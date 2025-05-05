Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PA ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​EmpowerU

    Resources for Institutions

    EmpowerU Resources for Students

    Resources for Students

    Campaigns

    Campaigns

    Designations

    Designations

    Grants

    Grants

    Upcoming Events

    PDE team will resume formal PA EmpowerU programming in August for the 26-27 academic year.

    Have a terrific end of Spring semester and start to your summer. We look forward to re-connecting in August to empower PA student success together!

     

    Sign up for PA Collegiate Basic Needs emails

    Basic Needs Keystones

    PA EmpowerU Network Resources

    PA EmpowerU webinar: Guidance from PA Colleagues to Advance Your Campus Cares Plans - February 5, 2026

    PA EmpowerU webinar: Don't Eat the Students - December 20, 2025

    PA EmpowerU webinar: Money Talks - Collaborative Programming to Meet Students' Financial Wellness - December 4, 2025

    Introducing PA EmpowerU – October 21, 2025

    PA EmpowerU YouTube Page