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    Pennsylvania Act 135 of 2024 (Act 135) specifies that the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will develop and maintain a list of structured reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material that meet the following requirements:

    • Evidence-based, skill-based specialized reading, writing, and spelling instruction
    • Systematic, explicit, and intensified instruction based on the needs of the student
    • Includes phonemic awareness, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension

    What is evidence-based reading instruction? 

    Evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) is a program of structured literacy aligned with the Science of Reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge. EBRI MAY NOT include three-cueing, which is a model of teaching students to read based on meaning, structure, syntax, and visual cues (MSV).

    Intended Use

    This guidance document is designed to assist local education agencies (LEAs) in making informed decisions about the selection and use of reading curriculum materials. This guidance document and the PDE Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials List include two types of programs: reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material. The first step in using the list and this guidance document is determining which material type is most appropriate.

    Intervention or Supplementary Curriculum Material?

    Intervention materials are designed to deliver evidence-based, high-quality instruction and progress monitoring for students who are not yet meeting reading proficiency. These programs provide targeted instruction in specific skill areas identified through diagnostic assessments. Instruction may be intensified by adjusting group size, instructional time, and the level of individualization. Pennsylvania defines Reading Intervention Approaches as “Evidence-based, skills-based specialized reading, writing, and spelling instruction that is systematic, explicit, and intensified based on the needs of the student.”

    Supplementary curriculum materials are intended to enhance—not replace—core reading instruction. These resources offer additional support in key areas such as phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension for students who need extra practice or reinforcement. They are typically used when the core program does not provide sufficient instruction or practice to meet the specific needs of learners within a classroom or school setting.

    Considerations for Choosing Core Reading Curriculum Materials

    When choosing reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material, LEAs are encouraged to consider one or more of the following: cost, training, and sustainability; technology needs and capabilities; evidence base; usability and inclusivity; and professional development.

    Table 1. Cost, Training, and Sustainability

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Pricing and pricing model

    • How much does the program cost?
    • Is it per student, subscription, or site license?

    Total costs

    • What are the rollout costs?
    • Are implementation and long-term costs sustainable?

    Hidden costs

    • Are there extra costs for professional development, reporting, technology, or infrastructure?

    Training

    • How much initial training is needed?
    • How much ongoing training is needed?

    Table 2. Technology Needs and Capabilities

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Technology requirements

    • What devices or other technology infrastructure are needed?

    Technology options

    • Does the program have online and offline options?

    Technical support

    • Are there extra costs for professional development, reporting, or technology?

    Table 3. Evidence Base

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Evidence base

    • How strong is the evidence base for the program?
    • When was research for the program conducted (e.g., was it collected in the last decade?
    • Does the program have longitudinal data indicating the impact beyond the intervention or instructional window?

    Table 4. Usability and Inclusivity

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Usability

    • Does the program support data-driven approaches to assessment and instruction that are clear and reasonable to implement?

    Inclusivity

    • Is the program inclusive of the needs of all learners, including multilingual learners and other culturally and linguistically diverse children?
    • Does the program support differentiation, including small-group and one-to-one applications?
    • Does the program include support and resources for families?

    Table 5. Professional Development

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Professional development

    • Is there professional development supporting the implementation of the material or program?
    • Does the professional development include supporting teachers in identifying the difference between the required and supplemental material?
    • Does the professional development guide teachers in determining when additional diagnostic assessments may be necessary prior to selecting an intervention?
    • Does the professional development include support with progress monitoring?
    • Is there an on-demand professional development option?
    • Is the delivery method of the professional development aligned to the learning goals?

    Coaching

    • Is there internal capacity for ongoing professional development coaching and support?
    • What external support is needed, how much time should be allocated for it, and will that support be ongoing?