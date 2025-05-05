What is evidence-based reading instruction?

Evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) is a program of structured literacy aligned with the Science of Reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge. EBRI MAY NOT include three-cueing, which is a model of teaching students to read based on meaning, structure, syntax, and visual cues (MSV).

Intended Use

This guidance document is designed to assist local education agencies (LEAs) in making informed decisions about professional development training programs that best align with their differentiated needs and instructional priorities.

Considerations for Choosing a Professional Development Training Program

When thinking about the need for professional development training programs, LEAs may wish to consider one or more of the following to determine the need for professional development training programs: performance insights; capacity and resources; cost, accessibility, and sustainability; inclusivity and differentiation; structure and format; and application and impact.