or water service.



Emergency repairs or replacement of equipment may be made without first applying for a permit is a permit application is submitted to the building code official within 3 business days of the repair or replacement.



Providing for those items that do not require a permit if the work does not violate a law or ordinance.



Providing ordinary repairs and those items that are not classified as ordinary repairs.



A permit is not required for the installation, alteration or repair of generation, transmission, distribution, metering or other related equipment that is, by established right, under the ownership and control of a public utility as the term is defined. Under review by L&I as of 2/17/2016. Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 2/17/2016 Revision submitted 6/2/2016. Under review.



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/1/2016



Public Meeting:

11/10/2016, 7:00 PM

Borough Hall

140 Main Street, Schwenksville PA

Sharon Hill Borough Delaware 267-324-3773 The ordinance proposes amendments to enforce the International Residential Code 2015, as it applies to the alteration and repair of residential buildings, requiring property owners to obtain permits for all such alterations and repairs.



The proposed ordinance adopts the following definition of “ordinary repair(s)” to include all interior and exterior changes to a building which do not involve structural changes to the characteristic of the building, and which are not specifically excluded under Section 2.b of the proposed ordinance.



Ordinary repair(s) specifically includes the following:



Painting; Papering; Carpeting; Masonry pointing; Water heater replacement; Changing interior or exterior doors which does not involve a structural change to a door frame.



Ordinary repair does not include the following activities which will specifically require a permit:



Repairs or replacement of a roof in excess of 50 square feet net roof area; repairs or replacement of house siding in excess of 100 square feet net wall area; kitchen renovations which involve any mechanical or structural changes; floor tiling; repair and replacement of driveways and walkways; window replacement that involves changes to existing structure; installation of roof gutter systems; installation of drywall that will alter existing building structure; repair and or replacement of stairs and stairwells; and repair and or replacement of flooring. Under review by L&I as of 7/13/2018



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/18/2018.



PUBLIC MEETING:

9/13/2018, 7:00 PM

Sharon Hill Borough Hall

250 Sharon Avenue

Sharon Hill PA

Sharon Hill Borough Delaware 610-586-8200 Requires all new single-family and multi-family residential structures, and all new commercial, industrial and educational buildings to be sprinklered. Requires all owner-occupied single-family dwellings that are converted to a rental unit or a multi-family dwelling to be sprinklered. Requires all buildings that are renovated or altered at a cost of more than 50% of their value to be sprinklered. Under review by L&I as of 6/14/06. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b), pending two wording changes; approval letter mailed 6/22/06. Enacted 8/24/06. Ordinance challenged. Challenge upheld and ordinance rendered null and void 1/08/07.

Sharpsburg Borough Allegheny 412-781-0546 ext 11 The borough will appoint a "Director of Construction and Property Inspection" as the BCO as defined in the UCC. Require permits for residential alterations and repairs pursuant to the International Residential Code 2003, Chapter 1, Section 105. Require building permits for all Residential Utility and Miscellaneous use structures of 200 square feet or more. Under review by L&I as of 8/13/12. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/14/12. PUBLIC MEETING:

10/2/2012, 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers

1611 Main Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Enacted: 10/2/2012

Shenandoah Borough Schuylkill 570-624-7070 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 200 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility. Requires that all new residential buildings comply with Appendix F (Radon Control Methods) of the International Residential Code 2009 or its successor codes. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes a number of exceptions. Under review by L&I as of 3/11/11. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/15/11. PUBLIC MEETING:

4/18/11 6:45 PM

Shenandoah Boro Hall

15 West Washington St.

Shenandoah, PA 17976



Enacted 4/18/11.

Shillington Borough Berks 610-375-8822 Makes a variety of changes (primarily piping-related) to the International Plumbing Code, the International Mechanical Code, the International Fuel Gas Code and the International Residential Code. Under review by L&I as of 6/6/05. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 6/10/05. Public hearing to be held 12/08/05. Ordinance challenged. Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.

