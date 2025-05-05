The Instructional Technology Specialist certificate area includes the science involved in the application of knowledge and competency required for the use of instructional technology as it pertains to aiding staff/administration in educational school settings.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for Instructional Technology Specialist is qualified to provide technology information to district staff and administrators at grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Instructional Technology Specialist is qualified to provide curricular advisement on the application of instructional technology into curricular planning and instructional design to the curriculum supervisor and other school administrative staff.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may provide school staff development services regarding their collegial studies/skills.

Individuals/staff providing technology services at districts that are not distinctly assigned job duties on the integration of technology into curricular planning/instructional design do not require certification.

Restrictions

The certified Instructional Technology Specialist is not a classroom or student instructor.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.