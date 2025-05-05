Purchasing Workers' Compensation Insurance

If you are a new or start up business, or are expanding your current business operation to include employees, it is important to know that by state law you will be required to have workers’ compensation insurance coverage.
Generally, workers’ compensation insurance coverage is mandatory for all employers who have one or more employees, whether they’re part-time or full-time, including family members.
Coverage ensures medical and wage-loss benefits to employees who are injured during the course of their job. Employers who so provide coverage are protected against lawsuits filed by injured workers.
Four ways a business can obtain workers' compensation insurance coverage in Pennsylvania
1. Purchase a policy through an insurance agent or broker
2. Purchase coverage directly from one of the 300+ private sector insurance carriers who write workers’ compensation policies
a. The Consumer Guide to Workers' Compensation Insurance is found on the PA Dept. of Insurance website.
3. Apply for Self-Insurance
a. Self-insurance is when an employer sets aside its own money to pay for future work-related injuries rather than purchase an insurance policy to cover its employees’ work injuries. With self-insurance, an employer will pay all costs associated with all work-related injuries sustained by their employees, such as wage loss and medical benefits.
b. Self-Insurance requirements, approval/renewal processes, permits, FAQs and contact information are available in the section titled “Applying for Self-Insurance” further down the page.
4. Obtain insurance from the State Worker Insurance Fund (SWIF)
a. Most new businesses have difficulty obtaining workers’ compensation insurance because of their lack of experience. As a state agency, SWIF is required to provide coverage to all businesses, especially those having difficulty obtaining coverage from private-sector insurers. General information about SWIF is available on this website.
Applying for Self-Insurance
The self-insurance division is responsible for processing applications and renewals for self-insured employers, determining required security for self-insured employers to cover workers’ compensation benefits, ensuring benefit payments to injured workers of self-insured employers under relevant laws, managing the Self-Insured Guarantee Fund (SIGF) to pay claims from defaulted employers, and processing assessments to maintain five Workers’ Compensation Act funds.
Questions? Call us at (717) 783-4476 or email us at ra-libwc-si@pa.gov.
Applications and renewals must be submitted three months prior to the requested effective date.
Application Fee:
- Initial Application - $500.00 per affiliate or subsidiary
- Renewal Application -$100.00 per affiliate or subsidiary
Applicants must submit:
- Provided audited financial statements for the prior three (3) fiscal years
- Health and safety program information
- Incurred WC loss experience for the prior three (3) completed policy years
- Listing of open and closed claims and case reserves
- Credit ratings (Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P), if applicable
- Additional data as requested
- A permit valid for one year. The bureau may grant extensions to permit the filing of financial statements or other data required for the next renewal application.
The Self-Insurance Division reviews and approves employers seeking to be self-insured for workers’ compensation liabilities in PA. If an application is approved, the bureau issues a permit. The permit is for one year. Each self-insured employer who wants to remain self-insured must submit a renewal application each year.
There are currently over 200 self-insured employers who submit renewal applications each year. In addition, there are 16 group funds (an association of employers who pool their resources to self-insure all group members) that are required to provide annual documents. Also, employers who were formerly self-insured but are no longer in the program are required to file annual documents if they have open claims covered by the period they were self-insured. These formerly self-insured employers are known as “runoff” self-insurers.
The SI Division ensures that employers meet the applicable requirements and demonstrate that they are capable of covering workers’ compensation liabilities, including unexpected or catastrophic losses. The division looks at the following criteria:
- Strong overall financial condition/credit worthiness
- Capacity to absorb adverse and unexpected losses
- Maintain an adequate health and safety program
- Establish security to cover losses in the event of a default by the employer
Adequate excess insurance coverage
A permit is valid for one year. The bureau may shorten or extend the effective period of a permit.
- Both private and public self-insured entities must put up some type of security to ensure outstanding claims can be paid in case of default by the entity.
- The security is provided in the form of a letter of credit, surety bond, or trust fund.
- Both past and present self-insured entities must provide funding for the full amount of their claim liabilities.
- Self-insured employers are eligible to receive a security discount of up to 75 percent based upon their highest current long-term credit or debt rating by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), if any. Unfortunately, a self-insured employer without an NRSRO credit or debit rating is not eligible. For more information, please see 34 Pa. Code § 125.9 and 34 Pa. Code § 125.10.
The Self-Insurance division is responsible for sending out five assessment notices each year to self-insured employers, group funds, and workers’ compensation insurance carriers. The assessment is a sum that the entity must pay to help maintain a special fund.
- Self-Insurance Guarantee Fund (“SIGF”) Assessment: The SIGF Assessment is issued in March of each year. Only new self-insurers (including new affiliates and group members) are subject to this assessment, based on the entity’s modified manual premium.
- Uninsured Employer Guarantee Fund (“UEGF”) Assessment: The UEGF Assessment is sent in August of each year. Self-insured employers and insurance companies are subject to this assessment, based on the entity’s earned premium.
