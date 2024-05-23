Skip to agency navigation
    Bureau Codes: Insurance Carrier Codes

    Bureau Codes, or Insurance Carrier Codes, are unique identifiers assigned by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation (Bureau) to insurers who are licensed in Pennsylvania and approved by the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau. Bureau Codes are also assigned to employers who have been approved by the Bureau to self-insure their workers' compensation liability.

    The Bureau Codes are divided into three distinct lists: Insurers, Self-Insurers and Group Self-Insurance Funds. Many insurers and self-insured employers contract with third-party administrators (TPAs) to adjust their workers' compensation claims. TPAs are not assigned Bureau Codes and will not appear on our lists. If you are a TPA, you must use the Bureau Code assigned to the insurer or self-insured employer for whom you are administering claims.

    Many of the Bureau's forms request the Bureau Code of the insurer or self-insured employer. These lists are provided as reference tools for employees, attorneys, medical providers and third-party administrators in completing forms for submission to the Bureau.

