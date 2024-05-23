Using the UC System

Individuals
The UC system allows claimants to apply and manage UC benefits anytime, anywhere.
Self-Services available include:
- Filing or Reopening a Claim
- Checking Claim Status
- Viewing Benefit Payments
- Filing a Benefit Appeal
- Managing Personal & Payment information
- Obtaining Federal Tax Documents
Employers
The UC system provides employers a helpful online tool to manage UC benefit requests and account information.
Self-Services available include:
- Responding to Requests, Fact-finding inquiries, and Trade Readjustment Allowances.
- Viewing Determinations
- Filing Benefit Appeals
- Reviewing & Managing Charges
- SIDES E-Responses Portal
- Shared-Work Plan Management
- Mass Layoffs Reporting
- Third-Party Administrators
- Designating POA to a Third-Party Administrator
Third-Party Administrators
The UC System also offers TPA's the opportunity to manage UC benefit requests and account information on behalf of their clients. Self-Services available will vary depending on the TPA/Employer relationship.
