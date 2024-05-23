Admissions at CTI at HGAC

Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center
Discover the transformative educational experience offered by CTI at HGAC within the renowned Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC). With a strong focus on student support and resources, HGAC ensures optimal growth and success for every student.
Step 1 - Choose your program
The first step to starting your education journey at CTI at HGAC is to pick the program you want to pursue. Our institute in Johnstown, PA, offers 11 program options for those seeking technical careers. You can choose from programs in a wide variety of fields such as culinary arts, healthcare, business, welding and more. Ready to find the right fit for your career goals?
Please note that if you need specialized assistance selecting a program, our dedicated team will assist you through a vocational evaluation, assessing strengths, interests, and preferences to guide you in identifying the appropriate vocational goal/training program.
Step 2 - Connect with us
With a better idea of the program you’d like to pursue, it’s time to meet with one of our dedicated counselors to help you navigate the application process. Get personalized answers to any questions about timelines, curriculum, or life at CTI at HGAC.
Step 3 - Schedule a tour of CTI at HGAC
Not ready to commit just yet? Schedule a tour and let us show you what is available to students of CTI at HGAC.
Step 4 - Consider financial aid options
We understand the financial aid process can be overwhelming. What’s the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) anyway? To help you understand the process, CTI at HGAC offers a team of financial-aid experts to help you navigate financial aid, scholarships, federal work-study and available grant opportunities.
Step 5 - Enroll at CTI at HGAC
Now that you have the information, it’s time to get started on your education journey. Our team is here to help.
For admission to CTI at HGAC, a certificate of graduation from a secondary education school, a high school diploma or a GED certificate, is required for admission to any of the programs. Qualified applicants are accepted without regard to race, sex, religion, age, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, sexual orientation, or HIV/AIDS status.
Applicants will be notified in writing of their acceptance to CTI at HGAC. We’re happy to provide notification in an alternative format by request.