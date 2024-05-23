To fill the need for advanced rehabilitation technology in the area between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, HGAC entered into a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and the Center for Independent Living of South Central Pennsylvania (CILSCPA) to create the Center for Assistive and Rehabilitative Technology (CART). The CART offers individuals a consumer-driven atmosphere where they can explore and experiment with assistive technology devices, research information on assistive technology, and receive peer counseling from users of similar technology.

The Cognitive Skills Enhancement Program (CSEP) is a rehabilitation partnership between the University of Pittsburgh, Department of Rehabilitation Science and Technology (RST) and the Hiram G. Andrews Center for serving individuals with cognitive disabilities. The CSEP provides group and individual cognitive rehabilitation services to individuals with cognitive disabilities at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC). CSEP is integrated in to the larger service structure of HGAC. Pitt RST and HGAC have collaborated on the CSEP model for over a decade.