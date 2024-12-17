Certified Code Officials

As of Apr. 10, 2009, the only persons who may legally engage in any aspect of UCC enforcement are those who hold UCC certification in each category of work that they perform. To learn more regarding certification requirements and how to apply for certification, click here to access a copy of the Department’s Certification Booklet. New applications and renewals can be submitted online through our Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site.

Click this Certification List for a list of persons that the Department has approved as certified code officials. This list is updated daily.

CERTIFIED CODE OFFICIALS: Your UCC certification card is valid for three (3) years. Verify the expiration date on the front of your card and submit your renewal application before your card expires. Once your certification card expires, you may NOT perform any aspect of UCC enforcement. Note: if you fail to renew your certification card within one year of its expiration date, you must re-test in order to be re-certified. Click here to access a copy of the Department’s Certification Renewal Booklet.

Users should note the following regarding these listings.

Certification List:

The numbers listed under the “UCC Class Codes” headers represent all the categories of work that an individual is certified to perform.

Numbers 15 and higher are for commercial categories.

The key to these numbers is:



NUMBER CERTIFICATION CATEGORY 10 Residential Building Inspector 11 Residential Electrical Inspector 12 Residential Mechanical Inspector 13 Residential Plumbing Inspector 14 Residential Energy Inspector 15 Building Inspector 18 Fire Inspector 19 Electrical Inspector 20 Mechanical Inspector 21 Plumbing Inspector 22 Energy Inspector 23 Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner 24 Building Plans Examiner 25 Electrical Plans Examiner 26 Mechanical Plans Examiner 27 Plumbing Plans Examiner 28 Energy Plans Examiner 29 Building Code Official 30 Elevator Inspector 31 Passenger Ropeway Inspector

A person who holds a commercial inspection certification may perform the corresponding residential inspection without holding a certification for that residential category.

As of Apr. 10, 2009, persons who hold Department–issued Registration cards (i.e., were “grandfathered” and temporarily relieved of certification requirements) may no longer engage in any aspect of UCC enforcement.