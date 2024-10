Get a Career-Ready Business Education

Do you enjoy working with people and being the first point of contact for customers? If so, our Administrative Assistant diploma may be the right fit for you! The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers flexible and affordable options to provide hands-on learning to prepare you for assisting with the day-to-day operations of a business.

Looking to expand your business career into the healthcare field? Students who graduate from the Administrative Assistant program may be eligible to transfer up to 45 credits into our Medical Office Assistant ASB program.