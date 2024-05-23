Bureau Codes: Insurance Carrier Codes

The Bureau Codes are divided into three distinct lists: Insurers, Self-Insurers and Group Self-Insurance Funds. Many insurers and self-insured employers contract with third-party administrators (TPAs) to adjust their workers' compensation claims. TPAs are not assigned Bureau Codes and will not appear on our lists. If you are a TPA, you must use the Bureau Code assigned to the insurer or self-insured employer for whom you are administering claims.

Many of the Bureau's forms request the Bureau Code of the insurer or self-insured employer. These lists are provided as reference tools for employees, attorneys, medical providers and third-party administrators in completing forms for submission to the Bureau.



