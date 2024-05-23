Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Unemployment Compensation

    Benefit Year Ending (BYE) Date

    Individuals receiving benefits through the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program may need to re-file their claim at the end of their benefit year (BYE date), which falls exactly one year after they initially applied for UC benefits. The “BYE date” is the date when an individual’s unemployment compensation (UC) claim ends — after a claim’s BYE date passes, you cannot collect any additional benefits on that claim.

    Apply for UC Benefits
    Unemployment Compensation FAQs

    BYE Information for UC Claimants

    If you are still unemployed when your claim reaches its BYE date, you may qualify for extended benefits under federal programs or for an entirely new claim, based on your work history and non-self-employment wages earned since filing your initial claim. For example:

    • If you have worked for an employer AND earned 6 times your weekly benefit rate since filing your initial claim: You must file a new claim. If you continue to claim on an expired claim, your benefits may be stopped. If you need to file a new claim, the best way to file a new claim for benefits is online at File an Initial Claim. Alternatively, you can also file a new claim by calling the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284. Once a new claim is filed, we will determine if you are eligible for a new UC claim.

    Once an individual has exhausted all of their eligible weeks, they cannot receive additional benefits if they have not worked enough to qualify for a new UC claim.

    Our staff has been partnering with PA CareerLinks® to identify individuals who are reaching the end of their unemployment benefits and to provide individualized employment services to assist them with rejoining the workforce. While L&I cannot approve any individuals for claim weeks for which they are not eligible, we make every effort to reduce hardship by connecting them with other non-unemployment services.

    Important Terms and Abbreviations

    UC - Unemployment Compensation program
    BYE date - Benefit Year End date (ends exactly one year after individuals first apply for UC benefits)
    L&I - Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry

     

    BYE FAQs

    ​To determine if you have earned six times your benefit rate, multiply your weekly benefit amount by six. If you have earned more than that amount (excluding wages from self-employment) in total, since filing your initial claim for benefits, then you must reapply for benefits.

    The best way to file a new claim for benefits is online using the File an Initial Claim webpage. You can also file a new claim through our UC Service Center at 888-313-7284. If found eligible for a new claim, you will use the same PIN and will be paid using the same method as your most recent claim.

    Claims will process automatically unless there is an eligibility issue that staff must review. You will be paid all benefits you are entitled to, including any backpay you are due while the claim was processing. Continue to file biweekly while your new claim is awaiting approval.