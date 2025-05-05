To achieve the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate that they meet the following criteria:

The institution has a method to directly connect students to food options through one or more of the following: an on-campus food pantry, a local community-based food pantry, or a food delivery program. The institution has strategies in place to increase awareness of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility rules for students, focuses SNAP outreach on potentially eligible students, and helps students apply for SNAP and other benefits. Note: it is strongly recommended that institutions connect with the PA Department of Human Services and consider enrolling as a COMPASS Community partner.

The institution has a task force that meets on a regular basis to address basic needs initiatives, including hunger, and raises awareness among students using an equity, inclusion, and belonging (PDF) lens. The task force includes students, faculty, financial aid staff, student support staff, and at least one member of institutional leadership (Cabinet, Vice President, etc.). The institution collects and reports data to the college/university community and/or state on student food insecurity, such as participation in the Hope Center's #RealCollege Survey.

Institutions that are implementing additional innovative solutions to address student hunger and other basic needs for their campus community, in conjunction with demonstrating the criteria below, may also be eligible to receive the PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation in recognition of their leadership in the area of college student food security.



Possible initiatives that may warrant PA Hunger-Free+ designation include (but are not limited to):