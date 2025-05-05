What is evidence-based reading instruction?

Evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) is a program of structured literacy aligned with the Science of Reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge. EBRI MAY NOT include three-cueing, which is a model of teaching students to read based on meaning, structure, syntax, and visual cues (MSV).

Intended Use

This guidance document is designed to support local educational agencies (LEAs) in interpreting the information on the PDE Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction list and the PDE Reading Curriculum Materials Comprehensive Resource and to assist LEAs in making informed decisions about the selection and use of reading curriculum materials.

The PDE Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction is intended as an at-a-glance list of the most recent editions of both curriculum material and review tools positively reviewed by clearinghouses identified by PDE and the Reading Leadership Council (Council). This list indicates whether a curriculum material met expectations for two or more clearinghouses, or only one clearinghouse. A table focused on core reading instruction curriculum materials to support Spanish-speaking learners is also provided.

The PDE Reading Curriculum Materials Comprehensive Resource provides a more in-depth view of clearinghouse curriculum material ratings in a format that can be easily sorted. This document includes all core curriculum materials reviewed by the identified clearinghouses, including those on the PDE Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction list, as well as prior editions of curriculum, those that were reviewed using prior versions of clearinghouse review tools, and materials that were not positively reviewed by clearinghouses. The list is presented alphabetically to keep different editions of a given curriculum material close together but can be sorted as needed.

In this context, a clearinghouse refers to a repository of programs or materials that have been evaluated using a transparent, research-based process. Such repositories may be housed within federally funded centers, private organizations, nonprofits, or state education agencies.

Considerations for Choosing Core Reading Curriculum Materials

When selecting reading curriculum materials, LEAs are encouraged to consider a range of factors, including cost, training, and sustainability; technology needs and capabilities; evidence base and program components; usability and inclusivity; and professional development.