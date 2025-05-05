- Search suppliers who are qualified for one or more Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Contracts AND suppliers registered with the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) as a small business or small diverse business.
- ITQ Application Guide
- ITQ Experience Form
- COSTARS Election to Participate (DGS Only)
- COSTARS Information
- Reciprocal Limitations Act Requirements
- Iran Free Procurement Certification Form
- Domestic Workforce Utilization Certification Form
- Lobbying Certification
- Workers Protection Contractor Grantee Notice Form
Aggregate & Anti-Skid ITQ, 4400032890
Contact: John Jones, jotjones@pa.gov or 717.346.3848
Related Documents
Agile Digital Development Services, 4400032059
Contact: Timothy Grostefon, tgrostefon@pa.gov or 717.346.8178
Asphalt Materials, 4400023757
Contact: John Jones, jotjones@pa.gov or 717.346.3848
- Statement of work
- Terms and conditions
- Additional Terms and Conditions
- Supplier Contact Information Form
Related Documents:
Body Armor, 4400024367
Contact: Randall Miller, randmiller@pa.gov or 717.787.2199
- Statement of work
- Terms and conditions
- Additional Terms and Conditions
- Bridge and Highway Maintenance Category Form
Catering Services, 4400031341
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
Compulsive Problem Gambling Treatment and Intervention Services,4400033801, DDAP Only
Contact: Jenny Badman, jbadman@pa.gov or 717.736.7493
Related Documents:
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
Contact: Peggy Trevenen, petrevenen@pa.gov, 717.703.2943
- AMENDMENT 1 to Contract Terms and Conditions
- AMENDMENT 2 to ITQ Contract Terms and Conditions-COSTARS
- AMENDMENT 3 to ITQ Terms and Conditions-COSTARS and Terms
- FORM AGENCY Office of the Budget Approval
- Appendix B Change Notice - Consulting ITQ
Courier Services, 4400028185
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov
Custom and Modular Display Systems, Accessories and Services, 4400033192
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273
Contact: Jenny Badman, jbadman@pa.gov or 717.736.7493
Ecological Restoration Services, 4400025691
Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679
Elevator, Escalator, and Mechanical Movers Maintenance and Repair Services, 4400033595
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, or 717-346-3273
Elevator, Escalator, and Mechanical Movers Maintenance and Repair Services, 4400023882
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273
Emergency Care Services, 4400030450
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273
Related Documents:
Energy Supply and Management Services, 4400031205, DGS BOP Only
Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679
- Statement of Work
- Terms and conditions (Updated 05.06.2025)
Contact: Amy Layman, alayman@pa.gov or 717.346.3826
Facilities Maintenance Materials, 4400026697
Contact: Ray Laurent, 717-346-2673, rlaurent@pa.gov
Facilities Maintenance Repair Services, 4400033948
Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov, 717-346-3840
Related Documents
Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840
Fire Extinguishers, Maintenance and Repair Services, 4400027046
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273.
Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov
- Invoice Template
- Amendment 1 to Contract Terms and Conditions
- Appendix B Change Notice - Freelance Services ITQ
Fuels, Tank Wagon Delivery, 4400034655
Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679
Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679
Contact: Amanda Wasko, amawasko@pa.gov, 717.728.3914
Contact: Keith Worley, kworley@pa.gov or 717.346.2679
Hazardous/Residual Waste Removal, 4400034775
Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov, 717-265-8933
Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov, 717-265-8933
Helicopters, 4400027000
Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov or 717.705.0557
Contact: Amy Layman, alayman@pa.gov or 717.346.3826
Contact: Lori Micheals, lmicheals@pa.gov or 717.783.0326
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
Invasive Plant Pest, 4400034759, Dept of Agriculture Only
Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov or 717.265.8933
Contact: Kent Stimely, kestimely@pa.gov or 717.265.8933
Language Services, 4400032124
Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov
Less Lethal and Duty Gear, 4400027321
Contract: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
Moving and Storage Services, 4400030948
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273
Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov, 717.705.0557
Online Legal Services, 4400034793
Contact: Timothy Grostefon, tgrostefon@pa.gov, 717-346-8178
Per Diem Nursing, 4400031933
Contact: Peggy Trevenen, petrevenen@pa.gov, 717.703.2943
Perimeter Intrusion Detection System and Supplies, 4400026797, Department of Corrections Only
Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov, 717.728.3915
Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov or 717.705.0557
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov, 717.346.3273
Printed Materials, 4400034012
Contact: Dan Covell, dcovell@pa.gov or 717.346.3828
Related Documents:
- Attachment A, Company Profile
- Sample Lease Agreement
- Supplier Shipping and Receiving Guidelines
- Management Directive 220.9
Contact: Dan Covell, dcovell@pa.gov or 717.346.3828
- Statement of work
- Terms and conditions
- Additional Terms and Conditions
- Commonwealth Print Standards
- Management Directive 220.9
- Ordering Process of PRINT ITQ for Agency Use
Purchase of Leased & Rented Used Vehicles, 4400032873
Contact: Char Riley, chariley@pa.gov, 717.346.4868
Contact: Lori Micheals, lmicheals@pa.gov or 717.783.0326
Contact: Randall Miller, randmiller@pa.gov or 717.787.2199
- Statement of work
- Terms and conditions
- Additional Terms and Conditions
- Supplier Contact Information Form
Related Documents:
Reentry Services, 4400025126
Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov or 717-729-3915
Contact: Christina Zambotti, czambotti@pa.gov or 717.728.3915
Contact: Celeste Mazza, 717.346.8112, celmazza@pa.gov
Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840
Security, Surveillance, and Fire System Maintenance, 4400032957
Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840
Seed and Fertilizer Products, 4400033546
Contact: Joslyn Thomas, joslthomas@pa.gov or 717.425.5043
Related Documents:
Soap Products and Accessories, 4400033201
Contact: Jason Collett, jcollett@pa.gov or 717.346.3273
Related Documents
Contact: Lisa Burchfield, liburchfie@pa.gov or 717.705.0557
Survey Services, 4400033228, PA Game Commission Only
Contact: Bobbi Mercer, bmercer@pa.gov, 717.787.6594
Contact: Alana Green, alangreen@pa.gov 717.787.5053
Temporary Rented Electrical and HVAC Equipment, 4400034426
Contact: Alana Green, alangreen@pa.gov, 717.346.3820
Contact: Jess Wisniewski, 717.265.8863, jessiwisni@pa.gov
Transportation Research, Education and Technology Transfer Services, 4400025950, PennDot Only
Anthony Marazas, anmarazas@pa.gov, 717-705-1378
Contact: Stephanie Dunn, stepdunn@pa.gov 717.346.3840
Contact: Samantha Toth, samtoth@pa.gov or 717.346.8181
Water Treatment Services, 4400034656
Contact: Samantha Toth, samtoth@pa.gov or 717.346.8181
911 Call Handling Equipment Sustainment Services, 4400035008
Contact: Larry Dove, ldove@pa.gov 717.614.7918
Related Documents: