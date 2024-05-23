An employer's reserve ratio factor is a lifetime measure of the employer's risk with unemployment and is determined by dividing the balance in the employer's reserve account (i.e., the lifetime unemployment contributions paid by the employer minus the lifetime benefits charged against the employer's account) by the employer's average annual taxable payroll for the last three fiscal (July - June) years. This ratio (percentage) is then cross-referenced to the applicable table in the PA UC Law, See Reserve Ratio Factor Table. The reserve ratio factor is part of the contribution rate for experience rated employers. This factor is determined annually and ranges from 0 percent to 3.2 percent. The employer's reserve ratio factor is identified on the Contribution Rate Notice (Form UC-657).

In determining experience contribution rates, the Pennsylvania UC Law places employers into groups for contribution rate computation purposes. These groups are based on the length of time that an employer has paid contributions.

Group 1:

An employer who paid contributions for at least one quarter during the 12-month period ending on the computation date (June 30), and for one or more of the four completed calendar quarters immediately preceding such 12-month period, qualifies as a Group 1 employer. A Group 1 employer's reserve ratio factor is equal to one-third of the Group 3 contribution rate.

Group 2:

If an employer paid contributions for at least one quarter in each of the two 12-month periods ending on the computation date (June 30), and for one or more of the four completed calendar quarters immediately preceding such two 12-month periods, the employer will be assigned to Group 2. An employer assigned to Group 2 has a reserve ratio factor equal to two-thirds of the Group 3 contribution rate.

Group 3:

An employer who paid contributions for one or more quarters in each of the three 12-month periods ending on the computation date (June 30), and for at least one or more of the four completed calendar quarters immediately preceding such three 12-month periods, is classified as a Group 3 employer.

NOTE: An employer who has sufficient employer experience to be classified in Group 3 cannot be classified in either Group 1 or Group 2, nor can an employer who has sufficient employer experience to be classified in Group 2 be classified in Group 1.

Example:

Lifetime Reserve Account Balance divided by the Average Annual Taxable Payroll equals Employer Percentage which is applied to the Reserve Ratio Factor Table to determine the Reserve Ratio Factor 2,144 ÷ 16,583 = .1292 or 12.92% =

0.2% for Group 1 Employers

0.4% for Group 2 Employers

0.6% for Group 3 Employers

Utilizing the Reserve Ratio Factor Table, in the example given, the 12.92 percent translates to a reserve ratio factor of 0.2 percent for a Group 1 employer, 0.4 percent for a Group 2 employer and 0.6 percent for a Group 3 employer.