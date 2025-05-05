Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Data and Reporting

    Professional and Support Personnel

    These publications provide a compilation of statistical information relating to personnel employed by Pennsylvania’s public local education agencies (LEAs). Professional Personnel data files contain data on the professional staff complement with the exception of long-term substitutes and per diem employees.  Support personnel data files contain data on the support staff complement.

    Please read the guidance included with the spreadsheets for detailed information on the content of each file.

    Historical information provided in PDF format may have statistics that are no longer published.

    Professional Staff Summary

    Information reported on or after the 2007-2008 school year include characteristics of professional personnel such as position, salary, level of education, years of experience and gender. There are distinct counts at each reporting level.

    Professional Personnel Individual Staff

    Note: All Professional Personnel files use consistent Public ID for professional personnel to facilitate longitudinal analysis.​

      This file provides the mapping of professional staff assignments to positions, categories and EdFacts descriptions. The categories are those used in the Professional Staff Summary Reports.

      Staff Assignments Mapping all Years (Excel)

      Support Staff Summary

      Support staff data is collected in aggregate only. Individual support staff data files are not available.

        Retention and Mobility

        These spreadsheets measure classroom teacher retention and mobility rates from one school year to the next.

        For Retention, it shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who returned as classroom teachers to the same local education agency (LEA) the following year. It also shows classroom teachers who returned to the same LEA but in a role other than classroom teacher, such as administrator.

        For Mobility, it shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who returned as classroom teachers but at a different LEA. It also shows classroom teachers who returned the next year but at a different LEA and in a role other than classroom teacher, such as administrator.

        The analysis is broken down by gender, ethnicity, years in education, years in district, and highest degree earned. Columns are also included to show each LEA’s percentage of “Students of Color” and “Poverty.” The spreadsheet includes a Statewide summary tab and a Statewide Exits tab. The Exits tab shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who left the education profession entirely.

        Attrition

        These spreadsheets measure classroom teacher attrition rates from one school year to the next. Attrition is the combination of the percentage of classroom teachers in a given year who are no longer working as a classroom teacher, but remain employed in education, PLUS the percentage of classroom teachers who left the teaching profession entirely.

        The analysis is broken down by gender, ethnicity, years in education and highest degree earned.

        Professional Vacancies

        These spreadsheets show the number of full-time and part-time vacant professional positions (teachers, administrators, counselors, supervisors, and coordinators). For the 2023-24 school year, vacant professional positions were collected in October, based on staffing status as of the reporting date at the start of the school year. Beginning in the 2024-25 SY, vacant professional positions were collected quarterly (October, January, April and June) based on staffing status as of the reporting date at the end of each quarter. The spreadsheet also shows if the positions are being filled by long-term substitutes with no educational obligation, day-to-day substitutes or are not staffed. NOTE: Any posted position that is currently filled by an individual with a Type 01 Emergency Permit (vacant position/long-term substitute with an educational obligation to pursue certification) is not considered unoccupied and is not included in this collection.​ Security Personnel are not included in this collection.

        Budgeted Complement of Professional Positions and Vacancies

        These spreadsheets show the total budgeted complement of professional positions and the number of those positions that are vacant included in the final budget adopted by a public school governing board for the fiscal year. NOTE - Posted positions held by individuals operating on a Type 01 Emergency Permit (vacant position/long-term substitute with an educational obligation to pursue certification) are not considered "vacant" and are excluded from reporting. Security Personnel are not included in this collection.     

        Number of Teachers Leaving Their Position

        This spreadsheet shows the number of full-time classroom teachers who leave their position each year by category (e.g., retired; resigned/terminated and remained in education; resigned/terminated and left education; disciplinary action; death/illness, etc.) This information is self-reported by local education agencies (LEAs). The data begins with the 2015-16 school year.  ​ 