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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    To achieve the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate that they meet the following criteria:

    1. The institution has a method to directly connect students to food options through one or more of the following: an on-campus food pantry, a local community-based food pantry, or a food delivery program.
    2. The institution has strategies in place to increase awareness of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility rules for students, focuses SNAP outreach on potentially eligible students, and helps students apply for SNAP and other benefits.
      • Note: it is strongly recommended that institutions connect with the PA Department of Human Services and consider enrolling as a COMPASS Community partner.
    3. The institution has a task force that meets on a regular basis to address basic needs initiatives, including hunger, and raises awareness among students using an equity, inclusion, and belonging (PDF) lens. The task force includes students, faculty, financial aid staff, student support staff, and at least one member of institutional leadership (Cabinet, Vice President, etc.).
    4. The institution collects and reports data to the college/university community and/or state on student food insecurity, such as participation in the Hope Center's #RealCollege Survey.
      • Institutions that are implementing additional innovative solutions to address student hunger and other basic needs for their campus community, in conjunction with demonstrating the criteria below, may also be eligible to receive the PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation in recognition of their leadership in the area of college student food security.

    Possible initiatives that may warrant PA Hunger-Free+ designation include (but are not limited to):

    • Offering a variety of meal plans, including an option that provides 10 or fewer meals weekly to avoid interfering with SNAP eligibility
    • Creating or implementing meal-sharing programs.
    • Educating student leaders on campus to create student-centered programs; or
    • Facilitating innovative community partnerships

