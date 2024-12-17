Career & Student Support Services

Career Advising
We'll help you research your career options and find the best career path for you!
Resume Reviews
Our experienced staff will take a close look at your resume to see how you can ensure it best represents your skills and abilities to prospective employers.
Interview Prep
Have an interview coming up? Let us help you prepare! We'll sit down with you for a practice interview and give you direct feedback to better prepare you for the real thing.
Get the Support You Need for Your Success
Our dedicated staff provides you with the support you need from the beginning of your journey. The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) and the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offer a variety of academic and individual support programs to reach all your goals.
Career Services
Earning a degree or certificate is the first step toward your dream job. Career services staff at CTI are available to help students reach their ultimate goals. Writing your resume, doing practice interviews, and evaluating employers are just some of the services available to help you find the right job for you.
Academic Support Programs
Externships
Our programs at CTI are designed to help each student succeed in navigating the job market on their way to a new career. An externship, which provides hands-on experience, is a key element. In an externship, continue your education in a work-like atmosphere, where you will put the skills you learned in the classroom to practical use. This sort of learning occurs in a job-like atmosphere, where you get first-hand experience with the day-to-day responsibilities of a person in that position, allowing you to gain confidence, ask questions, and observe.*
*Externship courses are not available with every program.
Campus Services
Under the guidance of the Student Affairs Division, our student support services provide health and rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychotherapy, and a student Wellness Center. Additionally, we offer a comprehensive vocational evaluation program, career guidance, and career placement assistance.
Health & Safety Services
Student support services are available to provide overall health and rehabilitation. From physical and occupational therapy to speech therapy, psychotherapy, and our Wellness Center, help is always within reach.
A Student-Focused Campus Created for Your Success
Located in Johnstown, PA and covering 12 acres under one roof, the CTI at HGAC campus is a supportive place to begin the future you want. You’ll find a campus with a community full of supportive staff, instructors, and other students as well as various events and activities to make each student’s journey as enjoyable and valuable as possible. Schedule a tour to see why the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) could be the right choice.