Criteria “section” provides a drop down menu of areas consistent with the four major areas, listed in RFA, of the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation program (page 2). Once area is selected, specific goals/objectives should be listed in designated section, baseline data (if available) should be listed in designated section, projected outcome should be listed in designated section, and the projected amount of funding to be allocated toward listed goal/objective.

There is no word limit for each section.