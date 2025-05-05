Resources for Institutions

Upcoming Events
PDE team will resume formal PA EmpowerU programming in August for the 26-27 academic year.
Have a terrific end of Spring semester and start to your summer. We look forward to re-connecting in August to empower PA student success together!
PA EmpowerU Network Resources
PA EmpowerU webinar: Guidance from PA Colleagues to Advance Your Campus Cares Plans - February 5, 2026
- Guidance from PA Colleagues to Advance Your Campus Cares Plans Webinar Recording (YouTube)
- Guidance from PA Colleagues to Advance Your Campus Cares Plans Slide Deck (PDF)
PA EmpowerU webinar: Don't Eat the Students - December 20, 2025
PA EmpowerU webinar: Money Talks - Collaborative Programming to Meet Students' Financial Wellness - December 4, 2025
- Money Talks - Collaborative Programming to Meet Students' Financial Wellness Webinar Recording (YouTube)
- Money Talks - Collaborative Programming to Meet Students' Financial Wellness Slide Deck (PDF)
Introducing PA EmpowerU – October 21, 2025