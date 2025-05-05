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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 78 - Instructional Technology Specialist PK-12

    ​Educational Specialist Area Code 1825
    Modified: October 1, 2019

    The Instructional Technology Specialist certificate area includes the science involved in the application of knowledge and competency required for the use of instructional technology as it pertains to aiding staff/administration in educational school settings.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid PA certificate for Instructional Technology Specialist is qualified to provide technology information to district staff and administrators at grades PK-12.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Instructional Technology Specialist is qualified to provide curricular advisement on the application of instructional technology into curricular planning and instructional design to the curriculum supervisor and other school administrative staff.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.

    Individuals/staff providing technology services at districts that are not distinctly assigned job duties on the integration of technology into curricular planning/instructional design do not require certification.

    Restrictions

    The certified Instructional Technology Specialist is not a classroom or student instructor.

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Standards and Guidelines for Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22, §4.23, §4.31

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying  this number and/or addressing the subject.  Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04

    Summary of Changes

     Date of RevisionsMajor Changes to CSPG #78
    10/2019
    • Updated grade scope for consistency and clarification.