- Supersedeas and Subsequent Injury Fund (“SSIF”) Assessment: The SSIF Assessment is sent in September of each year. Self-insurers and insurance companies are subject to this assessment, based on amounts paid by the Supersedeas and Subsequent Injury Fund.
- Office of Small Business Advocate (“OSBA”) Assessment: The OSBA Assessment is sent out in October of each year. Insurance companies are subject to this assessment, based on the total amount of the budget of the Office of Small Business Advocate.
- Workers’ Compensation Administration Fund (“WCAF”) Assessment: The WCAF Assessment is sent out in November of each year. Self-insurers and insurance companies are subject to this assessment, based on the budget of various Commonwealth entities that administer the workers’ compensation system.
The SIGF is a fund created to pay benefits to claimants or their dependents upon the default of self-insured employers. It is liable to pay compensation due under the Act and the Occupational Disease Act. The SIGF is funded by a special assessment and is currently responsible for over 140 claims of self-insured employers that have defaulted on their obligations to pay injured workers.
No. Self-insurance status is optional. Employers seeking self-insured status for workers’ compensation claims must apply for and obtain approval from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (bureau). Please note that workers’ compensation insurance coverage is generally mandatory for all employers with one or more employees. Employers seeking a self-insurance permit must maintain workers’ compensation insurance coverage for their employees until self-insurance status is approved by the bureau.
Whether or not an employer decides to become self-insured depends on several factors. A self-insured employer may realize financial savings by avoiding insurance premiums and having the ability to manage their own workers’ compensation claims. However, self-insured employers take on all costs associated with a work-related injury, such as wage loss, medical benefits, specific loss benefits, and accept the financial risk of potential workers’ compensation claims. The costs associated with being a self-insured employer can be significant due to the risk and uncertainty of potential workers’ compensation claims. In the event of a catastrophic work injury or large claim, a self-insured employer remains liable for workers’ compensation on injuries or disease exposures occurring during its period of self-insurance.
The bureau is responsible for:
- Processing the applications and renewals of employers seeking to obtain or maintain self-insured status for their workers' compensation claims.
- Determining whether a potential self-insured applicant has the financial strength to be self-insured.
- Determining how much security a self-insured employer must set aside to guarantee payment of workers' compensation benefits to their injured workers.
- Utilizing the security from defaulted self-insured employers to pay benefits to injured workers. If a self-insured employer’s security is exhausted, its workers’ compensation claims are paid from funds obtained through assessments.
- Ensuring the applicant’s proposed excess insurance provides an adequate level of protection to cover the losses from a catastrophic event.
- Ensuring that the applicant’s Self-Insured Retention (SIR) liability limit provides an adequate level of protection for losses from a catastrophic event.
To be considered for the self-insurance program, an employer must have 1) been in business for at least three consecutive years prior to the application, 2) been incorporated or organized under the laws of a state of the United States, and 3) an adequate accident and illness prevention program.
For more information regarding self-insurance requirements, please see 34 Pa. Code § 125.
For more information regarding accident and illness prevention program requirements, please see 34 Pa. Code §129.
An employer seeking to be self-insured must submit an application with the supporting financial and insurance documents in WCAIS.
WCAIS (Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System) is the web-based application that is used by all PA workers’ compensation stakeholders. The system enables electronic communication, claims filing, and document management. WCAIS may be accessed at https://www.wcais.pa.gov/
The application shall include the following:
- Audited financial statements for the prior three fiscal years.
- Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 10-K or equivalent form for the last complete fiscal year.
- Health and safety program information
- Incurred workers’ compensation loss experience for the prior three completed policy years.
- Listing of open and closed claims & case reserves
- Credit ratings (Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P)
- A renewal applicant that has retained the services of an actuary to project the total value of its outstanding liability may submit the actuary’s report with its application.
- A report for each employer requesting self-insurance on a form prescribed by the bureau and provided to each employer requesting self-insurance summarizing the existence of the accident and illness prevention program required under section 1001(b) of the act (77 P. S. § 1038.1) and regulations promulgated thereunder.
- A listing for each employer requesting self-insurance, in a bureau-prescribed electronic format provided to each employer requesting self-insurance, of the employer’s Pennsylvania workers’ compensation claims incurred as a self-insurer, including claims currently in litigation, and information such as payments and reserves on each claim. The listing must include:
- (i) All open claims at the time of submission
- (ii) All claims closed on or after September 11, 2010
- (iii) Case reserves provided in the listing must be established according to instructions on forms prescribed by the bureau and provided to each employer requesting self-insurance
- Additional data as requested by the bureau
- The required fee payable to the “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”.
For more information, please see 34 Pa. Code § 125.3.
An accident and illness prevention program is a program designed to help self-insured employers find and fix workplace hazards before workers sustain an injury. The program requirements include, but are not limited to:
- A safety policy statement
- A designated accident and illness prevention program coordinator
- Assignment of responsibilities for developing, implementing, and evaluating the accident and illness prevention program
- Program goals and objectives
- Methods for identifying and evaluating hazards and developing corrective actions for their mitigation
- Mechanisms for employee involvement, such as a workplace safety committee
- Established safety rules and methods for their enforcement
- A detailed list of the program requirements is found in 34 Pa. Code §129
The application or renewal should be filed with the bureau a minimum of three months prior to the requested start date your company wants to be self-insured; usually, the date of your policy’s renewal date.
The bureau will not issue a decision on the application until all required documents and payments have been submitted. Please be advised that an applicant is required to maintain workers’ compensation insurance until the self-insurance application is approved.
Renewal applications are due no later than three months prior to the expiration of the current permit.
A permit is valid for one year. The bureau may grant extensions to permit the filing of financial statements or other data required for the next renewal application.
The cost for the initial application is $500. The cost of a renewal application is $100. There is an additional charge of $500 for each affiliate or subsidiary added to the initial application and an additional $100 for each affiliate or subsidiary renewing.
The amount of security that a self-insured employer is required to provide is determined by the bureau. A self-insurer’s security may be adjusted annually or more frequently as determined by the bureau. Both private and public self-insured entities must put up some type of funds to ensure outstanding claims can be paid in case of default by the entity.
The following forms of security are acceptable:
- Surety Bond – A written agreement to guarantee that a self-insured employer pays benefits. It permits the bureau to draw on the bond to pay claims following a default or bankruptcy of the self-insured employer.
- Letter of Credit - A letter from a financial institution guaranteeing payment of benefits. Upon the default or bankruptcy of a self-insured employer, the bureau can draw on the letter of credit to pay claims.
- Trust - A dedicated account established to provide funds for payment of benefits. Upon the default or bankruptcy of a self-insured employer, the bureau can draw from the trust to pay claims.
SIR is the maximum amount of benefits a self-insurer pays without reimbursement from the insurer under an aggregate excess insurance policy or a specific excess insurance policy.
A self-insured employer is generally required to have SIR. Self-insured employers with significant quick assets (assets that can be converted into cash within a short period) may be exempt. The bureau recommends that a self-insured employer carry $500,000 in SIR.
A self-insured employer who fails to renew or decides to withdraw from the self-insurance program is known as a “runoff self-insurer”. A runoff self-insurer remains liable for the workers’ compensation injuries that occurred during its period of self-insurance. Additionally, the employer is required to obtain workers’ compensation insurance to cover all future work injuries.
A group consists of several similar employers who jointly create a funding source for their workers’ compensation claims.
- All members are jointly and severally liable for the expenses and obligations of the fund and each member’s workers’ compensation liabilities incurred while it is a member of the fund.
- Each member contributes to the fund to pay claims expected to be incurred in the upcoming fund year.
- If they have a projected surplus amount in their fund, they can request that dividends be returned to their members.
A runoff self-insured employer is typically required to maintain security until:
- The runoff self-insurer provides evidence that its liability was assumed under a self-insurance loss portfolio transfer policy, or
- If the runoff self-insurer has made no payments on its liability over the past two years and all claims against the runoff self-insurer are closed.
Yes. A runoff self-insurer that is a private employer may request an adjustment of the amount of security. The request must be 1) in writing, and 2) submitted with the annual runoff report.
If a self-insured is sold, it must submit a renewal application to continue its self-insurance status.
If a company amends its articles, charter or agreement of incorporation, association, partnership, or sole proprietorship to change its identity or business structure, it must promptly notify the bureau in writing of that action.
A self-insured company must promptly notify the bureau in writing of any material adverse changes to its financial condition that occur after the date of the most recent financial statements submitted with its last application.
Yes. However, the claims service company (aka TPA or third-party administrator) must be registered with the bureau. Additionally, the claims service company must have adequate facilities and employ competent staff to provide claims services in a manner that fulfills a self-insurer’s obligations under Pennsylvania’s Workers’ Compensation Act and Occupational Disease Act.
Yes. A self-insurer must provide the bureau with a contact person who will be the liaison with the bureau regarding 1) the self-insurance application, 2) the self-insurance program, and 3) assessments. The contact information shall include the name, title, address, phone number, and email of each applicable contact person. The self-insurer shall give written notice of a change in contact person, address, or telephone number within ten (10) days of this change.
Division Chief Matthew W. Slater (717) 886-9120
Claims and Applications Manager Michael P Bright, Jr. (717) 886-9011
Accountant II Joseph Arthur (717) 886-9148
Accountant II Joseph Sworen (717) 886-9067
Accountant I Tyler Heisey (717) 886-9076
Actuary II Michael Jefferson (717) 886-9143
Actuary II Lac Longson (717) 886-9144
Actuarial Associate Margaret Iredale (717) 886-9145
Actuarial Associate Carl O’Neil (717) 886-9150
Management Technician Lynnette Keim (717) 886-9113
Management Technician Megan Seidel (717) 886-9151
Clerical Assistant 3 Michael Sassani (717) 886-9166