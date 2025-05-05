To achieve the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate that they meet the following criteria:
- The institution has a method to directly connect students to food options through one or more of the following: an on-campus food pantry, a local community-based food pantry, or a food delivery program.
- The institution has strategies in place to increase awareness of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility rules for students, focuses SNAP outreach on potentially eligible students, and helps students apply for SNAP and other benefits.
- Note: it is strongly recommended that institutions connect with the PA Department of Human Services and consider enrolling as a COMPASS Community partner.
- Note: it is strongly recommended that institutions connect with the PA Department of Human Services and consider enrolling as a COMPASS Community partner.
- The institution has a task force that meets on a regular basis to address basic needs initiatives, including hunger, and raises awareness among students using an equity, inclusion, and belonging (PDF) lens. The task force includes students, faculty, financial aid staff, student support staff, and at least one member of institutional leadership (Cabinet, Vice President, etc.).
- The institution collects and reports data to the college/university community and/or state on student food insecurity, such as participation in the Hope Center's #RealCollege Survey.
- Institutions that are implementing additional innovative solutions to address student hunger and other basic needs for their campus community, in conjunction with demonstrating the criteria below, may also be eligible to receive the PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation in recognition of their leadership in the area of college student food security.
- Institutions that are implementing additional innovative solutions to address student hunger and other basic needs for their campus community, in conjunction with demonstrating the criteria below, may also be eligible to receive the PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation in recognition of their leadership in the area of college student food security.
Possible initiatives that may warrant PA Hunger-Free+ designation include (but are not limited to):
- Offering a variety of meal plans, including an option that provides 10 or fewer meals weekly to avoid interfering with SNAP eligibility
- Creating or implementing meal-sharing programs.
- Educating student leaders on campus to create student-centered programs; or
- Facilitating innovative community partnerships
2026-2027 Designated Institutions
|Designation
|Institution Name
|Contact
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Alvernia University
|Cattima Cirksey, Director of Social Services
cattima.cirksey@alvernia.edu
610-796-5137
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Arcadia University
|Dr. Charu Varma, Academic Grants Manager
varmac@arcadia.edu
267-620-8261
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Bidwell Training Center
|Audra Pavloski, Director of Student Services and Academic Operations
apavloski@manchesterbidwell.org
412-323-4000 X 189
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Brockway Center for Arts & Technology
|Jalyn Bruno, Executive Assistant
jalyn.bruno@brockwaycat.org
814-265-1111
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Bucks County Community College
|Michelle Robertson, Grants Manager
michelle.robertson@bucks.edu
215-968-8144
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Butler County Community College
|Joshua Novak, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
joshua.novak@bc3.edu
724-287-8711 x 8261
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Carlow University
|Regan Gibney, Director of Development
rpgibney@carlow.edu
412-578-6654
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Elizabeth Vaughan, Associate Dean of Student Affairs
eav@andrew.cmu.edu
412-268-8704
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Cedar Crest College
|Calley Stevens Taylor, Vice President of Student Success & Engagement
cstaylor@cedarcrest.edu
610-606-4628
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Central Penn College
|Megan Kaiser, Lead Success Coach
megankaiser@centralpenn.edu
717-728-2234
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Chatham University
|Hayden Barns, Registered Nurse
h.barns@chatham.edu
412-365-1714
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Chestnut Hill College
|Sister Lisa Olivieri SSJ, CHC Pantry Coordinator
lolivier@chc.edu
609-425-9974
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
|Dr. Tiffany Welch, LSW, Professor of Social Work/BSW Program Director
