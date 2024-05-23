Skip to agency navigation
    Using the UC System

    The system is easy-to-use and designed to simplify and speed up the claims process. Claimants have access to more information and self-serve options that reduce the need to contact the UC customer service center. 

    Individuals

    The UC system allows claimants to apply and manage UC benefits anytime, anywhere.

    Self-Services available include:

    • Filing or Reopening a Claim
    • Checking Claim Status
    • Viewing Benefit Payments
    • Filing a Benefit Appeal
    • Managing Personal & Payment information
    • Obtaining Federal Tax Documents

    Employers

    The UC system provides employers a helpful online tool to manage UC benefit requests and account information.

    Self-Services available include:

    • Responding to Requests, Fact-finding inquiries, and Trade Readjustment Allowances.
    • Viewing Determinations
    • Filing Benefit Appeals
    • Reviewing & Managing Charges
    • SIDES E-Responses Portal
    • Shared-Work Plan Management
    • Mass Layoffs Reporting
    • Third-Party Administrators
    • Designating POA to a Third-Party Administrator

    Third-Party Administrators

    The UC System also offers TPA's the opportunity to manage UC benefit requests and account information on behalf of their clients. Self-Services available will vary depending on the TPA/Employer relationship.

    • Responding to Requests, Fact-finding inquiries, and Trade Readjustment Allowances.
    • Viewing Determinations
    • Filing Benefit Appeals
    • Reviewing & Managing Charges
    • SIDES E-Responses Portal

    Other UC Resources

    Find answers to some of the most frequently-asked questions by claimants.

    Search unemployment claim eligibility issues.

