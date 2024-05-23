QCEW-Related Products

Beginning with 1st quarter 2022 data, the QCEW program now uses the 2022 version of the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) as the basis for publication of economic data by industry. For information on the use of the 2022 version of NAICS in QCEW, as well as information on what changed, please see the following:

www.bls.gov/cew/classifications/industry/naics-2022.htm

data.bls.gov/cew/apps/bls_naics/NAICS2022_graphics_PDF.pdf

Non-economic changes to employer industry classification are incorporated in the QCEW between fourth and first quarter. Significant non-economic changes, including those resulting from NAICS classification revisions, can cause establishments, employment and/or wages to spike up or down and should not be interpreted as economic growth/decline.