twelch@commonwealthu.edu
570-662-4494
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Community College of Allegheny County
|Jodi Beemer, Executive Director, Office of Sponsored Programs and Research
jbeemer@ccac.edu
412-237-3050
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Community College of Beaver County
|Brittney Golden, Dean of Students
brittney.golden@ccbc.edu
724-480-3465
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Community College of Philadelphia
|Dr. Mellissia Zanjani, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Foundation Executive Director
grants@ccp.edu
215-266-9062
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Delaware County Community College
|Caitlin LaPorte, Director of Grants
claporte@dccc.edu
610-359-7334
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Delaware Valley University
|Justin Brouse, Director of Student Involvement
justin.brouse@delval.edu
215-489-2411
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Eastern University
|Miranda Febus, Assistant Director, Institutional Support
grants@eastern.edu
610-341-1820
|PA Hunger-Free Campus
|Erie Center for Arts and Technology
|Stacy Smith, Workforce Programs Coordinator
stacy@eriecat.org
814-392-3776
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Franklin & Marshall College
|Lucy Deren, Assistant Director of The Ware Institute for Civic Engagement
lderen@fandm.edu
717-358-6009
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Gannon University
|Nora McCann, Director of Well-being
mccann010@gannon.edu
814-871-7824
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Geisinger College of Health Sciences
|Joel Rosencrance
Director, Student Well-Being
krosencrance3@geisinger.edu
570-558-3407
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Gwynedd Mercy University
|Betsy Stone Plummer, Director of Service and Catherine's Cupboard
plummer.b@gmercyu.edu
215-641-5592
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College
|Stephanie Garman, Director, Holistic Support & Engagement
sagarman@hacc.edu
717-801-3247
|PA Hunger-Free Campus
|Harrisburg University of Science & Technology
|Malik Potter, Director of Student Care & Development
MPotter1@harrisburgu.edu
717-901-5100x1751
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)
|Roger Briscoe II, Executive Director of Student Inclusion
student-life@iup.edu
724-357-2220
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Johnson College
|Karen Baker, Senior Director of Grants and Foundation Relations
KBaker@johnson.edu
570-702-8908
|PA Hunger-Free Campus
|Juniata College
|Matthew Damschroder, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students
damschm@juniata.edu
814-641-3157
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Keystone College
|Sherri Bouselli, Student Health Coordinator
sherri.bouselli@keystone.edu
570-945-8255
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|King's College
|Bill Bolan, Director, Shoval Center for Community Engagement and Learning
williambolan@kings.edu
570-208-8058
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
|Leah Cassellia,Sr. Director, McFarland Student Union and Student Involvement
casselli@kutztown.edu
610-683-4867
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|La Salle University
|Ian Eichen, Director of Corporate and Foundation Grants
eichen@lasalle.edu
215-951-1598
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Lackawanna College
|Michelle McGloin, Director of Grant Strategies
grants@lackawanna.edu
570-961-7833
|PA Hunger-Free Campus
|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM)
|Mathew Bateman, Ph.D., D.H.Ed., Assistant Provost for Institutional Effectivensss
mbateman@lecom.edu
941-405-1512
|PA Hunger-Free Campus
|Laurel Highlands Workforce & Opportunity Center
|Michel Keller, Executive Director
mkeller@lhwoc.org
724-237-4448 Ext. 100
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Lebanon Valley College
|Brandy Leininger, Director of Service & Community Engagement
bleining@lvc.edu
717-867-6135
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Lehigh Carbon Community College
|Elizabeth Rivera, Community Resources and Basic Needs Specialist
erivera1@lccc.edu
610-799-1087
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Luzerne County Community College
|Holly K. Pilcavage, Vice President, Enrollment, Student Success, and Institutional Advancement
hpilcavage@luzerne.edu
570-740-0243
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Marywood University
|Amy Fotta, Director of Community Service and Social Justice
amfotta@maryu.marywood.edu
570-961-4593
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Mercyhurst University
|Bethany Woods, Director of Academic Community Engagement
bwoods@mercyhurst.edu
814-824-2343
