Program Application
Yes. Must have designation application as of June 30, 2025.
Please submit your application by December12, 2025. Information can be found at Pennsylvania Hunger Free Campus Initiative
No. Grant funds paid to the postsecondary institution may not be used for direct salaries, fringe benefits, or operational rates. All budgets will be reviewed to evaluate appropriateness, value, and connection to proposed grant activities and goals.
All grant funds must be committed, and services performed by June 30, 2027.
That is correct. Stipends are a fixed amount not subject to taxes or fringe benefits, e.g., gift cards.
Yes. If that is the criteria where your funds will be focused on, you may list all applicable.
Allowable expenses is limited to all personal and feminine hygiene products i.e. soap, shampoos, lotions, etc.
Criteria “section” provides a drop down menu of areas consistent with the four major areas, listed in RFA, of the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation program (page 2). Once area is selected, specific goals/objectives should be listed in designated section, baseline data (if available) should be listed in designated section, projected outcome should be listed in designated section, and the projected amount of funding to be allocated toward listed goal/objective.
There is no word limit for each section.
PA Hunger-Free Campus designated institutions can apply for the PA Hunger-Free Campus grant. If awarded, the institution is then responsible for disbursement of the grant funds on their campus(es), consistent with submitted grant proposal and within the eligibility requirements of the grant program.
Yes, these are the goals: addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students; creating opportunities for connection among student hunger advocates; providing resources and strategies for campuses; and supporting opportunities to apply for grants related to addressing food insecurity.
No. The Hunger-Free Campus grant is a competitive grant, and applications are open to all HFC or HFC+ designated institutions who have received their designation prior to June 30, 2025.