Shapiro Administration Investments in Structured Literacy are Strengthening Early Reading Instruction for Students in the Lehigh Valley

Slatington, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe visited 2nd grade students at Peter’s Elementary School in the Northern Lehigh School District to highlight the importance of incorporating high-quality reading programs in classrooms. Earlier this month, the Shapiro Administration awarded Northern Lehigh School District more than $320,000 in structured literacy grant funding to strengthen early reading instruction at Peter’s Elementary School and Slatington Elementary School.

“Helping students to access appropriate reading materials and support at a young age helps to shape their entire education journey,” said Dr. Rowe. “PDE is excited to support schools across the Commonwealth in implementing more structured literacy teaching practices to make sure our learners are set up for success from the beginning.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has made it a top priority to help kids learn how to read through structured literacy – a systematic approach to reading instruction that provides a strong core of foundational skills that set students up for success. The Shapiro Administration recently announced $10 million in grant funding to 54 schools in 21 counties to implement structured literacy curriculum in their classrooms. This funding will help schools build the systems, instructional capacity, and evidence-based resources necessary to meet structured literacy requirements under the law.

The funding awarded to Northern Lehigh School District will enable the schools to purchase a new core reading program, a PDE-approved universal screener, and help them to invest in professional learning, ensuring that structured literacy practices are consistent in every classroom.

Additionally, PDE has worked with the Reading Leadership Council to create a list of resources designed to help educators translate research into effective classroom practice – no matter where they are in their literacy journey. Educators can find a wealth of structured literacy resources on the PDE Standards Aligned System (SAS) website, including free and on-demand professional development, and Act 48 and Act 45-approved courses, which keep Pennsylvania teacher and administrative certificates active.

“We are proud of the important work our elementary teachers and staff do every day to ensure our students develop the early literacy skills they need to be successful throughout their education,” said Dr. Matthew Link, Northern Lehigh School District Superintendent. “This grant funding will go a long way toward helping us close literacy gaps for students who need additional support while preventing those gaps from developing for others. We appreciate the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s support and commitment to our students, faculty, and staff.”

During the event, Dr. Rowe read Creepy Crayon! By Aaron Reynolds and donated books to each student, as well as the school library, to encourage students to cultivate their love of reading early on. View photos from the event.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year.

The 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.