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Millersville University
|Mary Beth Williams, Ph.D., Vice President for Student Affairs
marybeth.williams@millersville.edu
717-871-7468
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Misericordia University
|David Baloga, Community Outreach and Service Learning Coordinator
dbaloga@misericordia.edu
570-674-6315
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Montgomery County Community College
|Nichole Kang, Director of Wellness Services
nkang@mc3.edu
484-808-4223
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Moore College of Art & Design
|Joshua Wilkin, Dean of Students
jwilkin@moore.edu
215-965-4038
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Moravian University
|In-Chi Chow-Rivera, Executive Administrative Assistance for Student Life
chow-riverai@moravian.edu
610-861-1503
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Neumann University
|Megan Camp, Director of Service-Learning and Community Engagement
campm@neumann.edu
610-558-5539
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Orleans Technical College
|Debbie Bello, Director of Admissions & Student Services
DEBBIE.BELLO@ORLEANSTECH.EDU
215-728-4733
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Pennsylvania College of Art & Design
|CJ Crossett, Dean of Student
ccrossett@pcad.edu
717-396-7833
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
|Michelle Stumpf, Dean of Student Engagement and Success
mstumpf@pennhighlands.edu
814-262-6436
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|PennWest University
|Diane Hasbrouck, Associate Director, Student Development & Engagement
hasbrouck_d@pennwest.edu
724-938-4794
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
|Dr. Philip Klein, Vice President of Education
pklein@pia.edu
412-346-2138
|PA Hunger-Free Campus
|Prism Career Institute
|Amina Harris, Director of Student Services
aharris@prismcareerinstitute.edu
215-331-4600
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Reading Area Community College
|Rhonda Hudak, Director of Grants
rhudak@racc.edu
610-372-4721
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Robert Morris University
|Tracy Frazier, Director, Act 101/Colonial Cupboard
fraziert@rmu.edu
412-397-5241
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Rosedale Technical College
|Kim Bell, Director of Financial Aid & Compliance
kim.bell@rosedaletech.edu
412-521-6200
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Saint Joseph"s University
|Kim Allen-Stuck, AVP Student Success & Educational Support
kallen@sju.edu
610-660-1339
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Saint Vincent College
|Sharon Peck, Director of Foundation, Government, & Corporate Relations
sharon.peck@stvincent.edu
724-805-2656
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Seton Hill University
|Linda Morlacci, Director of Foundation, Government & Corporate Relations
lmorlacci@setonhill.edu
724-838-4232
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Shippensburg University
|Emily Javitt, Director of Campus Life
ekjavitt@ship.edu
717-477-1560
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
|Karla Fonner, Dean of Students
karla.fonner@sru.edu
724-738-2121
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|St. Luke's School of Nursing
|Sandra Cohen, MSN, CRNP, CNE, Dean
sandra.cohen@sluhn.org
484-526-3449
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Temple University
|Annette Ditolvo, Assistant Director of Essential Needs
thehub@temple.edu
215-204-6333
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|University of Scranton
|Lauren Rivera, Vice President for Student Life & Dean of Students
lauren.rivera@scranton.edu
570-941-7680
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Washington & Jefferson College
|Libby Kinsey, Student Engagement Specialist
lkinsey@washjeff.edu
814-961-1015
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Waynesburg University
|Pat Bristor, Associate Dean of Students
pbristor@waynesburg.edu
724-852-3315
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|West Chester University of PA
|Dr. Rita Patel Eng, Senior Director, Center for Community Engagement & Social Impact
rpateleng@wcupa.edu
610-436-3595
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Westmoreland County Community College
|Julie Greathouse, Director Student Success
greathousej@westmoreland.edu
724-925-4000
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Widener University
|April Howard, CARE & Well Being Coordinator
amhoward@widener.edu
610-499-4395
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Wilkes University
|Jeanne Rabel, Assistant Dean, Experiential Learning
jeanne.rabel@wilkes.edu
570-408-5884
|PA Hunger-Free Campus +
|Wilson College
|Andrew Hart, College Chaplain
andrew.hart@wilson.edu
717-264-2062