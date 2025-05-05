Professional and Support Personnel

These publications provide a compilation of statistical information relating to personnel employed by Pennsylvania’s public local education agencies (LEAs). Professional Personnel data files contain data on the professional staff complement with the exception of long-term substitutes and per diem employees. Support personnel data files contain data on the support staff complement.
Please read the guidance included with the spreadsheets for detailed information on the content of each file.
Historical information provided in PDF format may have statistics that are no longer published.
Professional Staff Summary
Information reported on or after the 2007-2008 school year include characteristics of professional personnel such as position, salary, level of education, years of experience and gender. There are distinct counts at each reporting level.
- 2025-26 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2024-25 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2023-24 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2022-23 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2021-22 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2020-21 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2019-20 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2018-19 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2017-18 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2016-17 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2015-16 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2014-15 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2013-14 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
- 2012-13 Professional Staff Summary Report (Excel)
Professional Personnel Individual Staff
Note: All Professional Personnel files use consistent Public ID for professional personnel to facilitate longitudinal analysis.
- Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report Notes and Data Elements (Excel)
- 2025-26 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2024-25 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2023-24 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2022-23 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2021-22 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2020-21 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2019-20 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2018-19 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2017-18 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2016-17 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2015-16 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2014-15 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2013-14 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2012-13 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2011-12 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2010-11 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2009-10 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2008-09 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
- 2007-08 Professional Personnel Individual Staff Report (Excel)
This file provides the mapping of professional staff assignments to positions, categories and EdFacts descriptions. The categories are those used in the Professional Staff Summary Reports.
Support Staff Summary
Support staff data is collected in aggregate only. Individual support staff data files are not available.
- 2025-2026 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2024-2025 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2023-2024 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2022-2023 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2021-2022 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2020-2021 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2019-2020 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2018-2019 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2017-2018 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2016-2017 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2015-2016 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2014-2015 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2013-2014 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2010-11 through 2012-2013 Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2009-2010 SupPer Totals by IU LEA and State (Excel)
- 2009-2010 SupPer Count by LEA and Category (Excel)
- 2003-2004 to 2009-2010 Support Personnel (Excel)
- 2002-2003 Public School Support Personnel (Excel)
Retention and Mobility
These spreadsheets measure classroom teacher retention and mobility rates from one school year to the next.
For Retention, it shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who returned as classroom teachers to the same local education agency (LEA) the following year. It also shows classroom teachers who returned to the same LEA but in a role other than classroom teacher, such as administrator.
For Mobility, it shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who returned as classroom teachers but at a different LEA. It also shows classroom teachers who returned the next year but at a different LEA and in a role other than classroom teacher, such as administrator.
The analysis is broken down by gender, ethnicity, years in education, years in district, and highest degree earned. Columns are also included to show each LEA’s percentage of “Students of Color” and “Poverty.” The spreadsheet includes a Statewide summary tab and a Statewide Exits tab. The Exits tab shows the number and percentage of classroom teachers who left the education profession entirely.
- 2024-25 to 2025-26 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
- 2023-24 to 2024-25 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
- 2022-23 to 2023-24 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
- 2021-22 to 2022-23 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
- 2019-20 to 2020-21 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
- 2017-18 to 2018-19 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
- 2015-16 to 2016-17 Retention Classroom Teachers (Excel)
Attrition
These spreadsheets measure classroom teacher attrition rates from one school year to the next. Attrition is the combination of the percentage of classroom teachers in a given year who are no longer working as a classroom teacher, but remain employed in education, PLUS the percentage of classroom teachers who left the teaching profession entirely.
The analysis is broken down by gender, ethnicity, years in education and highest degree earned.
- 2024-25 to 2025-26 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
- 2023-24 to 2024-25 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
- 2022-23 to 2023-24 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
- 2021-22 to 2022-23 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
- 2019-20 to 2020-21 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
- 2017-18 to 2018-19 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
- 2015-16 to 2016-17 Attrition Classroom Teacher Exits from Teaching (Excel)
Professional Vacancies
These spreadsheets show the number of full-time and part-time vacant professional positions (teachers, administrators, counselors, supervisors, and coordinators). For the 2023-24 school year, vacant professional positions were collected in October, based on staffing status as of the reporting date at the start of the school year. Beginning in the 2024-25 SY, vacant professional positions were collected quarterly (October, January, April and June) based on staffing status as of the reporting date at the end of each quarter. The spreadsheet also shows if the positions are being filled by long-term substitutes with no educational obligation, day-to-day substitutes or are not staffed. NOTE: Any posted position that is currently filled by an individual with a Type 01 Emergency Permit (vacant position/long-term substitute with an educational obligation to pursue certification) is not considered unoccupied and is not included in this collection. Security Personnel are not included in this collection.
- 2025-26 Professional Vacancies Q4 (Excel)
- 2025-26 Professional Vacancies Q3 (Excel)
- 2025-26 Professional Vacancies Q2 (Excel)
- 2025-26 Professional Vacancies Q1 (Excel)
- 2024-25 Professional Vacancies Q4 (Excel)
- 2024-25 Professional Vacancies Q3 (Excel)
- 2024-25 Professional Vacancies Q2 (Excel)
- 2024-25 Professional Vacancies Q1 (Excel)
- 2023-24 Professional Vacancies (Excel)
Budgeted Complement of Professional Positions and Vacancies
These spreadsheets show the total budgeted complement of professional positions and the number of those positions that are vacant included in the final budget adopted by a public school governing board for the fiscal year. NOTE - Posted positions held by individuals operating on a Type 01 Emergency Permit (vacant position/long-term substitute with an educational obligation to pursue certification) are not considered "vacant" and are excluded from reporting. Security Personnel are not included in this collection.
Number of Teachers Leaving Their Position
This spreadsheet shows the number of full-time classroom teachers who leave their position each year by category (e.g., retired; resigned/terminated and remained in education; resigned/terminated and left education; disciplinary action; death/illness, etc.) This information is self-reported by local education agencies (LEAs). The data begins with the 2015-16 school year.
- Number of Teachers Leaving their Position (Excel)