AOI looks at areas with at least five percent more jobs each year and at least 25 new jobs. Places with at least five percent fewer jobs each year and 25 fewer jobs are considered shrinking AOI. If an area has four quarters in a row of job growth or decline, it's called Long-Term-Growth or Long-Term-Decline.

AOI uses data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The data in this dashboard is only for this study and might be different from other job data reports. Sometimes changes like fixing where a business is located could impact the employment level of sub-county areas or falsely identifying an area as an AOI when it isn’t, or not identifying it as one when in fact it is.

We suggest viewing the dashboard using the "full screen" button located in the bottom right-hand corner. The button is a diagonal arrow with two arrow heads.

The Areas of Interest are also available in an Excel Report and a PDF Report.