    ​2026-2027 Designated Institutions

    DesignationInstitution NameContact
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Alvernia UniversityCattima Cirksey, Director of Social Services
    cattima.cirksey@alvernia.edu
    610-796-5137
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Arcadia UniversityDr. Charu Varma, Academic Grants Manager
    varmac@arcadia.edu
    267-620-8261
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Bidwell Training CenterAudra Pavloski, Director of Student Services and Academic Operations
    apavloski@manchesterbidwell.org
    412-323-4000 X 189
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Brockway Center for Arts & TechnologyJalyn Bruno, Executive Assistant
    jalyn.bruno@brockwaycat.org
    814-265-1111
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Bucks County Community CollegeMichelle Robertson, Grants Manager
    michelle.robertson@bucks.edu
    215-968-8144
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Butler County Community CollegeJoshua Novak, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
    joshua.novak@bc3.edu
    724-287-8711 x 8261
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Carlow UniversityRegan Gibney, Director of Development
    rpgibney@carlow.edu
    412-578-6654
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Carnegie Mellon UniversityElizabeth Vaughan, Associate Dean of Student Affairs
    eav@andrew.cmu.edu
    412-268-8704
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Cedar Crest CollegeCalley Stevens Taylor, Vice President of Student Success & Engagement
    cstaylor@cedarcrest.edu
    610-606-4628
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Central Penn CollegeMegan Kaiser, Lead Success Coach
    megankaiser@centralpenn.edu
    717-728-2234
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Chatham UniversityHayden Barns, Registered Nurse
    h.barns@chatham.edu
    412-365-1714
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Chestnut Hill CollegeSister Lisa Olivieri SSJ, CHC Pantry Coordinator
    lolivier@chc.edu
    609-425-9974
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Commonwealth University of PennsylvaniaDr. Tiffany Welch, LSW, Professor of Social Work/BSW Program Director
    twelch@commonwealthu.edu
    570-662-4494
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Community College of Allegheny CountyJodi Beemer, Executive Director, Office of Sponsored Programs and Research
    jbeemer@ccac.edu
    412-237-3050
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Community College of Beaver CountyBrittney Golden, Dean of Students
    brittney.golden@ccbc.edu
    724-480-3465
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Community College of PhiladelphiaDr. Mellissia Zanjani, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Foundation Executive Director
    grants@ccp.edu
    215-266-9062
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Delaware County Community College Caitlin LaPorte, Director of Grants
    claporte@dccc.edu
    610-359-7334
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Delaware Valley UniversityJustin Brouse, Director of Student Involvement
    justin.brouse@delval.edu
    215-489-2411
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Eastern UniversityMiranda Febus, Assistant Director, Institutional Support
    grants@eastern.edu
    610-341-1820
    PA Hunger-Free CampusErie Center for Arts and TechnologyStacy Smith, Workforce Programs Coordinator
    stacy@eriecat.org
    814-392-3776
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Franklin & Marshall CollegeLucy Deren, Assistant Director of The Ware Institute for Civic Engagement
    lderen@fandm.edu
    717-358-6009
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Gannon UniversityNora McCann, Director of Well-being
    mccann010@gannon.edu
    814-871-7824
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Geisinger College of Health SciencesJoel Rosencrance
    Director, Student Well-Being
    krosencrance3@geisinger.edu
    570-558-3407
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Gwynedd Mercy UniversityBetsy Stone Plummer, Director of Service and Catherine's Cupboard
    plummer.b@gmercyu.edu
    215-641-5592
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community CollegeStephanie Garman, Director, Holistic Support & Engagement
    sagarman@hacc.edu
    717-801-3247
    PA Hunger-Free Campus Harrisburg University of Science & TechnologyMalik Potter, Director of Student Care & Development
    MPotter1@harrisburgu.edu
    717-901-5100x1751
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)Roger Briscoe II, Executive Director of Student Inclusion
    student-life@iup.edu
    724-357-2220
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Johnson CollegeKaren Baker, Senior Director of Grants and Foundation Relations
    KBaker@johnson.edu
    570-702-8908
    PA Hunger-Free Campus Juniata CollegeMatthew Damschroder, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students
    damschm@juniata.edu
    814-641-3157
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Keystone CollegeSherri Bouselli, Student Health Coordinator
    sherri.bouselli@keystone.edu
    570-945-8255
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +King's CollegeBill Bolan, Director, Shoval Center for Community Engagement and Learning
    williambolan@kings.edu
    570-208-8058
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Kutztown University of PennsylvaniaLeah Cassellia,Sr. Director, McFarland Student Union and Student Involvement
    casselli@kutztown.edu
    610-683-4867
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +La Salle UniversityIan Eichen, Director of Corporate and Foundation Grants
    eichen@lasalle.edu
    215-951-1598
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Lackawanna CollegeMichelle McGloin, Director of Grant Strategies
    grants@lackawanna.edu
    570-961-7833
    PA Hunger-Free Campus Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM)Mathew Bateman, Ph.D., D.H.Ed., Assistant Provost for Institutional Effectivensss
    mbateman@lecom.edu
    941-405-1512
