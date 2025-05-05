The department’s Motor Vehicle Understated Value Program is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and the Department of Transportation that addresses situations where an automobile buyer or seller knowingly understates the purchase price of a vehicle in order to reduce the sales tax liability on the sale. To prevent such tax evasion, the Department of Revenue routinely reviews automobile purchases where the reported purchase price is substantially lower than fair market value and requests verification of and basis for the reduced purchase price. If the buyer is unable to provide sufficient verification for the lower purchase price, the buyer is assessed sales tax based on the fair market value.



Inquiries about the program or questions about Motor Vehicle Understated Value Program correspondence may be directed to 717-214-7287 (Option 2).

If you received a Notice of Transactional Use Tax Due from the Department of Revenue for a vehicle purchase, you can file your return and make payment at mypath.pa.gov.