Shillington Borough Berks 610-375-8822 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 100 sq. ft. Requires a building permit for residential alterations and repairs. Under review by L&I as of 5/11/05. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/17/05. Public hearing to be held 12/08/05. Ordinance challenged. Ordinance challenge settled, ended, discontinued on 3/19/07.

Silver Spring Township Cumberland 717-766-0178 Detached one family dwellings, requiring a building permit for all structures with a building area exceeding 500 square feet.



Detached one family dwellings, requiring a building permit for all structures exceeding on story above grade.



Requiring a building permit for residential alterations involving the creation or relocation of a sleeping room in existing structures. Under review by L&I as of 04/24/2017.



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 04/24/2017.



Public Meeting:



May 24, 2017 6:30 pm

Township Administraiton Building

8 Flowers Drive

Mechanicsburg, PA

South Fayette Township Allegheny 412-221-8700 Requires exterior wall surfaces of all new residential structures and all new non-residential structures to be finished to grade with brick, stone or other material approved by the building inspector. Under review by L&I as of 4/24/07. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/25/07. PUBLIC MEETING:

6/11/07, 7:00 PM

South Fayette Twp.

Municipal Bldg.

515 Millers Run Road

Morgan, PA 15064 Enacted 7/16/07.

South Whitehall Township Lehigh 610-966-4343 Municipal Building Code does not apply to carports, detached private garages, greenhouses or sheds if the proposed carport, detached private garage, greenhouse or shed has a building areas less than 500 square feet and is accessory to a detached one-family dwelling.



Municipal building Code exempts alterations to residential buildings where the cost of the alterations is less than $500.00 (fair market value of labor and materials) and where the alterations do not make structural changes to means of egress. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed July 18, 2011.



PUBLIC MEETING:

8/17/11, 7:30 PM

South Whitehall Twp. Municipal Bldg.

444 Walbert Ave.

Allentown, PA

Spring City Borough Chester 610-933-9444 Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 400 sq. ft. or more and for those with a lesser building area that are served by a utility. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs and establishes 7 exceptions. Under review by L&I as of 7/3/08. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 7/07/08. PUBLIC MEETING:

9/2/08, 7:30 PM

Spring City Boro Hall

6 South Church Street

Spring City, PA 19475 Enacted 9/2/08.

Stewartstown Borough York 717-848-4900 Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, and establishes a number of exceptions. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area in excess of 240 sq. ft. Under review by L&I as of 5/8/08. Changes (other than effective date) found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/12/08. PUBLIC MEETING:

7/7/08, 7:30 PM

Stewartstown Borough

Municipal Building

6 North Main Street

Stewartstown, PA 17363 Enacted 7/7/08.

Stowe Township Allegheny 412-331-4050 Requires a building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of 150 sq. ft. or more. Under review by L&I as of 10/24/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 11/02/05. Enacted 12/13/05.

Summit Hill Borough Carbon 570-628-2300 An ordinance relating to the certification of Uncertified Buildings adopting identical language and replacement of the word "department" with "the Borough of Summit Hill." Under review by L&I as of 8/26/2014. Resubmitted



Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 12/22/2014.

Susquehanna Township Dauphin 717-909-9226 Amends the UCC by not requiring permits for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area less than 200 square feet. Requires a building permit for all residential decks. Requires a building permit for all residential alterations and repairs, except where excluded from permit requirements by the International Residential Code. Under review by L&I as of 3/10/08. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/13/08. PUBLIC MEETING:

5/8/08, 7:00 PM

Susquehanna Twp. Mun. Bldg.

1900 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17110 Enacted 5/08/08. Ordinance challenged on 6/09/08. Ordinance repealed and challenge ended on 8/26/08.