    PA Hunger-Free Campus  Laurel Highlands Workforce & Opportunity CenterMichel Keller, Executive Director
    mkeller@lhwoc.org
    724-237-4448 Ext. 100
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Lebanon Valley CollegeBrandy Leininger, Director of Service & Community Engagement
    bleining@lvc.edu
    717-867-6135
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Lehigh Carbon Community CollegeElizabeth Rivera, Community Resources and Basic Needs Specialist
    erivera1@lccc.edu
    610-799-1087
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Luzerne County Community CollegeHolly K. Pilcavage, Vice President, Enrollment, Student Success, and Institutional Advancement
    hpilcavage@luzerne.edu
    570-740-0243
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Marywood UniversityAmy Fotta, Director of Community Service and Social Justice
    amfotta@maryu.marywood.edu
    570-961-4593
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Mercyhurst UniversityBethany Woods, Director of Academic Community Engagement
    bwoods@mercyhurst.edu
    814-824-2343
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Millersville UniversityMary Beth Williams, Ph.D., Vice President for Student Affairs
    marybeth.williams@millersville.edu
    717-871-7468
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Misericordia UniversityDavid Baloga, Community Outreach and Service Learning Coordinator
    dbaloga@misericordia.edu
    570-674-6315
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Montgomery County Community CollegeNichole Kang, Director of Wellness Services
    nkang@mc3.edu
    484-808-4223
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Moore College of Art & DesignJoshua Wilkin, Dean of Students
    jwilkin@moore.edu
    215-965-4038
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Moravian UniversityIn-Chi Chow-Rivera, Executive Administrative Assistance for Student Life
    chow-riverai@moravian.edu
    610-861-1503
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Neumann UniversityMegan Camp, Director of Service-Learning and Community Engagement
    campm@neumann.edu
    610-558-5539
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Orleans Technical CollegeDebbie Bello, Director of Admissions & Student Services
    DEBBIE.BELLO@ORLEANSTECH.EDU
    215-728-4733
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Pennsylvania College of Art & DesignCJ Crossett, Dean of Student
    ccrossett@pcad.edu
    717-396-7833
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Pennsylvania Highlands Community CollegeMichelle Stumpf, Dean of Student Engagement and Success
    mstumpf@pennhighlands.edu
    814-262-6436
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +PennWest UniversityDiane Hasbrouck, Associate Director, Student Development & Engagement
    hasbrouck_d@pennwest.edu
    724-938-4794
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Pittsburgh Institute of AeronauticsDr. Philip Klein, Vice President of Education
    pklein@pia.edu
    412-346-2138
    PA Hunger-Free Campus Prism Career Institute Amina Harris, Director of Student Services
    aharris@prismcareerinstitute.edu
    215-331-4600
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Reading Area Community CollegeRhonda Hudak, Director of Grants
    rhudak@racc.edu
    610-372-4721
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Robert Morris UniversityTracy Frazier, Director, Act 101/Colonial Cupboard
    fraziert@rmu.edu
    412-397-5241
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Rosedale Technical CollegeKim Bell, Director of Financial Aid & Compliance
    kim.bell@rosedaletech.edu
    412-521-6200
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Saint Joseph"s UniversityKim Allen-Stuck, AVP Student Success & Educational Support
    kallen@sju.edu
    610-660-1339
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Saint Vincent CollegeSharon Peck, Director of Foundation, Government, & Corporate Relations
    sharon.peck@stvincent.edu
    724-805-2656
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Seton Hill UniversityLinda Morlacci, Director of Foundation, Government & Corporate Relations
    lmorlacci@setonhill.edu
    724-838-4232
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Shippensburg UniversityEmily Javitt, Director of Campus Life
    ekjavitt@ship.edu
    717-477-1560
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Slippery Rock University of PennsylvaniaKarla Fonner, Dean of Students
    karla.fonner@sru.edu
    724-738-2121
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +St. Luke's School of NursingSandra Cohen, MSN, CRNP, CNE, Dean
    sandra.cohen@sluhn.org
    484-526-3449
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Temple UniversityAnnette Ditolvo, Assistant Director of Essential Needs
    thehub@temple.edu
    215-204-6333
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +University of ScrantonLauren Rivera, Vice President for Student Life & Dean of Students
    lauren.rivera@scranton.edu
    570-941-7680
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Washington & Jefferson CollegeLibby Kinsey, Student Engagement Specialist
    lkinsey@washjeff.edu
    814-961-1015
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Waynesburg UniversityPat Bristor, Associate Dean of Students
    pbristor@waynesburg.edu
    724-852-3315
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +West Chester University of PADr. Rita Patel Eng, Senior Director, Center for Community Engagement & Social Impact
    rpateleng@wcupa.edu
    610-436-3595
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Westmoreland County Community CollegeJulie Greathouse, Director Student Success
    greathousej@westmoreland.edu
    724-925-4000
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Widener UniversityApril Howard, CARE & Well Being Coordinator
    amhoward@widener.edu
    610-499-4395
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Wilkes University Jeanne Rabel, Assistant Dean, Experiential Learning
    jeanne.rabel@wilkes.edu
    570-408-5884
    PA Hunger-Free Campus +Wilson CollegeAndrew Hart, College Chaplain
    andrew.hart@wilson.edu
    717-264-2062

     

     

     

     