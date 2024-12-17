Apply for Unemployment Compensation Benefits

Once you file for benefits, the Department of Labor & Industry will consider three factors to determine your eligibility:

Financial Eligibility

The first step is determining financial eligibility, which considers wages earned and length of your employment. Under Pennsylvania's UC Law, most work is eligible, but there are exceptions. For example, self-employed individuals are not financially eligible for benefits. After you file your claim, you will receive a notice of financial determination indicating whether you are financially eligible.

Benefit Eligibility

If you are determined financially eligible, the second step involves the nature of your job loss or separation. In other words, are you out of work through no fault of your own? This decision is based on the information you supply when you file for benefits, and information collected from your former employer.

Maintaining Eligibility

The third eligibility factor involves your obligations under the UC Law while you claim UC benefits. For example, you must be able and available to accept suitable work, and you must participate in reemployment services. Failure to do so may make you ineligible for benefits.