Many students on campus may face financial hardships due to educational costs and cannot afford weather-appropriate clothing. Providing clothing options through thrift stores on campus can promote independence, reduce stigma, and boost students' self-esteem and confidence. This can instill a sense of campus community when all basic needs are met by resources provided directly on campus to remove barriers for students to access them.

Get Help on Your Campus

If you need help getting food for you or your family then reach out to student services on your campus. Many schools have food banks with specific hours of operation to help supplement your food needs, but continue to see what other supports are available based on your situation.

Food Insecurity

COMPASS

COMPASS is an online tool that combines many of the health and human services available for those who qualify. Students can apply online and manage multiple services based on eligibility.

PA Navigate

PA Navigate can help you find resources you need based on where you are. Enter your zip code and find easy listings of organizations based on type of location. Food assistance simply enter your zip code and click on Food > Food Pantry.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Also known as food stamps, SNAP benefits are used to buy food and help eligible low-income households in Pennsylvania obtain more nutritious diets by increasing their food purchasing power at grocery stores and supermarkets. If you are eligible, you will receive a debit card called an ACCESS Card. You can use this card to buy food at grocery stores, supermarkets and other stores that accept them.

SNAP Work Requirements

Starting September 1, 2025, certain SNAP recipients will be subject to work requirements in order to remain eligible for benefits.

PA WIC

The Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has improved the nutrition and health of families in Pennsylvania since 1974 by providing nutrition services, breastfeeding support, health care and social service referrals, and healthy foods. Through WIC, pregnant women, mothers, and caregivers of infants and young children learn about good nutrition to keep themselves and their families healthy!

Medical and Health Assistance

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) provides immunization information for all Pennsylvanians and information on getting healthcare. Health insurance may be a requirement for students at certain institutions enrolled in specific programs. Ensuring students have a clear understanding of these requirements and are provided resources to access health care from the start of their education journey will aid in their success. This includes access to fitness centers and local health facilities.

Medicaid/Medical Assistance

HealthChoices is the state managed care program for Medicaid recipients. Eligible individuals receive quality physical and behavioral medical care as well as long-term support.