Swarthmore Borough Delaware 610-543-4599 Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any utility and miscellaneous use structure or other accessory structure(s), accessory to multifamily, one family and semi-detached dwellings, which propose a building area greater than 200 square feet. Requiring a building permit for the construction, erection or placement of any utility and miscellaneous use structures or other accessory structure(s), accessory to multifamily, one family and semi-detached dwellings, which propose a building area less than 200 square feet and which include electricity, HVAC or plumbing. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 10/22/2013. PUBLIC MEETING:

December 16, 2013, 7:30PM



Council Room

121 Park Ave

Swarthmore PA 19081

Swatara Township Dauphin 717-232-7661 Amending the exclusion of carports, detached private garages, green houses, and sheds that are accessory to a detached one-family dwelling and having a building area less than 1000 square feet. The proposed ordinance amends this provision to exclude those same structures when the building area is less than 400 square feet, provided that the structures are not equipped with non-portable heating or cooling equipment or electric, water or sewer service. Under review by L&I as of 2/5/2015. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 2/18/2015. PUBLIC MEETING:

3/11/2015, 7:30 PM

Swatara Township Municipal Building

599 Eisenhower Blvd

Swatara PA

Swoyersville Borough Luzerne 570-288-6581 Adopts the International Property Maintenance Code. Adopts Appendices A, B, C, D, H, J, K, N, and O of the International Residential Code. Requires building permits for all residential alterations and repairs. Requires building permits for all residential utility and misc. use structures with a building area greater than 100 sq.ft. Under review by L& I as of 8/22/08. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 8/27/08. PUBLIC MEETING:

2/2/09, 6:30 PM

Swoyersville Boro Bldg.

675 Main Street

Swoyersville, PA 18704 Enacted 2/02/09. Ordinance challenged 3/05/09. Borough withdrew ordinance on 3/19/09. Dismissed on 4/13/09.

T

Thornburg Borough Allegheny 412-766-2565 Requires a building permit for all utility and miscellaneous use structures accessory to a detached on family dwelling if such structures exceed 200 square feet in area. Under review by L&I as of 2/4/2015. Changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/9/2015.

Thornbury Township Chester 610-987-9290 Requires a building permit for the construction, erection, or placement of one-story detached accessory structures 200 square feet and greater. Requires radon control methods for new residential construction with the exception of additions and renovations. Under review by L&I as of 0716/2012. Some changes found not to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); letter disapproving ordinance mailed 7/18/2012.

Tilden Township Berks 610-670-2552 Requires building permit for residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area of more than 200 sq. ft. Under review by L&I as of 2/25/05. Change found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 3/08/05. Enacted 4/02/05.

Tobyhanna Township Monroe 570-646-1212 Requires a building permit for various residential alterations and repairs. Requires a building permit for all residential utility and miscellaneous use structures with a building area greater than 200 sq. ft. Under review by L&I as of 5/17/05. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 5/19/05. Enacted 7/11/05.

Tobyhanna Township Monroe 570-646-1212 I-Fire Code: Adopt Appendices A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and amend sections 101.1 through 101.1.1 of Appendix B. Under review by L&I as of 6/11/04. All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503(b); approval letter mailed 6/25/04. Enacted 6/30/04.

Topton Borough Berks 610-682-2541 Amends the UCC's residential sprinkler system requirements by: prohibiting the addition of anti-freeze or any other additives; requiring that systems fully comply with either the requirements of section P2904 of the IRC or the NFPA 13D; mandating that plans for systems complying with NFPA 13D be designed by a fire protection design professional or a NICET certified designer; and, prescribing certain meter box and meter box outlet piping requirements for all sprinkler systems. Under review by L&I as of 3/31/11.



All changes found to be in compliance with 35 P.S. § 7210.503 (b); approval letter mailed 4/4/11.



PUBLIC MEETING:

6/13/11, 7:30 PM

Topton Borough Hall

205 S. Callowhill Street

Topton, PA 19562 Enacted 6/13/11. Ordinance challenged 7/13/11.