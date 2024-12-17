Certified Code Officials
As of Apr. 10, 2009, the only persons who may legally engage in any aspect of UCC enforcement are those who hold UCC certification in each category of work that they perform. To learn more regarding certification requirements and how to apply for certification, click here to access a copy of the Department’s Certification Booklet. New applications and renewals can be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site.
Click this Certification List for a list of persons that the Department has approved as certified code officials. This list is updated daily.
CERTIFIED CODE OFFICIALS: Your UCC certification card is valid for three (3) years. Verify the expiration date on the front of your card and submit your renewal application before your card expires. Once your certification card expires, you may NOT perform any aspect of UCC enforcement. Note: if you fail to renew your certification card within one year of its expiration date, you must re-test in order to be re-certified. Click here to access a copy of the Department’s Certification Renewal Booklet.
Users should note the following regarding these listings.
Certification List:
- The numbers listed under the “UCC Class Codes” headers represent all the categories of work that an individual is certified to perform.
- Numbers 15 and higher are for commercial categories.
The key to these numbers is:
NUMBER
CERTIFICATION CATEGORY
10
Residential Building Inspector
11
Residential Electrical Inspector
12
Residential Mechanical Inspector
13
Residential Plumbing Inspector
14
Residential Energy Inspector
15
Building Inspector
18
Fire Inspector
19
Electrical Inspector
20
Mechanical Inspector
21
Plumbing Inspector
22
Energy Inspector
23
Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner
24
Building Plans Examiner
25
Electrical Plans Examiner
26
Mechanical Plans Examiner
27
Plumbing Plans Examiner
28
Energy Plans Examiner
29
Building Code Official
30
Elevator Inspector
31
Passenger Ropeway Inspector
- A person who holds a commercial inspection certification may perform the corresponding residential inspection without holding a certification for that residential category.
As of Apr. 10, 2009, persons who hold Department–issued Registration cards (i.e., were “grandfathered” and temporarily relieved of certification requirements) may no longer engage in any aspect of UCC enforcement.