Career & Student Support Services

Our programs at CTI are designed to help each student succeed in navigating the job market on their way to a new career. An externship, which provides hands-on experience, is a key element. In an externship, continue your education in a work-like atmosphere, where you will put the skills you learned in the classroom to practical use. This sort of learning occurs in a job-like atmosphere, where you get first-hand experience with the day-to-day responsibilities of a person in that position, allowing you to gain confidence, ask questions, and observe.*

*Externship courses are not available with every program.