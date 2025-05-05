Important Notice Regarding Immunizations 9/5/2025

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the State Board of Pharmacy unanimously approved the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) as competent authorities pursuant to 49 Pa. Code 27.403(e). Effective immediately, this approval allows pharmacists or pharmacy interns who have the authority to administer immunizations to continue to do so in accordance with (i) the treatment guidelines of a physician and (ii) the guidelines established by ACOG, AAP, or AAFP.

Additionally, the Board unanimously approved the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a competent authority pursuant to 49 Pa. Code 27.403(e) as it relates to COVID-19 immunizations. Effective immediately, this approval allows pharmacists or pharmacy interns who have the authority to administer immunizations to administer COVID-19 immunizations in accordance with (i) the treatment guidelines of a physician and (ii) the guidelines established by the FDA.

The approval of the above authorities is an option for providers in addition to the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Pharmacists or pharmacy interns who otherwise have the authority to administer immunizations in Pennsylvania will still be able to administer immunizations in accordance with treatment guidelines established by a physician and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Guidelines.

Pharmacists or pharmacy interns who have the authority to administer immunizations in Pennsylvania must administer immunizations in accordance with the law. The State Board of Pharmacy is unable to provide legal advice or advisory opinions.

Effective July 7, 2025, the Pharmacy Act has been amended to allow the State Board of Pharmacy to waive certain requirements and issue a temporary provisional endorsement license under Act 41 of 2019 to pharmacists licensed and in good standing in another state. For more information, click here

