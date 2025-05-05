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    DGS Supplier Search

    • Search suppliers who are qualified for one or more Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Contracts AND suppliers registered with the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) as a small business or small diverse business. 

    Aggregate & Anti-Skid ITQ, 4400032890
    Contact: John Jones, jotjones@pa.gov or 717.346.3848

    Related Documents

    ​Body Armor, 4400024367 

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
    Related Documents:

     

    Bridge and Highway Maintenance, 4400022316
    Contact: Randall Miller, randmiller@pa.gov or 717.787.2199

     

    Catering Services, 4400031341

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273

    Commissary Products, 4400025055, Correctional Industries Only
    Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov, 717.728.3915

    Compulsive Problem Gambling Treatment and Intervention Services,4400033801, DDAP Only

    Contact: Jenny Badman, jbadman@pa.gov or 717.736.7493

    Related Documents:

    Conference and Event Planning, 4400018736
    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273

    ​Courier Services, 4400028185

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273

    Creative/AV/Production Services, 4400008677
    Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov
     Related Documents:

    Custom and Modular Display Systems, Accessories and Services, 4400033192

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273

    Drug and Alcohol Training Services, 4400021082, DDAP Only
    Contact: Jenny Badman, jbadman@pa.gov or 717.736.7493
    Related Documents

    Ecological Restoration Services, 4400025691

    Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840

    Electricity Demand Response, 4400016352
    Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679

    Elevator, Escalator, and Mechanical Movers Maintenance and Repair Services, 4400033595

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, or 717-346-3273

    ​Elevator, Escalator, and Mechanical Movers Maintenance and Repair Services, 4400023882 
    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273

    ​Emergency Care Services, 4400030450 

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov​, 717.346.3273

    Related Documents:​

    Energy Supply and Management Services, 4400031205, DGS BOP Only
    Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679

    E-Waste Removal & Recycling Services, 4400009722
    Contact: Amy Layman, alayman@pa.gov or 717.346.3826
    Related Documents: 

    ​Facilities Maintenance Materials, 4400026697 
    Contact: Ray Laurent, 717-346-2673, rlaurent@pa.gov

    Facilities Maintenance Repair Services, 4400033948

    Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov, 717-346-3840

    Related Documents

    Facilities Maintenance Services, 4400011716
    Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840

    Fire Extinguishers, Maintenance and Repair Services, 4400027046 
    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273.

    Freelance Services, 4400018453, Commonwealth Media Services Only
    Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov
     Related Documents:

     

    Fuels, Tank Wagon Delivery, 4400034655
    Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679

    Fuels, Tank Wagon Delivery, 4400011997
    Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679
    Related Documents:

    Furniture Components and Kits, Correctional Industries Only
    Contact: Amanda Wasko, amawasko@pa.gov, 717.728.3914

     

    Guaranteed Energy Savings Program, 4400016426
    Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679

    Hazardous/Residual Waste Removal, 4400034775
    Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov, 717-265-8933

    Hazardous/Residual Waste Removal, 4400012750
    Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov, 717-265-8933

    ​Helicopters, 4400027000

     Contact: Alana Green, alangreen@pa.gov 717.787.5053

    Historical Design Services, 034020141
    Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov or 717.705.0557

    IMS Gases, 4400022108
    Contact: Amy Layman, alayman@pa.gov or 717.346.3826

    Industrial Sewing Machines, Parts and Supplies, 4400025054
     Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov 717.728.3915

    Innovations and Expansions Project, 4400013615
    Contact: Lori Micheals, lmicheals@pa.gov or 717.783.0326

    Integrated Pest Management, 4400018825
    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273

    Invasive Plant Pest, 4400034759, Dept of Agriculture Only
    Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov or 717.265.8933

    Invasive Plant Pest, 4400018437, Dept of Agriculture Only
    Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov or 717.265.8933

    IT Services, 4400004480
    Contact: Timothy Grostefon, tgrostefon@pa.gov, 717-346-8178

    Language Services, 4400032124

    Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov

    ​Less Lethal and Duty Gear, 4400027321

    Contract: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273

    Moving and Storage Services, 4400030948

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273

    Municipal Waste Services, 4400026637 
    Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273

    Museum Exhibit Services, 4400010386
    Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov, 717.705.0557

    Online Legal Services, 4400034793
    Contact: Timothy Grostefon, tgrostefon@pa.gov, 717-346-8178

    Per Diem Nursing, 4400031933
    Contact: Peggy Trevenen, petrevenen@pa.gov, 717.703.2943

    Perimeter Intrusion Detection System and Supplies, 4400026797, Department of Corrections Only

    Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov, 717.728.3915

    PHMC Conservation Services, 4400014001
    Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov or 717.705.0557

    Portable Toilet/Hand Washing Equipment and Septic Waste Removal Services, 4400024955

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273

    Printed Materials, 4400034012

    Contact: Dan Covell, dcovell@pa.gov or 717.346.3828

    Related Documents:                     

     

     

    Purchase of Leased & Rented Used Vehicles, 4400032873

    Contact: Char Riley, chariley@pa.gov, 717.346.4868

    Randolph-Sheppard Retail Sales, 4400015488
    Contact: Lori Micheals,  lmicheals@pa.gov or 717.783.0326
    Related Documents:

    Ready Mixed Concrete & Cement/Concrete Products, 4400021508
    Contact: Randall Miller, randmiller@pa.gov or 717.787.2199

    Related Documents:

    Residential Housing and Treatment, 4400028614
    Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov or 717.728.3915

    Security, Surveillance, and Fire Maintenance, 4400023415
    Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840

    Security, Surveillance, and Fire System Maintenance, 4400032957

    Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840

    Seed and Fertilizer Products, 4400033546

    Contact: Joslyn Thomas, joslthomas@pa.gov or 717.425.5043

    Related Documents:

    Soap Products and Accessories, 4400033201

    Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273

    Related Documents

    State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) Preservation Services, PHMC Only
    Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov or 717.705.0557

    Survey Services, 4400033228, PA Game Commission Only

    Contact: Bobbi Mercer, bmercer@pa.gov, 717.787.6594

    Temporary Rented Power & HVAC Equipment, 4400009863
     Contact: Alana Green, alangreen@pa.gov 717.787.5053

    Temporary Rented Electrical and HVAC Equipment, 4400034426

    Contact: Alana Green, alangreen@pa.gov, 717.346.3820

    Transportation Research, Education and Technology Transfer Services, 4400025950, PennDot Only 

    Anthony Marazas, anmarazas@pa.gov, 717-705-1378

    Tree Trimming and Stump Removal, 4400014261
    Contact:  Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840 

    Water Treatment Services, 4400018828
    Contact: Samantha Toth, samtoth@pa.gov​ or 717.346.8181

    Water Treatment Services, 4400034656
    Contact: Samantha Toth, samtoth@pa.gov​ or 717.346.8181

    911 Call Handling Equipment Sustainment Services, 4400035008
    Contact: Larry Dove, ldove@pa.gov 717.614.7918

    Related Documents: