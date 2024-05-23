​When an employee voluntarily quits work, the employee is typically ineligible for benefits. However, if the employee can meet the burden of showing that he or she has a "necessitous and compelling reason" to quit, benefits may be granted pursuant to Section 402(b) of the UC Law.

Likewise, Section 402(e) of the UC Law deems a claimant ineligible for benefits where the claimant has been found to have been discharged from employment for "willful misconduct connected with his work." The employer must prove willful misconduct has occurred, must show the existence of the work rule/policy, and must show that the employee knowingly violated the policy (BK Foods, Inc. v. UCBR). If the employer proves willful misconduct, then the burden shifts to the claimant to show that there was good cause for the misconduct. Additionally, the employer's rule/policy must be reasonable in light of all of the circumstances.

In the context of COVID-19 vaccine mandates that are being implemented in the workplace, employers must consider reasonable accommodations for an employee who, because of a disability or sincerely held religious belief, did not or cannot get vaccinated for COVID-19.

It is possible that the employer's policy would allow an employee to refuse to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, and the employer would provide accommodations for that refusal such as alternatives such as masking, regular COVID-19 testing, working at a social distance from others, working a modified schedule, being given the opportunity to telework, or reassigning the employee to a different position.

A claimant may be ineligible for UC benefits if they intentionally refuse to comply with an employer's policies, either mandating vaccination or allowing for acceptable alternatives to vaccination.



Ultimately, UC eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis. Employers and claimants alike must be afforded the right to be heard during a fact-finding process. Each claimant's circumstance is fact-specific and there is no "one-size-fits-all" answer to these grayer areas absent fact-finding with both the claimant and employer. This has been the case for other vaccine mandates, drug testing, or other types of health testing required by an employer as a condition of employment.