Professional and Support Personnel

Retention and Mobility

These spreadsheets measure classroom teacher retention and mobility rates from one school year to the next.

For Retention, it shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who returned as classroom teachers to the same local education agency (LEA) the following year. It also shows classroom teachers who returned to the same LEA but in a role other than classroom teacher, such as administrator.

For Mobility, it shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who returned as classroom teachers but at a different LEA. It also shows classroom teachers who returned the next year but at a different LEA and in a role other than classroom teacher, such as administrator.

The analysis is broken down by gender, ethnicity, years in education, years in district, and highest degree earned. Columns are also included to show each LEA’s percentage of “Students of Color” and “Poverty.” The spreadsheet includes a Statewide summary tab and a Statewide Exits tab. The Exits tab shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who left the education profession entirely.